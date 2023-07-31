Blue Water Bridge Traffic Flows Smoothly While Rehabilitation Project Progresses

POINT EDWARD, Ontario, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Water Bridge complex features two bridges: the First Blue Water Bridge (FBWB) and the Second Blue Water Bridge (SBWB). While the extensive rehabilitation work currently underway at FBWB continues, traffic has been rerouted to the SBWB. Blue Water Bridge is fortunate to have two spans, as each can act as redundancy while travellers continue to experience smooth flow and stable wait times.







CONTRACTORS WORKING UNDER FIRST BLUE WATER BRIDGE. PHOTO: THE FBCL

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3f76de8-f708-4587-a61e-2a48279ce478

With design and planning carefully done in prior years, these weather dependant works could be spanned over just 13 weeks. Details on the rehabilitation project’s progress include:

The project contractor, with a commendable team of 25+ personnel, remains on track to complete the project by the October 5 target.

Key milestones have already been reached, including the completion of cross beam reinforcement, preparation for bearing replacement, and milling of the bridge's asphalt surface.

Next steps include the removal of the waterproofing membrane, and the grinding and preparation of the exposed concrete deck surface to allow for its repair, and the commencement of replacing an existing expansion joint.

Many of the various components of the project, including those for the bearing replacement, deck work, and expansion joint replacement, are happening concurrently to ensure swift and efficient progress.

From an operational perspective, all stakeholders—The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (The FBCL), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)—collaborate and communicate continuously to ensure traffic remains unaffected on the bridge and through tolls. Additional measures like signs and curbs are promptly integrated to assist in traffic management. Importantly, all toll lanes are functional for U.S.-bound traffic approaching our toll plaza.



These important works to the bridge span are part of The FBCL’s commitment to the crossing and the community to ensure the bridge spans continue to provide the travelling public safe and efficient passage across the border for many years to come.

For those travelling or planning a trip across the bridge, the 24-hour live traffic camera feed on The FBCL’s Traffic web page remains a valuable resource. The FBCL extends its gratitude for the ongoing patience and co-operation from the public and recommends following @BlueWaterBridge on Twitter for regular traffic wait time updates.

The FBCL would also like to remind users that reduced lane access during the project prevents the availability of a dedicated lane for NEXUS and F.A.S.T. on the bridge for motorists, buses and trucks. In addition, wide loads are restricted to less than 3.35 metres (11 ft).

For more information:

Alexandre Gauthier

Senior Communications Specialist

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

communications@federalbridge.ca

ABOUT THE FEDERAL BRIDGE CORPORATION LIMITED

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.