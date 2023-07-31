Smooth Skies Ahead: A Comprehensive Guide to Aviation Lubricants

Aviation Lubricants Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aviation Lubricants Market by Type, Technology, End User, Application, and Platform: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”, the global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the aviation lubricants market in 2019, whereas South Korea is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the aviation lubricants market report include 𝐄𝐱𝐱𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐍𝐘𝐂𝐎, 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐗𝐄𝐒𝐒, 𝐋𝐔𝐊𝐎𝐈𝐋, 𝐍𝐲𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐎𝐋, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐉𝐄𝐓-𝐋𝐔𝐁𝐄.

Different types of aircrafts have different lubrication requirements as well as different lubrication standards to ensure smooth and safe operation of aircrafts. Contamination of aviation lubricants, owing to presence of sand, dirt, or metallic particles in lubricants below required quality standards can result in engine service failure and might result in extra wear and metallic abrasion, which can damage components of an aircraft and might lead to disaster.

According to a report shared by the Shell Company, 70% of the total aviation engine failures were due to contamination, out of which 50% resulted from problems of metallic abrasion and wear. Therefore, contamination of aviation lubricants Size is expected to hamper growth of the aviation lubricants market.

Weight is a critical factor for airlines, which directly impacts stability as well as performance of aircrafts. Aircraft manufacturers always seek for use of materials and components of aircrafts, which are strong enough as well as lighter in weight to reduce overall weight of an aircraft. Lubricants also contribute to weight of aircrafts. Therefore, there is a rise in demand for low-density lubricants from aircraft manufacturers, which helps in further reduction of weight. This, in turn, improves performance of an aircraft, which is expected to create growth opportunities for key players operating in the global aviation lubricants market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2019, by end user, the aftermarket segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2019, by application, the engine segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, by platform, the commercial aviation segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2019, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

