COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights of 2023's Second Quarter

Weak natural gas prices have weighed heavily on the second quarter results.

Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $285 million.

Operating cash flow was $145 million or $0.53 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $182 million.

Adjusted net income was just over break even for the quarter.

Solid results from Haynesville shale drilling program with 15 (12.0 net) operated wells turned to sales since the Company's last update with an average initial production of 21 MMcf per day.

Comstock continues to have success in its Western Haynesville exploratory play. Comstock's fourth and fifth well were recently turned to sales with strong initial production rates.





Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $285.2 million (including realized hedging gains of $55.5 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the second quarter of 2023 was $145.5 million, and net loss available to common stockholders for the second quarter was $45.7 million or $0.17 per share. The reported net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $60.0 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the second quarter averaged $0.84 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.15 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 54% in the second quarter of 2023 and 63% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Natural gas and oil sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $675.6 million (including realized hedging gains of $65.9 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first six months of 2023 was $400.4 million, and net income available to common stockholders was $88.8 million or $0.32 per share. Net income during the first six months of 2023 included a pre-tax $4.0 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item and certain other items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $93.0 million or $0.33 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the six months ended June 30, 2023 averaged $0.84 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.14 for production and other taxes and $0.07 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 65% during the first six months of 2023 and 69% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 21 (17.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the second quarter of 2023 which had an average lateral length of 10,887 feet. Comstock turned 17 (13.0 net) operated wells to sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Since its last operational update in May, Comstock has turned 15 (12.0 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 21 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,671 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales were the Dinkins JG #1 and the McCullough Ingram A #1, Comstock's fourth and fifth successful Western Haynesville wells. The Dinkins well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 18,042 feet and has a 9,565 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 34 MMcf per day. The McCullough Ingram well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 17,836 feet and has a 8,256 foot completed lateral. The well's initial production rate was 35 MMcf per day.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On July 31, 2023, Comstock's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 228,892 $ 858,838 $ 606,924 $ 1,381,795 Oil sales 860 2,504 2,802 4,388 Total natural gas and oil sales 229,752 861,342 609,726 1,386,183 Gas services 58,459 84,912 168,063 129,485 Total revenues 288,211 946,254 777,789 1,515,668 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 19,599 21,729 34,505 35,549 Gathering and transportation 45,395 36,964 90,969 69,057 Lease operating 34,031 25,079 68,861 51,265 Exploration — 2,342 1,775 3,363 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 140,177 119,201 274,160 225,929 Gas services 55,390 82,778 156,685 123,453 General and administrative 10,038 9,063 22,406 17,286 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 648 (19 ) (125 ) (21 ) Total operating expenses 305,278 297,137 649,236 525,881 Operating income (loss) (17,067 ) 649,117 128,553 989,787 Other income (expenses): Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments (4,495 ) (72,826 ) 61,914 (510,319 ) Other income 598 182 1,058 450 Interest expense (39,188 ) (44,320 ) (77,458 ) (90,811 ) Loss on early retirement of debt — (46,840 ) — (46,840 ) Total other expenses (43,085 ) (163,804 ) (14,486 ) (647,520 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (60,152 ) 485,313 114,067 342,267 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes 14,446 (108,422 ) (25,270 ) (76,800 ) Net income (loss) (45,706 ) 376,891 88,797 265,467 Preferred stock dividends — (4,363 ) — (8,678 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (45,706 ) $ 372,528 $ 88,797 $ 256,789 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 1.60 $ 0.32 $ 1.10 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 1.36 $ 0.32 $ 0.96 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 276,669 232,045 276,610 232,011 Diluted 276,669 277,614 276,610 277,485 Dividends per share $ 0.125 $ — $ 0.25 $ —

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Natural gas production (MMcf) 126,307 123,950 253,374 238,856 Oil production (Mbbls) 13 24 40 45 Total production (MMcfe) 126,386 124,092 253,612 239,127 Natural gas sales $ 228,892 $ 858,838 $ 606,924 $ 1,381,795 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 55,494 (257,363 ) 65,877 (374,549 ) Total natural gas including hedging 284,386 601,475 672,801 1,007,246 Oil sales 860 2,504 2,802 4,388 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 285,246 $ 603,979 $ 675,603 $ 1,011,634 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 1.81 $ 6.93 $ 2.40 $ 5.79 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.25 $ 4.85 $ 2.66 $ 4.22 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 66.15 $ 104.33 $ 70.05 $ 97.51 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 1.82 $ 6.94 $ 2.40 $ 5.80 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.26 $ 4.87 $ 2.66 $ 4.23 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 19,599 $ 21,729 $ 34,505 $ 35,549 Gathering and transportation 45,395 36,964 90,969 69,057 Lease operating 34,031 25,079 68,861 51,265 Cash general and administrative (2) 7,733 7,482 18,054 14,210 Total production costs $ 106,758 $ 91,254 $ 212,389 $ 170,081 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.36 0.30 0.36 0.29 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.27 0.20 0.27 0.21 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.06 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 0.71 Unhedged operating margin 54 % 89 % 65 % 88 % Hedged operating margin 63 % 85 % 69 % 83 % Gas services revenue $ 58,459 $ 84,912 $ 168,063 $ 129,485 Gas services expenses 55,390 82,778 156,685 123,453 Gas services margin 3,069 2,134 11,378 6,032 Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Proved property acquisitions $ — $ (69 ) $ — $ 205 Unproved property acquisitions 15,953 21,551 56,648 25,182 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 15,953 $ 21,482 $ 56,648 $ 25,387 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 4,975 $ 655 $ 13,718 $ 5,287 Exploratory drilling and completion 74,622 18,840 104,312 30,397 Development drilling and completion 231,038 225,371 511,214 414,419 Other development costs 11,353 18,325 17,450 36,937 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 321,988 $ 263,191 $ 646,694 $ 487,040





