Cherry Spielman, PhD, Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

LONGWOOD , FL, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherry Spielman, PhD, Licensed Therapist and Certified Life Coach, has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Dr. Spielman's enlightening chapter titled "Existential Authenticity" has played a significant role in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Her profound insights and step-by-step techniques empower readers to embark on their own transformative journeys toward self-discovery and purpose.



About Dr. Cherry Spielman:

Cherry Blossom Spielman, PhD, has been a Licensed Therapist and Certified Life Coach, in private practice, for over 30 years. She offers educational and topical seminars, workshops, and retreats virtually within the United States and abroad, as well as private practice for individuals, families, couples, and groups. Her step-by-step techniques for deep level healing and recovery, discovering authentic self and purpose, creating personal and professional “vision” and custom designed healing “journeys” has afforded her an eclectic clientele from across the globe.

Dr. Spielman is also a Licensed Vibrational Sound Therapist and participated in the documentary Going Om, sharing her expertise on how vibration/sound activates the parasympathetic nervous system.

Cherry Blossom Therapy Farm is located on a 6-acre farm. Her staff includes Certified Therapy mini horse Little Man, Certified Therapy mini pig Petunia, Barn Manager and Sidekick, Blue, a mini goat, and his 4-legged team of Recreational Therapists. Cherry Blossom Therapy Farm provides the peaceful environment and space to incorporate a wide range of healing modalities that enhance and support the healing process.

Dr. Spielman is a professional educator, writer and sought-after keynote speaker with a variety of presentation topics. Her mix of content, knack for storytelling and lighthearted humor keeps audiences engaged and inspired.

Dr. Spielman's message of hope and healing through authentic living and purpose is rooted in her love and gratitude for her faith, children (Cassie, Steven, and Aaron), family, friends, animals, and clients.



To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.