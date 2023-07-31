Recovered Launches Behavioral Health Facility Rating System

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, New York -

Recovered has launched an independent rating system for drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in the United States. The Recovered Trustscore is designed to rank all rehab centers and healthcare providers listed on their site to ensure that visitors find access to the best treatment in their area for the specific substance use disorder or co-occurring condition they have.

The Recovered Trustscore uses various metrics to calculate a facility's score, such as user reviews and accreditations from leading healthcare regulators such as SAMHSA, CARF, HFAP, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This system keeps their listings unbiased and ensures users get access to quality care.

Recovered’s aim is simple; to ensure that all those who need help for substance use disorders have access to it. The drug epidemic in the United States is worse than ever, with more and more people falling victim to fatal overdoses each year due to substance abuse. Opioids such as fentanyl are often outlined as the root cause of overdose deaths, but a lack of access to treatment options also plays a major role. Recovered wants all those who want to overcome their substance dependence to have the tools and care they require to succeed.

Recovered’s rehab database is comprised of facilities that offer a wide range of treatment options. This includes residential, inpatient, outpatient, and partial hospitalizations treatment programs as well as detoxification options for substance abuse including alcohol, opioid, benzodiazepine, and cocaine detox. Their counseling and support group directory also helps those who are not in need of dedicated rehab treatment but still need support with substance use disorders or mental health conditions.

They also cover facilities offering state-funded and accessible treatment for those without access to healthcare, as well as rehabs covered by Medicaid, Medicare, and a range of insurance options. To ensure inclusion, they also host details for organizations that cater to specific communities and demographics in need of treatment, such as veterans, seniors, children, and those who do not speak English as their first language.

Recovered also regularly publishes in-depth articles and information on substance abuse treatment, behavioral health issues, and current affairs in the healthcare industry. These resources are intended to promote awareness of substance use disorders, what evidence-based treatments are available, and what support is available to those with addiction across the country. All of their publications are medically reviewed by qualified professionals such as doctors, psychologists, and addiction specialists to ensure all resources are current and factual.

Recovered offers no-cost access to over 13,000 inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers across America via its website. All facilities listed by Recovered are registered with SAMHSA.gov and have been assigned a rating based on their quality of service.

From 1944, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD.org) promoted awareness and treatment for individuals with substance use disorders. Responding to a heavy reduction in financial support they decided to close their doors. NCADD.org was acquired by JBKM LTD (trading as Recovered) in 2021. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence’s NCADD.org, has now been rebranded to Recovered (recovered.org).

Recovered is dedicated to upholding the work and vision held previously by The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence and continues to provide ungated resources and access to treatment for those suffering from alcohol and substance use disorders.

