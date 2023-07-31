Submit Release
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Solid Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

JASPER, Ind., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported solid second quarter earnings of $22.1 million, or $0.75 per share. This level of quarterly earnings reflected a linked quarter increase of $1.3 million, or approximately 6% on a per share basis, from 2023 first quarter earnings of $20.8 million or $0.71 per share.

The Company remained well positioned at the end of the second quarter 2023 with continued solid liquidity and strong capital. Second quarter 2023 operating performance was highlighted by marginal net interest margin compression, solid loan growth, a stable/diversified deposit base, continued strong credit metrics, reductions in non-interest expense and growth in most non-interest income categories.

The net interest margin declined marginally from 3.69% to 3.63%, or 6 basis points, during the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023, as the earning asset yield increase of 21 basis points mostly kept pace with the funding cost increase of 27 basis points. The continued rise in the cost of funds in the second quarter of 2023 was driven by the continued historic pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases, competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, and a change in the Company’s deposit composition as customers looked for higher yield opportunities.

Second quarter 2023 deposits increased approximately $24.8 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Non interest bearing accounts remained stable at a healthy 30% of total deposits. The core deposit base remains diverse with stable and manageable exposure to uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of approximately 21%.

During the second quarter of 2023, total loans increased $57.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, with all categories of loans showing growth. The Company’s loan portfolio composition remained diverse with minimal risk exposure to the commercial office sector. Credit metrics remained strong as non-performing assets were 0.21% of period end assets and non-performing loans totaled 0.32% of period end loans.

Non-Interest income for the second quarter 2023 was relatively flat when compared to the linked first quarter 2023, as cyclical insurance contingency revenue of nearly $1 million was recognized in the first quarter. Most other non-interest income lines reflected solid increases over the linked first quarter. Wealth management fees increased 10% attributable to increased assets under management; interchange fee income increased 5% driven by increased customer card utilization; and other operating income increased 21% driven by interest rate swap transactions.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be payable on August 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023. As previously reported, this dividend rate represents a 9% increase over the rate in effect during 2022.

D. Neil Dauby, German American’s Chairman & CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased to deliver solid second quarter operating performance. German American remains extremely well positioned with solid liquidity, strong capital and a diverse core deposit base which speaks to the strength and resilience of our Company. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our relationship-focused team of professionals, we are confident that our strong community presence, healthy financial condition and disciplined approach to risk management and earnings growth will continue to drive future profitability. We remain excited and committed to the vitality and growth of our Indiana and Kentucky communities.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.053 billion at June 30, 2023, representing an increase of $56.4 million compared with March 31, 2023 and a decline of $418.4 million compared with June 30, 2022. The increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared with March 31, 2023 was primarily related to an increase in total loans, while the decline in total assets compared to June 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a decline in total deposits which in turn has led to a decline in short-term investments as well as the Company's securities portfolio. Federal funds sold and other short-term investments totaled $62.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $10.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $415.1 million at June 30, 2022.

Securities available for sale declined $69.5 million as of June 30, 2023 compared with March 31, 2023 and declined $221.0 million compared with June 30, 2022. The changes in the available for sale securities portfolio during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the end of the first quarter 2023 was largely attributable to the Company's utilization of cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth. Total cash flow generated from the portfolio totaled approximately $56.0 million during the second quarter of 2023, reflecting principal and interest payments as well as a modest level of securities sales. Current projections indicate approximately $150.0 million in principal and interest cash flows from the portfolio over the next twelve months with rates unchanged. The decline in the securities portfolio at June 30, 2023 compared with June 30, 2022 was largely attributable to fair value adjustments on the portfolio caused by the rise in market interest rates over the past year and the Company's utilization of cash flows generated by the portfolio for general balance sheet funding.

June 30, 2023 total loans increased $57.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2023 and increased $177.7 million, or 5%, compared with June 30, 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 compared with March 31, 2023 was broad-based across all segments of the portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans increased $1.8 million, or 1% on an annualized basis, commercial real estate loans increased $20.9 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans grew $16.9 million, or 18% on an annualized basis, and retail loans grew by $18.0 million, or 10% on an annualized basis.

The composition of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable and diversified over the past several years, including 2023. The portfolio is most heavily concentrated in commercial real estate loans at 53% of the portfolio, followed by commercial and industrial loans at 17% of the portfolio, and agricultural loans at 10% of the portfolio. The Company’s commercial lending is extended to various industries, including multi-family housing and lodging, agribusiness and manufacturing, as well as health care, wholesale, and retail services. The Company's commercial real estate portfolio has limited exposure to office real estate, with office exposure totaling approximately 4% of the total loan portfolio.

