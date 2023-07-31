Secretary Cardona Statement on New Chief of Staff for U.S. Department of Education

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the new chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Education:

“I am thrilled to have Lexi Barrett, a trusted advisor who already commands tremendous respect throughout the U.S. Department of Education, step into this new role as chief of staff. Lexi comes from a family of educators and has channeled that passion for educational opportunity into a career dedicated to ensuring our federal policies lead to tangible progress for our nation’s students. From advancing accountability in higher education in the U.S. Senate, to expanding access to early learning programs in the Obama-Biden White House, to reimagining college and career pathways in the Biden-Harris administration, Lexi’s deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face in education today will be an asset in our Department’s continued efforts to Raise the Bar for all students.”

About Lexi Barrett

Lexi Barrett joined the Biden-Harris Administration in October 2021 as a senior advisor in the Office of the Secretary before becoming chief of staff in July 2023. During her tenure with the Administration, Lexi also served on a detail with the Office of the First Lady, as senior advisor for education. Lexi served on the Biden-Harris Transition Team as navigator to Secretary-Designate Cardona during his confirmation process. Prior to joining the Administration, Lexi was most recently an associate vice president at Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit organization. Before joining JFF, Lexi spent nearly a decade in public service at the federal level. She worked on Capitol Hill for six years as a legislative assistant to Sen. Richard Durbin of Illinois. She also served in the Obama-Biden Administration as a policy advisor in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education, and as a senior policy advisor on the Domestic Policy Council at the White House where she helped to shape and advance President Obama’s early education and K-12 education agenda.