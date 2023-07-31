Quarterly Activities Report

for the three months ended 30 June 2023

(figures are unaudited and in A$ except where stated)

TORONTO, July 31, 2023

June 2023 Quarter Highlights



During the quarter ending 30 June 2023 (June Quarter), Xanadu Mines Ltd (Xanadu or the Company) ramped up to full scale the Pre-Feasibility (PFS) programme and Discovery Exploration activities at our flagship Kharmagtai copper-gold project, funded by US$35 million cash from the Joint Venture (JV or Khuiten JV) with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Significant progress was made in both PFS and Exploration, on schedule and budget, building tangible value at Kharmagtai. The Company released its third annual Sustainability Report for 2022 and held a successful Annual General Meeting (AGM). Importantly Xanadu’s share price saw a material positive rerating during the period which the Company considers reflects market recognition of Kharmagtai de-risking, and the significance of the positive steps taken thus far to both enhance the project and to move the project further along the path to production.

PFS Infill Drilling Programme

Excellent results delivered from a 4 diamond drill rig program, with grades on the most part better or in line with the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE ). Significant extensions to high-grade mineralisation identified at Stockwork Hill. 1 New high-grade copper-gold zone (core) emerging at White Hill. 2

). New >1% CuEq cores at Stockwork Hill and White Hill demonstrate potential to enhance the 2021 MRE (3Mt copper and 8Moz gold [1.98Mt CuEq Indicated, 2.33Mt CuEq Inferred]). 3

Approximately 27,000m of Phase One infill drilling completed (out of 30,000m total) at both the Stockwork Hill and White Hill deposits, putting Xanadu on track for MRE upgrade by Q4 CY2023.



PFS Data Acquisition and Studies

Sulphide (main orebody) metallurgical test-work is rapidly advancing at ALS laboratories in Perth and TruTRC laboratories in Ulaanbaatar; both flotation and comminution testing is well advanced, results expected Q4 CY2023 .

. Oxide (currently treated as mineralised waste) metallurgical samples delivered to MPS laboratories in Perth for assessment of glycine leach technologies and processing route selection; first results expected Q1 CY2024 .

. Hydrological drilling programme to commence in Q3 CY2023 .

. Construction of camp upgrades, core process facility and grid power connection are all proceeding on time and budget, with delivery on-track for Q4 CY2023 .

. Outcomes from Water Reserve study, Power Supply selection, Tailings Storage Facility ( TSF ) location and design, and other supporting surface infrastructure requirements expected Q1 CY2024 .

) location and design, and other supporting surface infrastructure requirements expected . Kharmagtai PFS including maiden Ore Reserve are on-track for Q3 CY2024.

Discovery Drilling Programme

Aggressive 18,000m growth-focussed exploration drilling programme (2 diamond drill rigs) underway for New Discoveries at Kharmagtai.

Deep exploration drilling is advancing, targeting high-grade, large-scale mineralisation at depth.

New shallow discoveries made across three largely unexplored porphyry clusters, intersecting both high-density stockwork, breccia mineralisation and gold only mineralisation; follow up drill testing planned.4



Corporate

Kharmagtai PFS and Discovery Exploration funded by US$35M from the Khuiten JV with Zijin Mining Group 5 ; with US$26.8 million in cash on 30 June 2023.

; with US$26.8 million in cash on 30 June 2023. Announced an updated 3-horizon strategy including Horizon 1 PFS, Horizon 2 Discovery, and Horizon 3 Portfolio Growth. 6

Third annual Sustainability Report for 2022 released. 7

Successful AGM held; all resolutions passing with >90% shareholder support. 8

Xanadu is well-funded, with A$5.1 million in cash at 30 June 2023.



