Debra Lee Fader Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

GLENWOOD, MN, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Artist and Community Leader, Debra Lee Fader has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Fader's thought-provoking chapter titled "The Grace of Authenticity, You, and Your Best Life" has played a crucial role in propelling the book to its optimal position as a best-seller. Her insights and wisdom offer readers invaluable guidance towards achieving similar success in their personal endeavors.

About Debra Lee:

Debra Lee Fader's journey as a music and theater graduate from the U.S. International University in San Diego, CA, has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has graced prestigious stages as the principal singer of "Lido de Paris" and garnered acclaim for her captivating cabaret performances on Disney, Norwegian, and Carnival cruise lines. Her talent and charisma also earned her the distinction of being a featured guest on Puerto Rican TV during her performances in the Caribbean.

Born and raised in Bloomington, Debra takes immense pride in her Minnesota roots. She served as the mayor of Montevideo, Minnesota, for eight years, during which she held esteemed positions such as Vice President of the Minnesota Mayor's Association and executive board member of various organizations, including Montevideo Convention and Visitor's Bureau, Montevideo Chamber, Fiesta Days, Veteran's Home Advocacy, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and Chippewa County Historical Society.

In 2017, Debra founded a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to promoting social inclusion and equity in rural areas of Minnesota. As President of Diversity-USA, she passionately advocates for the arts, cultural preservation, and fostering inclusivity.

With a wealth of experience as a seasoned stage performer and radio broadcasting professional, Debra's theatrical revues can be enjoyed at the Hollywood on Main Event Center Stage in Montevideo, MN. She also shares her insights and interviews on "Recipe for Kindness" and other national podcasts. Stay tuned for the release of her upcoming book, "Walk by Faith," a poignant memoir currently being adapted into a screenplay by Voyage Media. Debra's current project, Showgirl USA, is a nonprofit organization offering retreats focused on self-care for women interested in experiencing the showgirl lifestyle. Debra is happily married to her husband Brad Fader, and they warmly welcome family and friends to their lake home on Lake Minnewaska in Glenwood, MN.