             
End of Period Loan Balances   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Commercial & Industrial Loans   $ 669,137   $ 667,306   $ 641,496
Commercial Real Estate Loans     2,021,109     2,000,237     1,904,235
Agricultural Loans     395,466     378,587     397,524
Consumer Loans     389,440     376,398     366,322
Residential Mortgage Loans     355,329     350,338     343,166
    $ 3,830,481   $ 3,772,866   $ 3,652,743
             

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $44.3 million at both June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 compared to $45.0 million at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of period-end loans at June 30, 2023 compared with 1.18% at March 31, 2023 and 1.23% of period-end loans at June 30, 2022.

Non-performing assets totaled $12.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $14.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $15.1 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing assets represented 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.24% at March 31, 2023 and 0.23% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans totaled $12.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $14.6 million at March 31, 2023 and $15.1 million at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans represented 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.39% at March 31, 2023 and 0.41% at June 30, 2022.

           
Non-performing Assets          
(dollars in thousands)          
  6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022
Non-Accrual Loans $ 11,423   $ 13,495   $ 13,921
Past Due Loans (90 days or more)   1,000     1,098     1,161
Total Non-Performing Loans   12,423     14,593     15,082
Other Real Estate          
Total Non-Performing Assets $ 12,423   $ 14,593   $ 15,082
           
Restructured Loans $   $   $
           

Overall deposits stabilized during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the overall level of deposits at March 31, 2023. June 30, 2023 total deposits increased $24.8 million, or 2% on an annualized basis, compared to March 31, 2023 and declined $533.9 million, or 9%, compared with June 30, 2022. The Company has continued to see customer movement from both interest bearing and non-interest bearing transactional accounts to time deposits due primarily to the rising interest rate environment. Non-interest bearing deposits have remained relatively stable as a percent of total deposits with June 30, 2023 non-interest deposits totaling 30% of total deposits compared with 31% at both March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

A competitive market driven by rising interest rates has been a significant contributing factor to the decline in total deposits over the course of the past year. Additionally, a meaningful level of the outflow of deposits experienced during the past year was captured within the Company's wealth management group.

June 30, 2023 total borrowings increased $36.4 million compared to March 31, 2023 and increased $82.6 million compared with June 30, 2022. The increase in total borrowings over the course of the second quarter of 2023 and past year has been to fund loan growth and mitigate deposit outflows.

             
End of Period Deposit Balances   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits   $ 1,540,564   $ 1,601,206   $ 1,745,067
IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts     3,056,396     3,039,393     3,503,789
Time Deposits < $100,000     256,504     245,104     263,798
Time Deposits > $100,000     326,241     269,192     200,954
    $ 5,179,705   $ 5,154,895   $ 5,713,608
             

At June 30, 2023, the capital levels for the Company and its subsidiary bank, German American Bank (the "Bank"), remained well in excess of the minimum amounts needed for capital adequacy purposes and the Bank’s capital levels met the necessary requirements to be considered well-capitalized.

    6/30/2023
Ratio 		  3/31/2023
Ratio 		  6/30/2022
Ratio
Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated   16.06 %   15.89 %   15.07 %
Bank   14.50 %   14.37 %   13.86 %
Tier 1 (Core) Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)            
Consolidated   14.50 %   14.32 %   13.58 %
Bank   13.76 %   13.63 %   13.23 %
Common Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital Ratio
(to Risk Weighted Assets) 		           
Consolidated   13.78 %   13.60 %   12.85 %
Bank   13.76 %   13.63 %   13.23 %
Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets)            
Consolidated   11.44 %   11.08 %   9.57 %
Bank   10.87 %   10.55 %   9.33 %

Results of Operations Highlights – Quarter ended June 30, 2023

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22,123,000, or $0.75 per share, an increase of 6% on a per share basis, compared with the first quarter 2023 net income of $20,807,000, or $0.71 per share, and a decline of 7% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2022 net income of $23,747,000, or $0.81 per share.