Executive Chairman & Managing Director, Colin Moorhead, said: “The June quarter was an exciting time for getting back to what we do best; de risking and advancing our flagship Kharmagtai project towards Final Investment Decision (FID). Following an official site visit and kick-off with Zijin in March, the Kharmagtai PFS work programme ramped up. It was great to see the PFS infill and exploration drilling start, with six rigs operating in the field, drilled core passing through the shed efficiently and assay samples flowing to the lab in Ulaanbaatar. Pleasingly this was achieved by our site team and contractors without any significant safety or environmental incidents, and on time and budget. As the Quarter progressed, we saw assay results which the Company reported to the Market as in line with our Resource or better than expected. I am particularly encouraged by the emergence of a potential higher-grade zone at White Hill, something we have long suspected but not seen until now. Effective progress was made on metallurgical test-work, geotechnical engineering, hydrology, and other areas, and we look forwarding to sharing those results as they come to hand.

It was also very pleasing to see discovery exploration recommence at Kharmagtai, testing both shallow and deeper targets, with a focus on grade. Our geology team has developed a good set of shallow targets, centred on largely unexplored porphyry clusters, that have potential to host additional open pit material. These need to be ruled in or out to help inform the PFS both as potential Resource and to sterilise potential sites for planned infrastructure. Our deep targets have been modelled on analogues of the deeper deposits seen at Oyu Tolgoi, and we are very excited to be testing these. The success of deeper exploration could be transformational for all stakeholders.

Elsewhere our exploration team continued target generation work at Red Mountain following an extensive trenching exercise there last year. The team are also actively reviewing other project opportunities in Mongolia.

At a Corporate level, the Company held its AGM in May, and I would like to thank our shareholders for their support. We also recently published our third Sustainability Report, documenting ESG performance and our updated Company Strategy; this is a highly relevant document that I recommend to all our stakeholders.”

Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project Update

During the June Quarter, the Company aggressively progressed its PFS Programme including operational site construction upgrade works (see Appendix 1) and Discovery Exploration activities (see Appendix 2) which are funded by US$35 million from the JV with Zijin. Xanadu is operator of the joint venture during the PFS delivery period of 18 months, after which Zijin will become operator for final engineering, construction, and operations delivery.

With the PFS incorporating both the upcoming Resource Upgrade and the upside opportunities discussed in Appendix 1, Xanadu and Zijin have confidence for a real and sustained uplift relative to the Scoping Study economics.

PFS Deliverables & Schedule

During the PFS, Xanadu and its partner Zijin will complete all major project trade-off decisions and refine capital and operating cost estimates to +/-25%, leading to selection of a single go-forward option for final engineering and construction. PFS, Resource and Reserve outcomes will be reported to international requirements consistent with JORC and NI43-101 standards.

The timeline for the PFS is broken into four key stages, followed by FID in Q4 CY2024.

Stage 1 – Data Acquisition (Q2-Q3 CY2023)

Stage 2 – Trade-Off Studies & Resource Upgrade (Q4 CY2023)

Stage 3 – Convergent Study (Q1-Q2 CY2024)

Stage 4 – PFS Completion & Maiden Ore Reserve (Q3 CY2024)

The current Data Acquisition stage is tracking on time and within budget, recognising this as the primary data collection step for Kharmagtai prior to production. Data Acquisition stage focus areas include the following.

Infill Drilling for Resource Upgrade

Metallurgical Test-Work focused on the main orebody sulphide material

Metallurgical Test-Work focused on oxide material, currently treated as waste

Water Reserve Studies and Drilling

Tailings Storage location and construction material studies

Power Supply studies

System Optimisation incorporating mine and process technology scenarios

Environmental and socioeconomic baseline studies

Waste rock and tailings geochemistry



Infill Drilling & Resource Update

Four diamond drill rigs are now in operation at Kharmagtai with a primary strategy to target areas with potential for future Mineral Resource to Ore Reserve conversion. Phase One infill drilling is specifically targeting areas for growing the Indicated Resource. Later phases of infill drilling will be a combination of closing out any further Resource infill knowledge gaps and following up high-grade extensions at Stockwork Hill and the newly identified White Hill high-grade core.

An upgraded Resource is expected to be released in Q4 CY2023 once all assays have been received and resource modelling has been completed. This Resource will enable Xanadu to start economic trade-off studies and will be supplemented by subsequent PFS study scheduled for completion during Q4 CY2024.

