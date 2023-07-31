Submit Release
Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Delivered Improved Year-over-Year Results in Both Segments

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net Sales increased 10.5% to a record of $207.3 million
  • Gross Profit improved 19.8% to $61.4 million
  • Net Income increased 35.2% to $24.0 million, or $1.01 of Diluted EPS
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.9% to $43.3 million
  • Attachments produced record revenue and 30% EBITDA margin
  • Reiterated 2023 guidance ranges
  • Paid $0.295 per share cash dividend

MILWAUKEE, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Bob McCormick, President, and CEO stated. “We produced improved results across virtually every metric this quarter when compared to last year, with our Attachments team performing better than expected, and our Solutions team delivering noteworthy improvements. I am pleased to report that inflationary pressures are starting to ease, although some supply chain challenges continue. We remain focused on adapting and implementing modifications to our operations to address these ongoing issues. I’d like to thank every one of our team members for the ingenuity and dedication they have shown as we pursue our commitment to get better every day.”

Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Results

$ in millions
(except Margins & EPS) 		Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Net Sales $207.3 $187.6
Gross Profit Margin 29.6% 27.3%
     
Income from Operations $34.6 $25.6
Net Income $24.0 $17.7
Diluted EPS $1.01 $0.75
     
Adjusted EBITDA $43.3 $34.1
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.9% 18.2%
Adjusted Net Income $26.3 $20.1
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.11 $0.85
  • Consolidated second quarter 2023 Net Sales increased by 10.5%, compared to the previous record 2Q22 net sales, mainly driven by increased volumes and pricing adjustments in both segments.
  • Gross profit grew 19.8% and gross profit margin increased 230 basis points due to increased volumes and pricing adjustments.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 5.0% to $24.2 million during the second quarter 2023, due to higher salaries and benefits, partially offset by implementing cost control initiatives as part of the ‘low snowfall playbook’.
  • Interest expense increased to $3.7 million primarily due to higher interest on our revolver borrowings.
  • The effective tax rate was 22.0% and 23.2% for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
  • The impact of higher volumes and pricing adjustments continued to flow through to the bottom line as Net Income increased 35.2% to $24.0 million compared to second quarter 2022, which equates to $1.01 of diluted earnings per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.9% to $43.3 million compared to the same period last year.

Work Truck Attachments Segment Second Quarter 2023 Results

$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) 		Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Net Sales $141.2 $130.4
Adjusted EBITDA $42.3 $33.6
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.0% 25.8%
  • For the second quarter of 2023, Work Truck Attachment Net Sales were a record $141.2 million, an 8% increase over the prior year period, due to increased pre-season shipments compared to last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8.7 million, or 25.9%, to $42.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2022, due to higher volumes, pricing adjustments, product mix, and improved production efficiencies.
  • Historically, the ratio between pre-season revenue typically ranges from 60-40 to 45-55 between the second and third quarters. For 2023, the mix is expected to be closer to 60-40 between 2Q and 3Q, compared to the 2022 pre-season where the mix was approximately 55-45. In addition, third quarter 2023 EBITDA margins are expected to be closer to 3Q22 EBITDA margins due to the expected difference in volumes.

McCormick noted, “The Attachments team turned in a remarkable performance this quarter given the below average snow season. Our higher-than-average inventory going into the quarter, coupled with outstanding execution from our team, allowed us to ship more orders in 2Q this year. With approximately 60% of preseason orders shipped, and impressive profitability, the team exceeded even the excellent results we produced last year.”

Work Truck Solutions Segment Second Quarter 2023 Results

$ in millions
(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) 		Q2 2023 Q2 2022
Net Sales $66.0 $57.2
Adjusted EBITDA $1.0 $0.5
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.5% 0.9%
  • Work Truck Solutions Net Sales increased $8.8 million, or 15.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, due to pricing increases, higher volumes, and a slight improvement in chassis supply of certain types of class 3-6 work trucks.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to second quarter 2022, but performance continues to be impacted by supply chain inefficiencies.
  • Minor improvements in profitability are expected in the second half of 2023, and the goal of delivering improved mid-single digit EBITDA margins for the year remains intact.

“While supply chain constraints continue, demand for our products and services remains positive, we are still maintaining a near-record backlog, and we have seen some slight improvement in chassis supply. While we are a long way from what we’d consider normal conditions, we are hopeful that the situation is more stable and will slowly improve as we work through 2024,” said McCormick.

Dividend & Liquidity

  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.295 per share of the Company's common stock was declared on June 5, 2023, and paid on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2023.
  • Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the first six months of 2023 increased to $(66.2) million from $(58.2) million in the same period 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow for the first six months of 2023 decreased to $(71.5) million from $(63.8) million for the same period 2022, largely due to a decrease in Accounts Payable related to timing of supplier payments.