                                     
Summary Average Balance Sheet                                    
(Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands)                                    
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
                                     
    Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Principal
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
Assets                                    
Federal Funds Sold and Other                                    
Short-term Investments   $ 54,228   $ 660   4.88 %   $ 46,729   $ 345   2.99 %   $ 606,488   $ 1,232   0.81 %
Securities     1,667,871     12,094   2.90 %     1,729,189     12,595   2.91 %     1,875,202     12,625   2.69 %
Loans and Leases     3,787,436     52,350   5.54 %     3,773,789     49,245   5.29 %     3,649,466     40,058   4.40 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   $ 5,509,535   $ 65,104   4.74 %   $ 5,549,707   $ 62,185   4.53 %   $ 6,131,156   $ 53,915   3.52 %
                                     
Liabilities                                    
Demand Deposit Accounts   $ 1,545,455           $ 1,636,133           $ 1,740,592        
IB Demand, Savings, and                                    
MMDA Accounts   $ 3,118,225   $ 10,035   1.29 %   $ 3,119,979   $ 7,414   0.96 %   $ 3,622,748   $ 1,113   0.12 %
Time Deposits     546,982     3,322   2.44 %     451,644     1,557   1.40 %     492,453     436   0.36 %
FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings     177,146     1,899   4.30 %     244,645     2,509   4.16 %     145,705     1,120   3.08 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 3,842,353   $ 15,256   1.59 %   $ 3,816,268   $ 11,480   1.22 %   $ 4,260,906   $ 2,669   0.25 %
                                     
Cost of Funds           1.11 %           0.84 %           0.17 %
Net Interest Income       $ 49,848           $ 50,705           $ 51,246    
Net Interest Margin           3.63 %           3.69 %           3.35 %
                                     

During the second quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $48,258,000, a decline of $751,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2023 net interest income of $49,009,000 and a decline of $1,339,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 net interest income of $49,597,000.

The decline in net interest income during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a decline in the Company's net interest margin. The decline in net interest income during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to a decline in average earning assets, driven by a reduced level of average deposits, which was partially mitigated by an improved net interest margin resulting from the rise in market interest rates.

The tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 3.63% compared with 3.69% in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.35% in the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was largely driven by an increase in the cost of funds. The cost of funds continued to accelerate higher in the second quarter of 2023 due to the continued increase of market interest rates, very competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, customers actively looking for yield opportunities within and outside the banking industry and a change in the Company's deposit composition. The improvement in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in improved yields on earning assets that outpaced increased cost of funds over the course of the past year.

The Company's net interest margin and net interest income have been impacted by accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $716,000 during the second quarter of 2023, $530,000 during the first quarter of 2023 and $1,528,000 during the second quarter of 2022. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 5 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2023, 4 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and 10 basis points in the second quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $550,000 compared with a provision for credit losses of $1,100,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $300,000 during the second quarter of 2022.

Net charge-offs totaled $599,000, or 6 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2023 compared with $953,000, or 10 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the first quarter of 2023 and compared with $347,000, or 4 basis points, of average loans during the second quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $14,896,000, a decline of $71,000, or less than 1%, compared with the first quarter of 2023 and a decline of $284,000, or 2%, compared with the second quarter of 2022.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Income   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Wealth Management Fees   $ 2,912   $ 2,644   $ 2,642
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts     2,883     2,788     2,871
Insurance Revenues     2,130     3,135     2,254
Company Owned Life Insurance     429     401     894
Interchange Fee Income     4,412     4,199     4,167
Other Operating Income     1,462     1,211     1,225
Subtotal     14,228     14,378     14,053
Net Gains on Sales of Loans     630     587     1,049
Net Gains on Securities     38     2     78
Total Non-interest Income   $ 14,896   $ 14,967   $ 15,180
             

Wealth management fees increased $268,000, or 10%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and increased by $270,000, or 10%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to increased assets under management within the Company's wealth management group as compared with both the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022.

Insurance revenues declined $1,005,000, or 32%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $124,000, or 6%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The variance during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022 was primarily related to contingency revenue. Contingency revenue during the second quarter of 2023 totaled $10,000 compared with $945,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Contingency revenue is reflective of claims and loss experience with insurance carriers that the Company represents through its property and casualty insurance agency. Typically, the majority of contingency revenue is recognized during the first quarter of the year.

Interchange fee income increased $213,000, or 5%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and increased $245,000, or 6%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increased level of fees during the second quarter of 2023 compared with both the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was due to increased card utilization by customers.

Other operating income increased $251,000, or 21%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and increased $237,000, or 19%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 compared with both periods was largely attributable to fees associated with interest rate swap transactions with loan customers.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $43,000, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $419,000, or 40%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely related to a lower volume of loans sold and lower pricing levels. Loan sales totaled $24.8 million during the second quarter of 2023 compared with $23.4 million during the first quarter of 2023 and $52.5 million during the second quarter of 2022.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $35,726,000, a decline of $1,890,000, or 5%, compared with the first quarter of 2023, and remained relatively stable compared with the second quarter of 2022.