Approximately 27,000m of Phase One diamond drilling has been completed (out of 30,000m total) at both the Stockwork Hill and White Hill deposits, at Kharmagtai. All drill data can be found in Appendix 3.

Discovery Exploration Update

Results from Phase One Shallow Discovery Exploration drilling have been encouraging and highlight the potential for new deposits and are consequently informing more appropriate infrastructure locations. Follow-up drill testing planned has been planned for high priority targets, and we expect to uncover more as we continue through the planned programme.

Phase One Deep Discovery Exploration recently commenced, and we will share material results as they become available. Furthermore, we look forward to sharing a comprehensive progress update on the Deep exploration discovery programme later this year once we’ve completed a good portion of Phase One drilling.

Corporate Activity

During the Quarter, Xanadu outlined an updated corporate strategy, released its third annual Sustainability Report for 2022 and held its Annual General Meeting.

Three Horizon Strategy

Xanadu outlined a three-horizon strategy to deliver shareholder value (Figure 1)9 These are described below:

Horizon 1 – Kharmagtai PFS Value : Uplift Kharmagtai value by de-risking the project and delivering on project upside opportunities.

: Uplift Kharmagtai value by de-risking the project and delivering on project upside opportunities. Horizon 2 – Discovery Value : Deliver significant new discovery via exploration at Kharmagtai and Red Mountain.

: Deliver significant new discovery via exploration at Kharmagtai and Red Mountain. Horizon 3 – Position for Future: Build a portfolio of future facing metals projects through exploration and acquisition.







Figure 1: Xanadu’s Three Horizon Strategy10

Sustainability Report

On 4 May 2023, Xanadu issued its third annual Sustainability Report for 2022, highlighting our commitment to responsible and transparent ESG.11 This report further expanded disclosure and continued Xanadu’s ESG journey to be a leader in sustainable exploration.

Annual General Meeting

Xanadu’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 29 May 2023 with resolutions including the following:

Re-election of Director, Mr. Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren

Re-election of Director, Mr Shaoyang Shen

Remuneration Report

Ratification of Prior Issue of Shares on 24 January 2023

All resolutions were passed with “For” votes between 90.1% and 99.0%.12

September 2023 Quarter Planned Activities

Key activities planned during the quarter ending 30 September 2023 (September Quarter) include:

Infill drilling for the Kharmagtai PFS including, Metallurgy and Geotechnical.

Kharmagtai Water Reserve Drilling Commencement

Investigation of Scoping Study Uplift Scenarios.

Substantially complete the construction of new core shed, site accommodation and power grid connections at Kharmagtai.

Continued Shallow and Deep Discovery Exploration drilling programmes.

Shallow Exploration Drill Assay Results

Deep Exploration Drill Assay Results



Results of Operations





50% Ownership of Khuiten

Metals Pte Ltd 1 100% Ownership of Khuiten

Metals Pte Ltd Quarter Ended 30 Jun

2023

$’000 31 Mar

2023

$’000 31 Dec

2022

$’000 30 Sep

2022

$’000 30 Jun

2022

$’000 JV: Gross Exploration Expenditure1 Kharmagtai

Drill metres2

8,360

28,032 1,850

6,111 402

- 749

- 1,140

- Gross Exploration Expenditure Red Mountain

Drill metres3



32

-

29

-



261

-

343

-

117

- Exploration expenditures capitalised 324 294 663 1,092 1,257 Corporate general and administration 2,7125 1,267 1,095 1,042 1,641 Less JV Operator Overhead recovery

