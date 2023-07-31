Gumshoe Announces Release of Latest Single 'Tranquillise'

The dynamic song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Gumshoe , the alias of solo artist, performer, and producer Philip Hampson , is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated single, Tranquillise . The captivating track will be available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, August 18th, 2023 at midnight.At its very core, Tranquillise takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey inspired by an encounter while on vacation in Europe, evoking feelings of both wonder and trepidation. The song beautifully captures the essence of Gumshoe's unique style, combining modern-retro elements with shades of darkwave psychedelia. It was self-produced by Philip Hampson in his bedroom studio and a remote lakeside cabin, creating an atmospheric backdrop that perfectly complements the introspective lyrics.Reflecting on the creative process, one reviewer shared, "I wish I could better explain the slight nuances and noir elements that surround this modern-retro-feeling piece, but as I often say, sometimes words don't seem to cut it. It really is a song to pay attention to, listening time and time again, as each time you'll discover a new piece of the puzzle you might have missed."What sets Gumshoe apart from others in the industry is Philip Hampson's unique approach to music-making. Based remotely in the Lake District, he works alone in his bedroom studio, self-producing, writing all his own music, and performing all of the instruments. This solitary and dedicated process allows Gumshoe to deliver a distinct sound that captivates audiences.Gumshoe has received recognition for his talent, having been featured on BBC Music Introducing and BBC Radio 6 Music. Additionally, he has performed at esteemed events such as BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Carlisle and Kendal Calling Festival.To experience the ethereal sounds of Tranquillise first, you can pre-save the song at https://ffm.to/tranquillise , and to explore Gumshoe's captivating musical universe, visit https://linktr.ee/gumshoemusic For more information about Gumshoe and to stay updated on upcoming releases, please visit the official website at www.gumshoemusic.com About GumshoeBrought to life by Philip Hampson at his native Lake District studio, Gumshoe combines drum machines, guitars, and synthesizers to conjure a unique neo-sonic potion. Philip, a solo artist, songwriter, and producer, also works as a Mechanical Engineer in the UK Submarines industry.