             
    Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
Non-interest Expense   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   6/30/2022
(dollars in thousands)            
             
Salaries and Employee Benefits   $ 20,103   $ 21,846   $ 20,384
Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense     3,443     3,820     3,772
FDIC Premiums     687     741     465
Data Processing Fees     2,803     2,755     2,460
Professional Fees     1,614     1,562     1,573
Advertising and Promotion     1,261     1,167     1,027
Intangible Amortization     734     785     957
Other Operating Expenses     5,081     4,940     5,063
Total Non-interest Expense   $ 35,726   $ 37,616   $ 35,701
             

Salaries and benefits declined $1,743,000, or 8%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $281,000, or 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The decline in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to lower incentive plan costs, declines in retirement plan matching costs, and lower health insurance benefit costs.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense declined $377,000, or 10%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $329,000, or 9%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to lower repairs and maintenance costs, lower utility costs and reduced real and personal property tax expense. The decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to lower repairs and maintenance costs and reduced net costs related to leased properties.

FDIC premiums declined $54,000, or 7%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and increased $222,000, or 48%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily related to an industry-wide 2 basis point increase in the base FDIC premium assessment effective January 1, 2023.

Data processing fees increased $48,000, or 2%, during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and increased $343,000, or 14%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was largely driven by costs associated with enhancements to the Company's data processing systems.

Advertising and promotion expense increased $94,000, or 8%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2022 and increased $234,000, or 23%, compared with the second quarter of 2022. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 compared with the first quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the timing of contributions made to organizations within the Company's markets. The increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in overall marketing and advertising costs.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. Actual results and experience could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, those discussed in this press release. Factors that could cause actual experience to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release include:

a. changes in interest rates and the timing and magnitude of any such changes;

b. unfavorable economic conditions, including a prolonged period of inflation, and the resulting adverse impact on, among other things, credit quality;

c. the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks;

d. the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks;

e. changes in competitive conditions;

f. the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of asset/liability management strategies or of mergers and acquisitions and other business initiatives and strategies;

g. changes in customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices;

h. changes in fiscal, monetary and tax policies;

i. changes in financial and capital markets;

j. capital management activities, including possible future sales of new securities, or possible repurchases or redemptions by German American of outstanding debt or equity securities;

k. risks of expansion through acquisitions and mergers, such as unexpected credit quality problems of the acquired loans or other assets, unexpected attrition of the customer base or employee base of the acquired institution or branches, and difficulties in integration of the acquired operations;   

l. factors driving impairment charges on investments;

m. the impact, extent and timing of technological changes;

n. potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities;

o. litigation liabilities, including related costs, expenses, settlements and judgments, or the outcome of matters before regulatory agencies, whether pending or commencing in the future;

p. actions of the Federal Reserve Board;

q. the possible effects of the replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR);

r. the potential for increases to, and volatility in, the balance of our allowance for credit losses and related provision expense due to the current expected credit loss (CECL) standard;

s. changes in accounting principles and interpretations;

t. potential increases of federal deposit insurance premium expense, and possible future special assessments of FDIC premiums, either industry wide or specific to German American’s banking subsidiary;

u. actions of the regulatory authorities under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and other possible legislative and regulatory actions and reforms;

v. impacts resulting from possible amendments or revisions to the Dodd-Frank Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder, or to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations;

w. the continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration and payment of cash dividends; and

x. other risk factors expressly identified in German American’s filings with the SEC.

Such statements reflect our views with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity of German American. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. It is intended that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
           
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022
ASSETS          
Cash and Due from Banks $ 78,223     $ 70,506     $ 111,904  
Short-term Investments   62,948       10,289       415,136  
Investment Securities   1,601,062       1,670,609       1,822,088  
           
Loans Held-for-Sale   8,239       6,011       9,171  
           
Loans, Net of Unearned Income   3,826,009       3,768,872       3,649,369  
Allowance for Credit Losses   (44,266 )     (44,315 )     (45,031 )
Net Loans   3,781,743       3,724,557       3,604,338  
           
Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock   14,856       14,957       15,259  
Premises and Equipment   112,629       112,225       111,341  
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets   188,130       188,929       191,611  
Other Assets   205,439       198,836       190,855  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,053,269     $ 5,996,919     $ 6,471,703  
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,540,564     $ 1,601,206     $ 1,745,067  
Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts   3,056,396       3,039,393       3,503,789  
Time Deposits   582,745       514,296       464,752  
Total Deposits   5,179,705       5,154,895       5,713,608  
           
Borrowings   227,484       191,052       144,885  
Other Liabilities   43,515       45,641       38,781  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,450,704       5,391,588       5,897,274  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock and Surplus   418,033       417,203       415,851  
Retained Earnings   433,384       418,620       369,673  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   (248,852 )     (230,492 )     (211,095 )
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   602,565       605,331       574,429  
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,053,269     $ 5,996,919     $ 6,471,703  
           