(1,001 )6 - Net Corporate general and administration 1,712 1,267

The Company issued new shares in its subsidiary Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd (Khuiten) on the 10th of March as part of the Zijin Strategic Partnership for consideration of US$35M. This transaction reduces the Company’s shareholding from 100% to 50% in Khuiten, and in effect loss of majority control. The March and June Qtr 2023 results above are presented on the basis of the treatment of the investment of Khuiten as a 50% JV under the equity accounting method (i.e., the Khuiten operational results are not included on consolidation). The prior period quarters have not been restated. Reflects invoiced metres paid during the quarter under drilling contract. Physical metres drilled during the quarter may vary due to invoice timing. Excludes horizontal trenching metres. Excludes Kharmagtai JV Gross exploration expenditure no longer consolidated in the Company’s results. Includes success fee of AUD$753k paid to Jeffries in April 2023 following completion of Khuiten JV with Zijin. As operator of Khuiten JV, the operator overheads are recoverable in accordance with the Shareholders Joint Venture Agreement.

Financial

Capital Structure

On 30 June 2023, the Company had 1,637,824,191 fully paid ordinary shares and 121,860,000 options over ordinary shares on issue and approximately A$5.1 million in cash. The Khuiten JV, which controls the Kharmagtai project, had US$26.8 million in cash available to progress the Kharmagtai PFS and exploration.

Share Price Query

On 19 June 2023, Xanadu received a query from ASX with regards to significant trading volume and upwards movement of its share price. The Company responded that there was no material information being held and that it was not aware of any explanation for the recent trading other than the response to its drilling results announcement on 7 June and general market conditions and interest in copper related stocks.13

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project.





Figure 11: Location of Xanadu Projects in the South Gobi region of Mongolia

For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com.

For further information on Xanadu, please visit: www.xanadumines.com or contact:

Colin Moorhead

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

P: +61 2 8280 7497 Spencer Cole

Chief Financial & Development Officer

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com

P: +61 2 8280 7497

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.

APPENDIX 1: Kharmagtai Project Development

Building on a Successful Scoping Study / PEA

The 2022 Scoping Study confirmed Kharmagtai as a potential world class, low-cost, long life mine with an estimated 20% IRR (range 16-25%), US$630 million NPV at 8% (range US$ 405-850 million) and 4-year payback (range 4-7 years) over 30-year life of mine. This included first quartile all in sustaining costs and projected production ranges from 30-50ktpa copper and 50-110kozpa gold production during the first five years. It is based on a JORC compliant Mineral Resource of 1.1 billion tonnes containing 3 million tonnes of copper, 8 million tonnes of gold, including 100 million tonnes of higher-grade zones at > 0.8% copper equivalent grade.

Geometallurgical Data Acquisition - Building a ‘Total Ore Deposit Knowledge Model’

Xanadu are using cutting edge technology to acquire accurate and consistent data for the PFS. All drill core is being run through two Boxscan devices that scan the drill core to acquire ultra high-resolution imagery, laser scan topology, short-wave infrared data and magnetic susceptibility. With this dataset, advanced machine learning algorithms are logging the drill core for rock type, alteration, sulphide distribution (size and shape), rock quality data (RQD), vein types and densities, mineralogical composition as well as taking structural measurements. These data are being used to build a consolidated geological, geometallurgical and geotechnical domain model, for input into the PFS and aimed at positioning the future Kharmagtai mine for operational readiness.

Metallurgical Test-work & Analysis

Previous studies of the Kharmagtai copper gold deposit indicated that a conventional copper porphyry flowsheet is appropriate to process material from the sulphide portion of the Resource.14

A comprehensive set of programmes are currently underway, in parallel with metallurgical evaluation to:

Prepare a geometallurgical domain model to support the development of process plant design parameters.

Evaluate all key geometallurgical domains to determine optimal process flow sheet and plant design.

Perform detailed metallurgical test-work to characterise grind, hardness, flotation, leach and other chemical and physical processing characteristics within each domain.

Define concentrate product characteristics from the proposed plant design.

Sulphide Program

The sulphide metallurgical test-work programme is investigating flotation, comminution, mineralogy, Eriez Hydrofloat, flash flotation and magnetic separation.

The sulphide flotation programme comprising 102 samples selected by deposit, alteration and sulphide occurrence, is being conducted at ILAC and ISO9001:2015 certified True TRC laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It includes three aspects, a) master composite, b) variability samples, and c) miscellaneous other tests. Composite assays, prior to flotation test, have been shown alignment to grades predicted by the Resource database.

