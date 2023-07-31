State Soil Conservation Board Meeting 7.18.23

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 12, 2023) — The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to noon ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building in conference rooms A-C (8425 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture invitation to join this Microsoft Teams meeting:

To join the meeting online click here

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 597 046 9#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

