Ohio’s Leading Wood Fired Pizza and Piadinas Food Truck Nelly Belly expands through a National Franchise Program.
Nelly Belly offers savvy investors an easy to operate affordable investment opportunity in the ever expanding fast casual space without the overhead that can often plagues restaurants”AVON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 30 years, Nelly Belly Wood Fired Pizza has been an Ohio mainstay run by founders Mark and Melissa Nelson serving up the finest artisan handcrafted pizzas served up by a professional catering staff that can’t be beaten. Whether you have visited a Nelly Belly Mobile Pizzeria at a street event or have enjoyed their signature pizzas at a party at your catered event, they have been serving up smiles with every pizza through their Nelly Belly patent customer service experience.
Nelly Belly Wood Fired Pizza and Padina is currently offering entrepreneurs and members of the community in career transition the opportunity to own and operate their very own Nelly Belly Mobile Pizzeria through their new franchise program. Recently, the company has joined the ranks of national franchise consultant network FranServe for national exposure to franchise buyers through their legion of over five hundred referring franchise sales consultants. "No prior experience is required. We provide comprehensive training and ongoing support through their Nelly Belly University training program," says Melissa Nelson, Co-Founder.
“Our beautifully-customized mobile Italian Cucina with a built-in authentic wood-fired oven is sure to grab the attention of pizza lovers who happen to be nearby — especially once they catch the sweet scent of the slow-burning wood!” says Mark Nelson, President and Co-Founder. The magic starts as the heat from the woodfire hits those fresh ingredients, and the smell of a perfectly baked pizza or piadina fills the air,” says Nelson. At the heart of the mobile pizzeria business model is a robust catering division with such notable clients as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, BMW Automotive Dealers, Delta Airlines, Target and Walmart.
"Nelly Belly offers savvy investors an easy to operate affordable entry point investment opportunity in the ever expanding fast casual space without the overhead that can often plagues restaurants," says Robert Katz, Managing Director and Senior Franchise Advisor with The Stanwood Group.
"In the United States, approximately 3 billion pizzas are consumed each year. That is the equivalent of 100 acres of pizza every day or 350 slices per second. If you break it down to the number of slices per person per year, it equals 46 slices per year for every person nationwide. Every day, there are approximately 8.2 million pizzas eaten per day. This would fill an area of 100 acres with pizza. Broken down to the number of slices sold each second, you get 350 slices per second, “ says Mark Nelson.
If you're looking for your next great career opportunity and you love specialty pizza, Nelly Belly’s Mobile Wood Fired Pizza Franchise Opportunity may be the solution you’ve been looking for," says Katz.