The sulphide comminution programme comprises 30 samples selected by deposit and alteration, with test-work being conducted by ALS laboratories in Perth. The programme will include Bond ball mill and rod mill work indices, abrasion index and SMC testing. All these results and point load testing will be used to model the future grinding circuit, enable equipment selection and predict key operating costs. Orway Mineral Consultants will undertake further comminution circuit design and optimisation.

The sulphide mineralogy programme comprising 97 samples is being conducted by Geo Logic in Tasmania. Its purpose is to better understand the copper speciation by domain, to better inform our stockpiling and processing strategy and associated schedules.

Coarse particle (>150 micron) sulphide flotation effectiveness will be investigated via the Eriez Hydrofloat separation technology, using product delivered from the comminution work being completed at ALS. This will provide key information to evaluate coarse particle flotation, one of the upsides identified during the Scoping Study which could add material value to the project.

Flash flotation testing of sulphide material will also be undertaken at True TRC, by running six tests at 150 micron, 250 micron and 350 micron grind sizes. If proven appropriate for Kharmagtai ore, this could reduce both overgrinding and recovery loss for liberated free ground minerals. Results will be forwarded to Outotec Pty Ltd for evaluating its feasibility.

Magnetic separation testing will also be undertaken at True TRC laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Purpose of this test-work is primarily aimed to reduce fines and deliver a more optimised concentrate grade.

Oxide Programme

The oxide programme will follow up on promising, initial sighter test-work conducted at MPS Perth, during the Scoping Study. Programme is aimed at conducting a detailed investigation into the feasibility of glycine-cyanide leach for the recovery of gold and copper from this partially oxidised material, which is not amenable to flotation.

The PFS programme will investigate both heap and tank leaching, using a glycine-cyanide reagent blend at MPS laboratories in Perth. Initially, one sample will be selected, and various combinations of reagent schemes will be tested. Once a successful scheme is selected, an additional three samples will be tested, which will determine a preferred approach and appropriate processing design at a PEA level of confidence. A second stage to reach PFS levels of confidence may commence but will not be completed until sometime after Q3 CY2024.

Reporting

Metallurgical test results will be reported in Q4 CY2023 for sulphide flotation and comminution, and in Q1 CY2024 for leaching of partially oxidised material.

Water Reserve Studies

A water reserve study and associated exploration drilling are underway in key basins near Kharmagtai. The programme aims to prove up water reserves consistent with the ultimate operating requirements scoped in the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of 400 litres per second flowrate following the expansion to 30Mtpa processing throughput in year 5 of operation.15 This work includes benchmarking comparable operations in Mongolia, including Oyu Tolgoi, for achievable water recycle and reviewing options to improve on that for the Kharmagtai design.

Both experienced Mongolian and international hydrogeologists have been engaged to develop and help execute these studies and exploration.

Initial mobilisation of water drill rigs will take place in August 2023. Water Reserve outcomes will be reported in Q1 CY2024.

Tailings Storage Facility

Initial location, design concept, and construction material studies will be undertaken by Knight Piesold to understand key infrastructure, construction materials and sterilisation drilling requirements. TSF will be designed to international standards. Knight Piesold are an internationally recognised TSF specialist firm with recent project experience in Mongolia.

Initial supporting infrastructure design and layout, including TSF, will be reported in Q1 CY2024.

Power Supply

Power supply studies will include evaluation of primary supply from the Mongolian power generators, dedicated on-site conventional generation, and purchase of power supplied directly from Inner Mongolia, China. The study will also evaluate the appropriate usage of dedicated renewable power and battery storage that will maximise the use of green energy for the project while ensuring operational stability.

Power supply study outcomes will be reported in Q1 CY2024.

