The Old Absinthe House: A Glimpse into History and Hauntings on Bourbon Street
An Extraordinary Blend of History and Supernatural: Unveiling the Ghostly Narratives of Jean Lafitte and Andrew Jackson at The Old Absinthe House
The Old Absinthe House is a place where history and the supernatural come together in a captivating concoction, much like the absinthe served within its walls.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the oldest and most storied bars in America, The Old Absinthe House, located on the bustling Bourbon Street of New Orleans, has been an icon of the city for more than two centuries. Known not only for its rich absinthe-infused legacy, but also for being a hub of ghostly activity, the bar continues to captivate locals and tourists alike. Today, we delve into the unique history and reported supernatural encounters at this venerable establishment.
— Sydney Smith
The Old Absinthe House has been welcoming patrons since the early 19th century, standing strong through wars, epidemics, and the city's ever-changing cultural landscape. Besides its extraordinary absinthe concoctions, the bar is known for alleged sightings of famous figures from the annals of American history – namely, pirate Jean Lafitte and the seventh President of the United States, Andrew Jackson.
Sydney Smith, owner of Haunted History Tours, a popular horror-based tour provider in New Orleans, has dedicated a significant portion of his life to unearthing the fascinating and sometimes chilling histories of the city. Smith says, "The Old Absinthe House is a place where history and the supernatural come together in a captivating concoction, much like the absinthe served within its walls."
The ghost of Jean Lafitte, a notorious privateer and smuggler, is often reported to frequent the Old Absinthe House. Lafitte was a key figure in New Orleans history and allegedly held covert meetings with Andrew Jackson within the bar. Smith recounts, "Numerous visitors have reported seeing Lafitte in the bar, always in the same corner, discussing secret plans with a glass of absinthe in his hand."
Andrew Jackson, too, is said to make an appearance now and then. Jackson led the defense of New Orleans in the War of 1812 and was a frequenter of the Old Absinthe House. Smith notes, "Reports suggest that Jackson’s apparition appears to be in deep thought, perhaps reflecting on past battles or political issues."
While these spirits are famous figures from the past, they are not the only spectral patrons of the Old Absinthe House. Smith adds, "The bar is alive with stories. Visitors have reported encounters with lesser-known spirits, each with their own tale of life and death in the city we know and love. The Old Absinthe House seems to be a magnet for these stories."
The Old Absinthe House has stood as a testament to the resilience and unyielding spirit of New Orleans. Amid a city characterized by change and evolution, it remains a constant – serving absinthe and, if the tales are true, hosting spectral figures who once played a significant role in shaping the city's history.
Smith concludes, "Whether you come for the absinthe, the history, or the chance of a spectral encounter, the Old Absinthe House offers an experience like no other. It’s a venue where the past is tangible, where history isn’t confined to the pages of a book but lingers in the air, just like the smell of anise and herbs from a freshly prepared glass of absinthe."
This deep dive into the history and hauntings of The Old Absinthe House provides a captivating glimpse into a unique facet of New Orleans' cultural and supernatural heritage. Regardless of whether visitors come seeking spirits of the alcohol or ghostly variety, the Old Absinthe House continues to serve as a fascinating destination, captivating the imaginations of all who walk through its historic doors.
