Dr. Regina Banks-Hall Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

REDFORD , MI, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, esteemed founder of RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC, has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Dr. Banks-Hall's thought-provoking chapter titled "Self-Confidence, the First Step to Authenticity" has been instrumental in propelling the book to its optimal best-seller placement. Her valuable insights and guidance empower readers to embark on their own journeys to success.



About Dr. Regina Banks-Hall:

Dr. Regina Banks-Hall is the founder of RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC and serves as a Grants Director and Dean of Graduate Studies. As the founder of the Institute, Dr. Regina oversees small business coaching, corporate training, and book publishing services. As a certified motivational speaker, teacher, trainer, and coach with the John Maxwell Team, Dr. Banks-Hall speaks to audiences internationally on the topics of talent management, leadership, diversity, small business success and living out your purpose.

Dr. Banks-Hall is a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association, The Association for Talent Development, Society of Human Resource Management, the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, and Toastmasters International. She earned her Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA), focusing on Leadership and Change Management from Walden University, and a Master of Business (MBA)with a concentration in Human Resource Management from Baker College.

Dr. Regina Banks-Hall has co-authored several anthologies on leadership, purpose, and destiny, for women. She has been featured in WomLead Magazine, Speakers Magazine, and Crain’s Detroit. Her animated videos have been used for training purposes on how to engage employees nationwide. Dr. Banks-Hall is the author of Fall Forward Your Purpose is Waiting for You and Handle Your Business: A Step-by-Step Blueprint for Small Business Startups. She is also a contributing author to several academic journals and books.

Dr. Regina Banks-Hall’s motto is: “Follow your passions, and always believe in your own abilities. When you believe in yourself, you cannot lose.”