System Optimisation

During the current phase of study, Whittle Consulting is undertaking analysis to determine the potential impacts on the PEA model for the following factors:

Up-to-date grade, recovery and material characteristics by domain, to refine and optimise the mine plan and stockpiling requirements;

Mining technology scenarios including trolley assist with diesel-electric trucks, full electrification, semi-mobile in pit crush and convey (IPCC) and automated haulage systems, to reduce cost and increase productivity; and

Processing technology scenarios incorporating PEA level assumptions to understand the system-wide impact of coarse particle flotation and grind size to reduce unit power consumption.



With this information, Xanadu will determine the potential scale and impact of the PEA uplift scenarios and whether modified infill drilling, metallurgical testing and sterilisation drilling may be necessary to enable those uplifts during the PFS.

Once the updated Resource and new metallurgical test-work is delivered, a second cycle of System Optimisation will be undertaken. This will also support Trade-Off Studies decisions, optimise pit shapes and support process flow sheet design for the Convergent Study.

Initial optimisation results will be reported during Q3 CY2023, with final optimisation results during Q1 CY2024.

Environmental and Socio-Economic Baseline Studies

The Environmental baseline studies scope is designed to assess the current environmental conditions and potential impacts of the project throughout the project lifecycle. The programme includes comprehensive literature review of existing information, as well as field surveys to gather primary data on flora, fauna, water quality, soil sampling and air quality monitoring.

Post data acquisition, environmental experts will analyse and evaluate potential impacts on both short-term and long-term basis.

Waste Rock and Tailings Geochemical Characterisation

Waste rock and tailings geochemical test-work and characterisation will evaluate the environmental impacts of potential acid mine drainage for the project. This scope involves a comprehensive assessment of the geochemical properties of waste rock and tailings. The test-work focuses on understanding the composition and potential risks associated with waste by-products from the minerals extraction process and appropriate disposal methods.

The tailings geochemical test-work and characterisation scope involves collecting representative samples of tailings and analysis to assess the potential for acid generation and metal leaching from the tailings. This will enable a Tailings Management Facility design that eliminates detrimental environmental impacts. Characterisation will also involve evaluating the physical properties, such as grain size distribution and compaction, to determine the appropriate methods for tailings storage and management. Additionally, the geochemical test-work may assist in understanding the potential for reprocessing or reclamation of valuable metals from the tailings, contributing to the economic evaluation of the mining project.

Stage 2 - Trade-Off Studies

All major design decisions are made during the PFS to select a single go-forward design. Key areas that will require option evaluation, include:

Mining Design & Engineering – includes scale and sequencing of the pits and stockpiling requirements based on the new Resource, mining technology, mining rate and equipment selection.

– includes scale and sequencing of the pits and stockpiling requirements based on the new Resource, mining technology, mining rate and equipment selection. Process Design & Engineering – includes flow sheet selection, process technology, processing rates and scale, and alternate process streams such as oxide leaching.

– includes flow sheet selection, process technology, processing rates and scale, and alternate process streams such as oxide leaching. Tailings Storage Facility – includes location, shape, construction materials, and water recovery technology.

– includes location, shape, construction materials, and water recovery technology. Non-Process Infrastructure – includes location of all facilities, power supply source and mix, water supply and mix, and alignment to business operating strategy, concentrate logistics including use of nearby rail.

– includes location of all facilities, power supply source and mix, water supply and mix, and alignment to business operating strategy, concentrate logistics including use of nearby rail. Environmental Studies & Permitting – includes baseline studies and reports to progress toward environmental impact assessments and other approvals.



Trade-Off Studies will be largely complete and reported to the market in Q1 CY2024.

Stage 3 - Convergent Engineering

Once a single go-forward design is selected, sufficient engineering will be undertaken to reach +/-25% confidence level for capital and operating costs, with appropriate levels of contingency for each area, enabling a Qualified Person to sign off on each major project area. This process will include both internal peer reviews and full independent expert reviews, the latter of which are provided directly to the Khuiten JV Board to ensure study findings are at PFS standard with no potential fatal flaws.

Convergent Engineering will be completed by the end of Q2 CY2024.

