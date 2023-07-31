“Best on Wolf Road” Voting Opens as Businesses Seek Top Spot in Colonie

Emmy Parish, GM at Bruegger's Bagels is pictured alongside her team at the Wolf Road (Albany location) holding the 2022 "Best Breakfast on Wolf Road" award presented by The Anderson Group.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wolf Road has been a top location for businesses to set up shop for decades – and so it is no surprise there are many options to choose from in this year’s “Best on Wolf Road” competition.Last year, hundreds of “Wolf Road Warriors” cast their votes on their favorites while helping businesses like The Barnsider (Best Dinner), TrustCo (Best Regional Bank), and Trader Joe's (Best Supermarket) claim the top spots for their category. “Best Breakfast” was awarded to Bruegger’s Bagels Wolf Road location.“Bruegger’s (Colonie) was proud and honored to be voted ‘Best Breakfast on Wolf Road.’ Our guests are the most important part of our business, it means so much to us that they love us as much as we love them! We are very grateful to have the support of our local community,” said Emmy Parish, General Manager.The annual contest run by The Anderson Group (Office Space & Executive Suites) has been searching for the best in the area for the last three years.“We’ve seen how much commercial growth has taken place over the years on Wolf Road with a constant flow of new local, regional, and national businesses opening their doors here. It’s always fun to see who our local community votes for in this yearly contest,” said Greg Anderson, Partner at The Anderson Group.Voting is now open through August 31st. Vote in the Best on Wolf Road Competition for your favorite businesses to be automatically entered to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards!2023 Voting Categories:Best Coffee Shop on Wolf RdDunkin’ - 2022 Winner “Best Coffee”Bruegger’s - 2022 Winner “Best Breakfast”Panera BreadProfessor Java’s Coffee SanctuaryStarbucksWired Coffee & BagelBest Restaurant for Lunch on Wolf RdChipotle - 2022 Winner “Best Lunch”Bon Appetit CafeCoreLife EateryFive GuysHong Kong Bakery & BistroJersey MikesKuma AniScubber’s Hot WingsThe Bowl (Street Noodle & Salad)Best Local Restaurant on Wolf RdThe Barnsider - 2022 Winner “Best Dinner”Ahmed Indian Restaurant AlbanyAlbany WasabiMosuSamurai Japanese RestaurantTORO CANTINAWarehouse Grill & BbqBest National Chain Restaurant on Wolf Rd99 RestaurantBJ's Restaurant & BrewhouseChili’sLonghorn SteakhouseOlive Garden Italian RestaurantOutback SteakhouseRed LobsterTexas RoadhouseThe Cheesecake FactoryBest Happy Hour on Wolf RdBJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - 2022 Winner “Best Happy Hour”Chili’sJT Maxies Bar and GrillOutback SteakhousePF ChangsThe Cheesecake FactoryTORO CantinaWarehouse Grill and BBQBest Sweets on Wolf RdThe Cheesecake Factory - 2022 Winner “Best Sweets”CinnabonNothing Bundt CakesBest Regional Bank on Wolf RdTrustco Bank - 2022 Winner “Best Regional Bank”Capital BankM&T BankNBT BankPioneer BankBest Hotel on Wolf RdMarriott - 2022 Winner “Best Hotel”Crowne PlazaHomewood SuitesHotel TrilogySpringhill SuitesBest Supermarket on Wolf RdTrader Joe’s - 2022 Winner “Best Supermarket”HannafordWhole FoodsSee the "Best On Wolf" full terms from The Anderson’s Group

The Best on Wolf Road Competition 2023 is here! The Anderson Group visited Colonie Center (Albany, NY) to ask shoppers who was the "Best on Wolf" this year.