“Best on Wolf Road” Voting Opens as Businesses Seek Top Spot in Colonie

Emmy Parish, GM at Bruegger's Bagels is pictured alongside her team at the Wolf Road (Albany location) holding the 2022 "Best Breakfast on Wolf Road" award presented by The Anderson Group.

The annual contest run by The Anderson Group (Office Space & Executive Suites) has been searching for the best in the area for the last three years.

Bruegger’s (Colonie) was proud and honored to be voted ‘Best Breakfast on Wolf Road.’ We are very grateful to have the support of our local community,”
— Emmy Parish, General Manager Brueggers
ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf Road has been a top location for businesses to set up shop for decades – and so it is no surprise there are many options to choose from in this year’s “Best on Wolf Road” competition.

Last year, hundreds of “Wolf Road Warriors” cast their votes on their favorites while helping businesses like The Barnsider (Best Dinner), TrustCo (Best Regional Bank), and Trader Joe's (Best Supermarket) claim the top spots for their category. “Best Breakfast” was awarded to Bruegger’s Bagels Wolf Road location.

“Bruegger’s (Colonie) was proud and honored to be voted ‘Best Breakfast on Wolf Road.’ Our guests are the most important part of our business, it means so much to us that they love us as much as we love them! We are very grateful to have the support of our local community,” said Emmy Parish, General Manager.

“We’ve seen how much commercial growth has taken place over the years on Wolf Road with a constant flow of new local, regional, and national businesses opening their doors here. It’s always fun to see who our local community votes for in this yearly contest,” said Greg Anderson, Partner at The Anderson Group.

Voting is now open through August 31st. Vote in the Best on Wolf Road Competition for your favorite businesses to be automatically entered to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards!

2023 Voting Categories:

Best Coffee Shop on Wolf Rd
Dunkin’ - 2022 Winner “Best Coffee”
Bruegger’s - 2022 Winner “Best Breakfast”
Panera Bread
Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary
Starbucks
Wired Coffee & Bagel


Best Restaurant for Lunch on Wolf Rd
Chipotle - 2022 Winner “Best Lunch”
Bon Appetit Cafe
CoreLife Eatery
Five Guys
Hong Kong Bakery & Bistro
Jersey Mikes
Kuma Ani
Scubber’s Hot Wings
The Bowl (Street Noodle & Salad)


Best Local Restaurant on Wolf Rd
The Barnsider - 2022 Winner “Best Dinner”
Ahmed Indian Restaurant Albany
Albany Wasabi
Mosu
Samurai Japanese Restaurant
TORO CANTINA
Warehouse Grill & Bbq


Best National Chain Restaurant on Wolf Rd
99 Restaurant
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Chili’s
Longhorn Steakhouse
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
Outback Steakhouse
Red Lobster
Texas Roadhouse
The Cheesecake Factory


Best Happy Hour on Wolf Rd
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - 2022 Winner “Best Happy Hour”
Chili’s
JT Maxies Bar and Grill
Outback Steakhouse
PF Changs
The Cheesecake Factory
TORO Cantina
Warehouse Grill and BBQ


Best Sweets on Wolf Rd
The Cheesecake Factory - 2022 Winner “Best Sweets”
Cinnabon
Nothing Bundt Cakes


Best Regional Bank on Wolf Rd
Trustco Bank - 2022 Winner “Best Regional Bank”
Capital Bank
M&T Bank
NBT Bank
Pioneer Bank


Best Hotel on Wolf Rd
Marriott - 2022 Winner “Best Hotel”
Crowne Plaza
Homewood Suites
Hotel Trilogy
Springhill Suites


Best Supermarket on Wolf Rd
Trader Joe’s - 2022 Winner “Best Supermarket”
Hannaford
Whole Foods

See the "Best On Wolf" full terms from The Anderson’s Group.

The Best on Wolf Road Competition 2023 is here! The Anderson Group visited Colonie Center (Albany, NY) to ask shoppers who was the "Best on Wolf" this year.

