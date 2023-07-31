Woofs Welcome for Howling Good Times at Barks in the Bottoms

Barks in the Bottoms shop with your pup First Friday Weekend July 4-6 Barks in the Bottoms - KC's First Friday Weekends in the Historic West Bottoms Pups and People out for the Dogs Days of Summer in KC's West Bottoms

The West Bottoms’ First Friday Weekend, August 4-6

Barks in the Bottoms is a popular annual event where shoppers further bond with their pups as they shop and meet others for a fun shopping experience.” — Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, spokesperson for the West Bottoms Historic District

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all dog lovers! The West Bottoms is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated event, Barks in the Bottoms, set to take place during the First Friday Weekend, from August 4 to August 6. This special occasion promises a tail-wagging shopping experience and a wide array of delicious food trucks and bars, all with the added joy of having furry companions alongside.

With a reputation for hosting spectacular events, the West Bottoms is all set to welcome pet owners and their adorable pooches for a weekend filled with fun exchanges with fellow shoppers and furry friends. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together vintage enthusiasts, antique collectors, home decor aficionados, and gift seekers in a vibrant atmosphere.

At Barks in the Bottoms, visitors will have the opportunity to explore an extensive selection of handpicked vintage and antique treasures and stylish decor and gifts, all neatly showcased by the local shops of the West Bottoms. Whether visitors are searching for a unique statement piece for their homes or a thoughtful present for a loved one, this event has something that helps shoppers choose items that best fit their style versus mass-produced items.

The Festival of the Full Moon on the streets, where visitors navigate between stores along the 12th Street Bridge in the West Bottoms, include food trucks, selfie displays, and pup water stations and treats alongside the bars to quench the thirst for visitors and their canine companions.

While many stores are open at various times each weekend, First Friday Weekends include the Festival of the Full Moon with a theme for the festivities. Upcoming themes include Brews & BBQ in the Bottoms - September 1-3; Boo in the Bottoms - October 6-8; Blessings in the Bottoms - Nov. 3-5; and December weekends will feature Bows in the Bottoms starting December 1.

AUGUST BARKS in the BOTTOMS WEEKEND PLANNER

• West Bottoms’ Shopping – Festival of the Full Moon Weekends' theme - Barks in the Bottoms August 4-6. Open Friday through Sunday – Most shops open on Fr/Sat at 9 AM and close around 6 PM, Sunday 12-5 PM. It’s recommended to refer to individual store Facebook pages for specific store openings or westbottoms.com.

• Catering to the Doggies – treats, water, and “pet hotels” for dogging retreats from shopping

• Full Moon Escape – the Escape Games have slots available and new games. Open Friday, 12:00 PM - 12:30 AM; Saturday, 11:45 AM - 12:30 AM; Sunday, 10:45 AM - 8:45 PM.

About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Its large, multi-story buildings have histories dating back more than 130 years. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers making unique, quality finds for home, décor, style, and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com