Outlook

Sarah Lauber, Executive Vice President, and CFO explained, “We are reiterating the guidance ranges we set in April 2023 in light of the positive ongoing demand dynamics and robust backlog in the Solutions segment, plus the resilience of demand that we’ve seen so far during pre-season in the Attachments segment. In addition, we continue to drive operational improvements that we believe will provide long-term benefits, and explore opportunities to help drive sustainable organic top and bottom-line growth.”

2023 financial outlook:

  • Net Sales are expected to be between $620 million and $650 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $85 million to $100 million.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.55 per share to $2.00 per share.
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.
  • The outlook assumes relatively stable economic conditions, slightly improving supply of chassis and components, and that Company’s core markets will experience average snowfall levels in the fourth quarter of 2023.

With respect to the Company’s 2023 guidance, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP because it does not provide specific guidance for the various extraordinary, nonrecurring, or unusual charges and other certain items. These items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures to GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). To join the conference call, please dial (833) 634-5024 domestically, or (412) 902-4205 internationally.

The call will also be available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.douglasdynamics.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, replays will be available for one week following the call.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other external users of its consolidated financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as further adjusted for certain charges consisting of unrelated legal and consulting fees, stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, and incremental costs incurred in 2022 related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such COVID-19 related costs included increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and did not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs were out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because it provides the Company and its investors with additional tools to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company’s management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and financial projections, and to evaluate the Company’s ability to make certain payments, including dividends, in compliance with its senior credit facilities, which is determined based on a calculation of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (calculated on a diluted basis) represents net income and earnings per share (as defined by GAAP), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, certain charges related to unrelated legal fees and consulting fees, incremental costs incurred in 2022 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges, net of their income tax impact. Such COVID-19 related costs included increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and did not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs were out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. Adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges are non-cash and are related to overall financial market conditions; therefore, management believes such costs are unrelated to our business and are not representative of our results. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are useful in assessing the Company’s financial performance by eliminating expenses and income that are not reflective of the underlying business performance.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other financial measures such as Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities. We believe that free cash flow represents our ability to generate additional cash flow from our business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, including as a result of global climate change, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs or inflationary conditions, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, increases in the price of fuel or freight, a significant decline in economic conditions, including as a result of global health epidemics such as COVID-19, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends or out ability to execute repurchases under out stock repurchase program, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the business of Henderson Enterprises Group, Inc., which we acquired in 2014, or the assets of Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment Company, Inc., which we acquired in 2016, and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisitions or any future acquisitions, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For further information contact:
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Nathan Elwell
VP of IR
847-530-0249
investorrelations@douglasdynamics.com


Financial Statements


Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
     
  June 30, December 31,
  2023 2022
  (unaudited) (unaudited)
     
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,384   $ 20,670  
Accounts receivable, net   139,354     86,765  
Inventories   148,912     136,501  
Inventories - truck chassis floor plan   5,264     1,211  
Refundable income taxes paid   -     -  
Prepaid and other current assets   7,677     7,774  
Total current assets   304,591     252,921  
     
Property, plant, and equipment, net   67,417     68,660  
Goodwill   113,134     113,134  
Other intangible assets, net   126,329     131,589  
Operating lease - right of use asset   16,376     17,432  
Non-qualified benefit plan assets   9,482     8,874  
Other long-term assets   3,871     4,281  
Total assets $ 641,200   $ 596,891  
     
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 22,686   $ 49,252  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   30,276     30,484  
Floor plan obligations   5,264     1,211  
Operating lease liability - current   5,023     4,862  
Income taxes payable   2,656     3,485  
Short term borrowings   74,000     -  
Current portion of long-term debt   11,137     11,137  
Total current liabilities   151,042     100,431  
     
Retiree benefits and deferred compensation   15,770     14,650  
Deferred income taxes   28,575     29,837  
Long-term debt, less current portion   189,632     195,299  
Operating lease liability - noncurrent   12,696     14,025  
Other long-term liabilities   5,325     5,547  
     
Total stockholders' equity   238,160     237,102  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 641,200   $ 596,891  
     



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
           
  Three Month Period Ended   Six Month Period Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
           
           
Net sales $ 207,267   $ 187,561     $ 289,812   $ 290,162  
Cost of sales   145,904     136,328       217,174     217,865  
Gross profit   61,363     51,233       72,638     72,297  
           
Selling, general, and administrative expense   24,172     23,024       46,614     44,397  
Intangibles amortization   2,630     2,630       5,260     5,260  
           
Income from operations   34,561     25,579       20,764     22,640  
           
Interest expense, net   (3,736 )   (2,473 )     (6,600 )   (4,586 )
Other income (expense), net   (89 )   (16 )     (54 )   111  
Income before taxes   30,736     23,090       14,110     18,165  
           
