Monster Beverage Completes Acquisition of Bang Energy

CORONA, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) today announced that its subsidiary, Blast Asset Acquisition LLC, completed its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “Bang Energy”) for a purchase price of approximately $362 million, subject to adjustments. The acquired assets include Bang Energy beverages and a beverage production facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Rodney C. Sacks said: “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition presents to us and believe that the Bang brand will fit well within our broader portfolio of energy drink brands.”

Hilton H. Schlosberg, Vice Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to add Bang Energy beverages, with their distinct market positioning and loyal consumer base, into our energy drink portfolio. As part of the transaction, we are also acquiring a state-of-the-art beverage plant in Phoenix, and we will be increasing production at this facility to accommodate certain of our other brands.

“We are excited for the opportunities for all of our brands,” Schlosberg added.

