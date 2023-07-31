DealerPRO Training Launches the Automotive Technician Career Path™ Program to Address Nationwide Technician Shortage

Technician Career Path DealerPRO Training Technician Career Path Training

DealerPRO has created a program to train technicians from a dealer's internal staff to address the nationwide critical shortage of automotive technicians.

We have been struggling to hire technicians, and when we introduced the Career Path Training plan to our staff, they immediately embraced it, with eight people applying for the first training program.” — Thomas Pina, COO of Sames Automotive