Income tax expense   6,772     5,365       3,256     4,348  
           
Net income $ 23,964   $ 17,725     $ 10,854   $ 13,817  
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   22,974,508     22,907,414       22,940,863     22,944,769  
Diluted   22,974,508     22,907,414       22,940,863     22,947,352  
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.02   $ 0.76     $ 0.46   $ 0.59  
Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders $ 1.01   $ 0.75     $ 0.45   $ 0.58  
Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.30   $ 0.29     $ 0.59   $ 0.58  
           



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
     
  Six Month Period Ended
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
  (unaudited)
     
Operating activities    
Net income $ 10,854   $ 13,817  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization   10,799     10,393  
Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed asset   (60 )   130  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   292     244  
Stock-based compensation   4,236     5,053  
Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges   (344 )   (344 )
Provision for losses on accounts receivable   350     50  
Deferred income taxes   (1,262 )   1,049  
Non-cash lease expense   1,055     2,310  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:    
Accounts receivable   (52,939 )   (56,905 )
Inventories   (12,411 )   (27,499 )
Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets   81     2,634  
Accounts payable   (25,513 )   (8,350 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (1,037 )   (139 )
Benefit obligations and other long-term liabilities   (328 )   (647 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (66,227 )   (58,204 )
     
Investing activities    
Capital expenditures   (5,290 )   (5,580 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,290 )   (5,580 )
     
Financing activities    
Repurchase of common stock   --     (6,001 )
Payments of financing costs   (334 )   --  
Dividends paid   (13,810 )   (13,514 )
Net revolver borrowings   74,000     58,000  
Repayment of long-term debt   (5,625 )   (5,624 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   54,231     32,861  
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (17,286 )   (30,923 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   20,670     36,964  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,384   $ 6,041  
     
Non-cash operating and financing activities    
Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations $ 5,627   $ 1,303  
     



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Segment Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands)
                       
  Three Months
Ended June 30,
2023		   Three Months
Ended June 30,
2022		   Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023		   Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
                       
Work Truck Attachments                      
Net Sales $ 141,221   $ 130,364   $ 160,467   $ 176,140  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,296   $ 33,589   $ 32,065   $ 36,633  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin   30.0%     25.8%     20.0%     20.8%  
                       
Work Truck Solutions                      
Net Sales $ 66,046   $ 57,197   $ 129,345   $ 114,022  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 965   $ 513   $ 3,822   $ 2,105  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin   1.5%     0.9%     3.0%     1.8%  
                       



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Three month period ended June 30,   Six month period ended June 30,
    2023   2022   2023   2022
                 
Net income   $ 23,964   $ 17,725   $ 10,854   $ 13,817  
                 
Interest expense - net     3,736     2,473     6,600     4,586  
Income tax expense     6,772     5,365     3,256     4,348  
Depreciation expense     2,812     2,574     5,539     5,133  
Intangibles amortization     2,630     2,630     5,260     5,260  
EBITDA     39,914     30,767     31,509     33,144  
                 
Stock-based compensation     3,279     3,153     4,236     5,053  
Other charges (1)     68     182     142     541  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 43,261   $ 34,102   $ 35,887   $ 38,738  
                 
(1) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring, consulting fees, and incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.
 



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three month period ended June 30,   Six month period ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
                 
Net income   $ 23,964     $ 17,725     $ 10,854     $ 13,817  
Adjustments:                
Stock based compensation   3,279       3,153       4,236       5,053  
Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (1)   (172 )     (172 )     (344 )     (344 )
Other charges (2)     68       182       142       541  
Tax effect on adjustments     (794 )     (791 )     (1,009 )     (1,312 )
Adjusted net income   $ 26,345     $ 20,097     $ 13,879     $ 17,755  
                 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   22,974,508       22,907,414       22,940,863       22,944,769  
Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution   22,974,508       22,907,414       22,940,863       22,947,352  
                 
Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive $ 1.11     $ 0.85     $ 0.58     $ 0.75  
                 
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.01     $ 0.75     $ 0.45     $ 0.58  
Adjustments net of income taxes:              
                 
Stock based compensation   0.11       0.10       0.14       0.17  
Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (1)     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Other charges (2)     -       0.01       -       0.01  
                 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.11     $ 0.85     $ 0.58     $ 0.75  
                 
(1) Reflects non-cash mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented.  
(2) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring, consulting fees, and incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented.  
                 



Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
    Three month period ended June 30,   Six month period ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
                 
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (9,311 )   $ (32,211 )   $ (66,227 )   $ (58,204 )
Acquisition of property and equipment   (2,542 )     (3,382 )     (5,290 )     (5,580 )
Free cash flow   $ (11,853 )   $ (35,593 )   $ (71,517 )   $ (63,784 )
 
                 