Stage 4 - PFS Completion

Key outputs of the PFS will include reports and Ore Reserves stated to both JORC and NI43-101 standards. These reports will be published in Q3 CY2024.

Upon completion of the PFS, the Khuiten Metals Joint Venture Board, comprising members from both Xanadu and Zijin, will consider findings and make a Financial Investment Decision (FID). This is also referred to as “Decision to Mine” or “Decision to Construct”. A ‘yes’ decision at this stage confirms intention to fund, complete final Feasibility Engineering, undertake long lead time orders, and commence construction.

Kharmagtai Operational Upgrades

During the Quarter, Xanadu commenced operational upgrades at Kharmagtai to further modernise its core processing, power supply and employee work environment (Figure 2). These upgrades are proceeding on time and budget, with delivery on track for Q4 CY2023. They include:

Grid Power – 35kV connection to support studies, ongoing exploration and construction;

– 35kV connection to support studies, ongoing exploration and construction; Core Processing Facility – upgrade and replace old facility for use through life of mine;

– upgrade and replace old facility for use through life of mine; Accommodation – addition of ~30 beds in a modern facility;

– addition of ~30 beds in a modern facility; Greenhouse – employs locals to provide long term, locally sourced food for employees; and

– employs locals to provide long term, locally sourced food for employees; and Water Filtration – enables site to reduce use of bottled water and creation of plastic waste.









Figure 2. Clockwise from Top Left – Core Processing Facility, Greenhouse, Drinking Water Filtration System, 35kV Grid Power Supply

APPENDIX 2: High-Impact Discovery Exploration Program at Kharmagtai

Aggressive 18,000m growth and discovery drill discovery programme underway. Discovery exploration program includes two additional diamond drill rigs.

1x diamond rig will drill 8,000m in Phase 1 of deep exploration program targeting high-grade, large-scale mineralisation at depth in an analogue to Oyu Tolgoi. Additional 6,000m in Phase 2 is pending Phase 1 results.

1x diamond rig will drill 10,000m of shallow holes, targeting open pit style resources in five unexplored porphyry clusters within the wider Kharmagtai district

Large-Scale Exploration Programme at Depth

Existing geochemical, geological, and geophysical datasets point to known mineralisation at Kharmagtai (1.1Bt containing 3Mt Cu & 8Moz Au)16 which represents a shallow surface expression of a much larger porphyry system at depth (Figures 3 and 4).





Figure 3: Long Sections through the Oyu Tolgoi Porphyry System and The Kharmagtai Porphyry System. Deep high-grade exploration drill program geochemical zonation points to much larger system beneath Kharmagtai.17







Figure 4: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned deep exploration holes.18

Shallow Exploration Drilling

Shallow exploration drilling at Kharmagtai is targeting additional porphyry copper-gold deposits outside the currently defined MRE volume. This programme also serves to inform future infrastructure location decisions associated with the potential development of the Kharmagtai Project into a large-scale mining operation. Approximately 3,400m (of 10,000m planned) has been completed to date in fifteen holes, with several new shallow discoveries made across three largely unexplored porphyry clusters (Figure 5).





Figure 5: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned and completed shallow exploration drill holes. Blue outlines are 2021 scoping study open pit designs and white dashed outlines define porphyry cluster target areas.19

At Cluster One (Figure 5), drilling targeted surface copper anomalism and outcropping porphyry veining. Drill Hole KHDDH589 intercepted a broad zone of low-grade porphyry mineralisation from surface, suggesting the hole has passed over and to the north of a potential shallow porphyry. Drill hole KHDDH589 returned:20

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH589 28.3 0.16 0.16 0.25 2.2 And 26 0.06 0.18 0.15 42

Drilling is planned to test behind this intercept for higher-grade material at Cluster One.

