Hope For The Warriors has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
Founded by military families at Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors provides service members and veterans with needed, comprehensive servicesDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)’s MVO Task Force welcomes Hope For The Warriors as a new member to its family of veteran-focused organizations. The focus of Hope For The Warriors is to help veterans succeed in civilian life by restoring their sense of self, family, and hope. It provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families during transition.
What makes Hope For The Warriors such a powerful resource for our heroes and their families is that its leaders understand and believe in the conviction of shared sacrifice. Often, the individuals and family members supported by Hope For The Warriors have sacrificed more than anyone can realize.
The leadership team that operates Hope For The Warriors is comprised of combat veterans and military family members who truly understand the challenges and sacrifices made by their colleagues in arms. It is an organization built on integrity, honor, and commitment. Besides transition programs and resources, Hope for the Warriors offers a variety of support in health and wellness along with sports and recreation programs.
"It is an honor to be a NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization task force member," shared Robin Kelleher, co-founder, and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. "Connecting with like-minded organizations allows us to grow our mission of restoring stability, strength, and community for military families."
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is another service provided by Hope For The Warriors. It offers confidential, highly rated behavioral health care services at little to no cost without long wait times to a variety of veterans from post-9/11 to other active-duty service members. The clinic serves as a local resource for communities in the Southeastern U.S. including Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, and other areas.
The not-for-profit organization accepts contributions to provide direct support for service members. In-person and remote volunteer opportunities are available throughout the U.S.
“The breadth and depth of services that Hope for the Warriors provides is extremely impressive,” says U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. “The impact they have on veterans, service members, and families can’t be measured.”
To learn more about Hope For The Warriors visit the website at www.hopeforwarriors.org.
About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found about the NVBDC at www.nvbdc.org
About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force at www.nvbdctaskforce.org
https://nvbdc.org/home-page/hope-for-the-warriors-has-joined-nvbdc-military-veteran-organization-mvo-task-force/