(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (45,706 ) $ 372,528 $ 88,797 $ 256,789 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 59,989 (184,537 ) 3,963 135,770 Loss on early retirement of debt — 46,840 — 46,840 Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value — 1,414 — 4,174 Exploration expense — 2,342 1,775 3,363 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 648 (19 ) (125 ) (21 ) Adjustment to (provision for) benefit from income taxes (13,892 ) 35,050 (1,364 ) (37,539 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 1,039 $ 273,618 $ 93,046 $ 409,376 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share (2) $ — $ 1.00 $ 0.33 $ 1.50 Diluted shares outstanding 276,669 277,614 276,610 277,484





ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ (45,706 ) $ 376,891 $ 88,797 $ 265,467 Interest expense 39,188 44,320 77,458 90,811 Income taxes (14,446 ) 108,422 25,270 76,800 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 140,177 119,201 274,160 225,929 Exploration — 2,342 1,775 3,363 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 59,989 (184,537 ) 3,963 135,770 Stock-based compensation 2,305 1,581 4,351 3,076 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 46,840 — 46,840 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 648 (19 ) (125 ) (21 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 182,155 $ 515,041 $ 475,649 $ 848,035





(1) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING CASH FLOW(1): Net income (loss) $ (45,706 ) $ 376,891 $ 88,797 $ 265,467 Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments 59,989 (184,537 ) 3,963 135,770 Deferred income taxes (benefit) (13,910 ) 95,117 25,270 70,329 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 140,177 119,201 274,160 225,929 Loss on early retirement of debt — 46,840 — 46,840 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,994 2,873 3,991 7,098 Stock-based compensation 2,305 1,581 4,351 3,076 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 648 (19 ) (125 ) (21 ) Operating cash flow $ 145,497 $ 457,947 $ 400,407 $ 754,488 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 60,218 (232,043 ) 316,210 (203,918 ) (Increase) decrease in other current assets 2,715 (2,104 ) 1,201 881 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 123,080 187,116 56 145,083 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 331,510 $ 410,916 $ 717,874 $ 696,534





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 FREE CASH FLOW(2): Operating cash flow $ 145,497 $ 457,947 $ 400,407 $ 754,488 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (321,988 ) (263,191 ) (646,694 ) (487,040 ) Other capital expenditures (6,970 ) (18,057 ) (11,513 ) (18,079 ) Preferred stock dividends — (4,363 ) — (8,678 ) Free cash flow (deficit) from operations $ (183,461 ) $ 172,336 $ (257,800 ) $ 240,691 Acquisitions of natural gas and oil properties (15,953 ) (21,482 ) (56,648 ) (25,387 ) Proceeds from divestitures 41,165 48 41,295 93 Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity $ (158,249 ) $ 150,902 $ (273,153 ) $ 215,397





(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, preferred dividend payments, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,919 $ 54,652 Accounts receivable 193,917 510,127 Derivative financial instruments 17,553 23,884 Other current assets 60,777 56,324 Total current assets 282,166 644,987 Property and equipment, net 5,026,001 4,622,655 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 192,670 90,716 $ 5,836,734 $ 5,694,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 552,315 $ 530,195 Accrued costs 132,057 183,111 Operating leases 77,690 38,411 Derivative financial instruments — 4,420 Total current liabilities 762,062 756,137 Long-term debt 2,176,418 2,152,571 Deferred income taxes 451,004 425,734 Derivative financial instruments 2,052 — Long-term operating leases 115,048 52,385 Asset retirement obligation 29,964 29,114 Total liabilities 3,536,548 3,415,941 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 139,246 138,759 Additional paid-in capital 1,255,382 1,253,417 Accumulated earnings 905,558 886,138 Total stockholders' equity 2,300,186 2,278,314 $ 5,836,734 $ 5,694,255

