Matthias Manasi and the Slovak Sinfonietta to Release Recording of Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 34, 35, 36

Matthias Manasi released a new album on Hänssler Classic dedicated to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, recorded with the Slovak Sinfonietta.

NEW YORK, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthias Manasi's and the Slovak Sinfonietta's revelatory interpretation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphonies Nos. 34, 35, 36, recorded on 17, 18, 19 November 2022, was released on 7 April 2023. Their new album documents a landmark interpretation and attracted global attention.

Matthias Manasi is rated as one of the most sought-after and most outstanding conductors, earning himself a distinguished name both on the opera and concert podiums. After working as an assistant conductor at the Staatstheater Stuttgart, he worked in conductor positions from 1995 at the Opera Kiel, from 1997 at the Oldenburgisches Staatstheater and from 2004 at the Staatstheater Kassel. In 2000 he became Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the legendary Orchestra Camerata Italiana in Naples, in 2008 he took up the position as Music Director of the International PuntaClassic Festival in Montevideo and in 2017 he became Music Director of the N C Opera in Buffalo (NY, USA).

Very much in demand as a guest conductor, he works with numerous leading orchestras worldwide and the renowned opera houses in Germany, Austria, Italy, the USA, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Portugal, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Hungary, Romania, Uruguay, Turkiye and Brazil, such as the Münchner Rundfunkorchester, Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra, SWR Symphonieorchester, Kazakh State Philharmonic Orchestra, Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Staatsorchester Braunschweig, Staatsorchester Kassel, Niedersächsisches Staatsorchester Hannover, Oldenburgisches Staatsorchester, Mecklenburgische Staatskapelle Schwerin, Romanian National Radio Orchestra Bucharest, Orchestra Sinfonica do Teatro Nacional Claudio Santoro, Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra, Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra, Györ Philharmonic Orchestra, Liepaja Symphony Orchestra, among others.

Most recently he conducted at Artpark in Buffalo (Aida), at the Opera Poznań (Die Meistersinger, Boris Godunow, Carmen, Shchedrin/Anna Karenina, Eugen Onegin, Macbeth, Halka), the Opera Liepzig (Das Liebesverbot), Theater Bremen (Der Fliegende Holländer, Theater Halle (Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny) and Opera Wroclawska (Paradise Lost, Angels in America, Die Frau ohne Schatten, Der Rosenkavalier, Samson et Dalilah, Parsifal, Madama Butterfly, Falstaff, Giovanna d'Arco, Rigoletto).

Matthias Manasi is driven by the belief that music has the power to change lives, inspire and transform the world. Through his dynamic presence on the podium and passionate advocacy for musical education through teaching masterclasses in conducting, Manasi has introduced classical music to new audiences around the world. One of his special concerns is his commitment to unknown, worthwhile repertoire and the world premieres of works by contemporary composers.



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Symphony No. 34 in C, K338 (1780)

Symphony No. 35 in D, K385 (1782), Haffner

Symphony No. 36 in C, K425 (1783), Linz

Slovak Sinfonietta/Matthias Manasi

rec. 2022, Philharmonic Zilina, Slovakia

Hänssler Classic HC22078

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Symphonie No.34 in C Major, K 338 - I. Allegro vivace