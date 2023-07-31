Indiana Grown Commission Meeting - 7.12.23

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 5, 2023) — The Indiana Grown Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. ET at the Teachers Credit Union building in the first floor meeting room (1 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana Grown invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

here To join the meeting online click

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 155 698 549#

The Indiana Grown Commission was established in the summer of 2014 and consists of 12 members appointed by Indiana’s lieutenant governor. The commission assists the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in developing the marketing and economic development program that will help connect Indiana food and agricultural companies with consumers, retailers, restaurants and more.

###