END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,572,783       29,573,439       29,483,045  
           
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE(1) $ 14.01     $ 14.08     $ 12.98  
           
 
(1)Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                     
Consolidated Statements of Income
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
INTEREST INCOME                  
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 52,202   $ 49,061   $ 39,987   $ 101,263   $ 78,922
Interest on Short-term Investments   660     345     1,232     1,005     1,512
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities   10,652     11,083     11,047     21,735     21,107
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   63,514     60,489     52,266     124,003     101,541
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Interest on Deposits   13,357     8,971     1,549     22,328     2,878
Interest on Borrowings   1,899     2,509     1,120     4,408     2,158
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   15,256     11,480     2,669     26,736     5,036
                     
NET INTEREST INCOME   48,258     49,009     49,597     97,267     96,505
Provision for Credit Losses   550     1,100     300     1,650     5,500
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   47,708     47,909     49,297     95,617     91,005
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Net Gain on Sales of Loans   630     587     1,049     1,217     2,470
Net Gain on Securities   38     2     78     40     450
Other Non-interest Income   14,228     14,378     14,053     28,606     28,448
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   14,896     14,967     15,180     29,863     31,368
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and Benefits   20,103     21,846     20,384     41,949     43,472
Other Non-interest Expenses   15,623     15,770     15,317     31,393     40,389
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   35,726     37,616     35,701     73,342     83,861
                     
Income before Income Taxes   26,878     25,260     28,776     52,138     38,512
Income Tax Expense   4,755     4,453     5,029     9,208     5,698
                     
NET INCOME $ 22,123   $ 20,807   $ 23,747   $ 42,930   $ 32,814
                     
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.81   $ 1.45   $ 1.11
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.75   $ 0.71   $ 0.81   $ 1.45   $ 1.11
                     
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,573,042     29,507,446     29,483,848     29,540,425     29,443,673
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING   29,573,042     29,507,446     29,483,848     29,540,425     29,443,673


GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
                       
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
        2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
  Annualized Return on Average Assets     1.47 %     1.37 %     1.43 %     1.42 %     0.98 %
  Annualized Return on Average Equity     14.66 %     14.39 %     15.87 %     14.52 %     9.79 %
  Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity(1)     21.32 %     21.38 %     23.29 %     21.34 %     13.68 %
  Net Interest Margin     3.63 %     3.69 %     3.35 %     3.66 %     3.24 %
  Efficiency Ratio(2)     54.08 %     56.08 %     52.37 %     55.09 %     62.69 %
  Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets(3)     1.51 %     1.63 %     1.34 %     1.57 %     1.70 %
                       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                    
  Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans     0.06 %     0.10 %     0.04 %     0.08 %     0.03 %
  Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans     1.16 %     1.18 %     1.23 %        
  Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets     0.21 %     0.24 %     0.23 %        
  Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans     0.32 %     0.39 %     0.41 %        
  Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans     0.29 %     0.27 %     0.26 %        
                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA                    
  Average Assets   $ 6,034,900     $ 6,078,126     $ 6,637,969     $ 6,056,393     $ 6,688,688  
  Average Earning Assets   $ 5,509,535     $ 5,549,707     $ 6,131,156     $ 5,529,510     $ 6,189,703  
  Average Total Loans   $ 3,787,436     $ 3,773,789     $ 3,649,466     $ 3,780,650     $ 3,658,225  
  Average Demand Deposits   $ 1,545,455     $ 1,636,133     $ 1,740,592     $ 1,590,544     $ 1,739,975  
  Average Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 3,842,353     $ 3,816,268     $ 4,260,906     $ 3,829,382     $ 4,233,478  
  Average Equity   $ 603,666     $ 578,562     $ 598,440     $ 591,183     $ 670,578  
                       
  Period End Non-performing Assets(4)   $ 12,423     $ 14,593     $ 15,082          
  Period End Non-performing Loans(5)   $ 12,423     $ 14,593     $ 15,082          
  Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due(6)   $ 11,045     $ 10,360     $ 9,350          
                       
  Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income   $ 49,848     $ 50,705     $ 51,246     $ 100,554     $ 99,713  
  Net Charge-offs during Period   $ 599     $ 953     $ 347     $ 1,552     $ 603  
                       
(1 ) Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles.        
(2 ) Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense less Intangible Amortization divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income less Net Gain on Securities.    
(3 ) Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income.        
(4 ) Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned.        
(5 ) Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more.        
(6 ) Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.                    

For additional information, contact:
D. Neil Dauby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bradley M Rust, President and Chief Financial Officer
(812) 482-1314


