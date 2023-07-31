Predicting early cancers with molecular vibration in serum

(A) The SERS-AICS method could also effectively distinguish common diseases from early cancers in stage I and II with high accuracy. (B) ROC curves with covariance matrices-assisted SVM model for distinguishing 45 common disease patients from 33 early sta

(A) The original spectral data of 1465 dimensions of serum with no obvious specificity can obtain 50 valid dimensions with the best specificity after the correlation between dimensions is judged by the covariance matrix, which related to the molecular bon