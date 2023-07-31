DealerPRO Training Launches the Automotive Technician Career Path™ Program to Address Nationwide Technician Shortage
DealerPRO has created a program to train technicians from a dealer's internal staff to address the nationwide critical shortage of automotive technicians.
We have been struggling to hire technicians, and when we introduced the Career Path Training plan to our staff, they immediately embraced it, with eight people applying for the first training program.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerPRO Training, a leading provider of specialized fixed operations training for over 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Technician Career Path™ program. Designed to tackle the critical shortage of automotive technicians nationwide, this program offers a unique solution to help dealerships grow their staff and service businesses. In today's automotive industry, the demand for auto technicians is at an all-time high, leading to fierce competition among new car dealers and independent repair shops to recruit and retain skilled professionals. To overcome this challenge, some dealerships have adopted innovative recruitment strategies, such as setting up booths at local cars and coffee events, to attract and engage with potential new technicians.
— Thomas Pina, COO of Sames Automotive
The National Automotive Dealer's Association (NADA) has reported a significant disparity between the demand for automotive technicians and the number of graduates from tech schools. With less than 40,000 automobile technicians graduating this year and over 80,000 new technicians required across the country, the shortage has become a pressing challenge for the automotive industry. This issue is further exacerbated by consumers holding onto their vehicles for longer periods due to the chip shortage and lack of new vehicle inventory, leading to an increased need for service repairs.
To address this shortage and provide a clear career path for dealership employees, DealerPRO Training developed the Technician Career Path™ (TCP) program in collaboration with industry experts, including Don Reed, a former Automotive Dealer and the founder of the company.
The TCP program focuses on training entry-level service employees, such as porters, detail shop, and quick lane employees, to improve their skills and advance to C Level technicians. By offering a comprehensive two-phase training program, comprising classroom and hands-on learning, TCP equips participants with a deeper understanding of automotive systems, including Tires & Alignments, Steering & Suspension, Brakes, Fuel & Ignition, Drivetrain, and Heating, Cooling & Air Conditioning Systems.
"The Technician Career Path™ program provides a much-needed solution to the technician shortage we are facing today," said Don Reed. "By investing in our current staff and offering a clear path for career progression, we can support our technicians in achieving their potential and foster better employee retention."
Thomas Pina, COO of Sames Automotive, shared his positive experience with the program, stating that after implementing the TCP plan, they received eight applications from employees for the initial training program. The program not only addresses the immediate need for skilled technicians but also offers growth prospects and a fulfilling career for the employees.
The dealership's training program offers a comprehensive understanding of automotive systems. The program consists of two five-day training sessions, held approximately 30 days apart, that combine classroom and hands-on learning and testing. During Phase 1, students will learn the Fundamentals of Engine Technology, which they can build upon in future training. In Phase 2, students will have the opportunity for hands-on learning and will be introduced to specific shop equipment.
TCP offers a solution for service businesses to enhance employee retention and increase their workforce. The company has plans to expand into other industries such as independent automotive repair shops, heavy trucks, RVs, and marine.
About DealerPRO Training
DealerPRO, the leading Fixed Operations Training company in North America, emerged from the vision of Don Reed, a highly successful Franchised New Car Dealer and RV dealer. Recognizing the need for specialized Fixed Ops training, he assembled a team of parts and service experts and meticulously developed the industry's most accomplished and comprehensive training program. This program is designed to elevate customer service to new heights while maximizing profitability in service and parts operations.
DealerPRO's continued success in the automotive industry is a testament to its adaptability and commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Embracing the latest trends in technology, communication, and business strategies, DealerPRO stays well-equipped to meet the ever-changing expectations of its customers. With a steadfast focus on delivering exceptional training solutions, DealerPRO remains at the forefront of the industry, empowering automotive professionals to excel and thrive in their roles.
About Technician Career Path™:
The Technician Career Path™ program, an initiative by DealerPRO Training, is a strategic response to the pressing automotive technician shortage. This comprehensive training program offers entry-level technicians a clear career trajectory, empowering them to progress from D Level to C Level technicians. By nurturing the skills and expertise of participants, the program not only benefits the employees but also significantly enhances the overall performance of the dealership.