Drilling at Cluster Two (Figure 5) targeted previous shallow porphyry stockwork mineralisation and was prioritised given the area is adjacent to existing planned open pits and planned infrastructure. Drill hole KHDDH590 targeted a previous porphyry intercept and encountered a broad zone of low-grade porphyry mineralisation with an additional high-grade gold intercept near end of hole (EOH).17

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH590 113.2 0.10 0.18 0.19 163.8 and 8 - 1.59 - 289 including 4 - 3.04 - 291

The copper gold ratio of these intercepts and nature of mineralisation is similar to the nearby Southern Stockwork Zone at Stockwork Hill, with additional drilling to be planned as this appears to be on the edge of a potentially shallow, mineralised porphyry.

A total 4 diamond drill holes were completed at Cluster 4 with no significant results returned.

APPENDIX 3: Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

Drill collars and assay results for infill drilling are outlined in Figure 6 and Appendix 4.





Figure 6: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing currently defined mineral deposits and planned Phase One Resource infill drill holes.21

Significantly, drill hole KHDDH594, drilled into the central portion of Stockwork Hill, has encountered higher-grade zones of tourmaline breccia mineralisation (Figure 7, Table 1) adding vertical extension to known higher grade zones. Principally, drilling intercepted a highly encouraging zone grading 34m @ 1.10% Cu and 0.10g/t Au (1.15% CuEq) from 285m, significantly exceeding the 2021 MRE block model prediction for 0.3% CuEq mineralisation. This intercept is approximately 120m above the closest high-grade tourmaline breccia drilled in this area, highlighting potential for significant grade boosts relative to the existing MRE. Additional drilling is now planned to test for further extensions of these higher-grade zones and aimed for inclusion in the upcoming MRE update.





Figure 7: Cross section through the Stockwork Hill deposit showing drill hole KHDDH594.22

Table 1: Several holes encountered materially better grade relative to resource grade. Significant drill intersections from Stockwork Hill, include:23

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH594 294 0.32 0.26 0.46 122 including 75 0.35 0.80 0.76 128 including 48 0.43 1.05 0.96 133 including 12 0.77 1.82 1.70 145 including 34 1.10 0.10 1.15 285 KDDH601 9.5 0.35 2.07 1.40 79.9 KDDH603 71 0.47 0.14 0.55 306 including 20 0.82 0.26 0.95 331 KDDH607 22 0.95 0.12 1.01 411 including 4.1 3.82 0.24 3.94 427 KDDH608 53.5 0.31 0.49 0.56 59 including 11.2 0.56 1.26 1.21 99 KDDH613 272 0.31 0.30 0.46 199 including 48 0.45 0.47 0.69 237 including 42 0.41 0.47 0.66 506 including 34 0.45 0.53 0.72 510

Several drill holes have encountered materially better grade relative to the White Hill MRE resource grade. Drill hole KHDDH638, located on the southern margin of the White Hill deposit, targeted a mineralised and resource controlling fault, intersecting a significantly higher-grade zone of copper and gold mineralisation that is located below the current optimised pit design (Table 2).

Table 2: Several holes encountered materially better grade relative to resource grade. Significant drill intersections from White Hill, include:10

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH623 44 0.27 0.16 0.35 72 KHDDH624 30 0.31 0.22 0.42 183

APPENDIX 4: TABLES

For original announcements please refer to the following:

ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

ASX/TSX Announcement 5 July 2023 – Shallow Drilling Confirms Kharmagtai Discovery Potential

ASX/TSX Announcement 19 July 2023 – New High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone Emerging at White Hill

Table 1. Drill hole details from the quarter (KH prefix = Kharmagtai, OU prefix = Red Mountain).

Hole ID Prospect East North RL Azimuth (°) Inc (°) Depth (m) KHDDH607 Stockwork Hill 592376 4877578 1292 0 -60 600.1 KHDDH608 Stockwork Hill 592310 4877840 1291 0 -55 400.0 KHDDH609 Stockwork Hill 592270 4877913 1293 270 -60 410.0 KHDDH610 Stockwork Hill 592250 4877654 1292 0 -60 325.0 KHDDH611 Stockwork Hill 592189 4877919 1291 180 -70 275.0 KHDDH612 Stockwork Hill 592126 4878051 1291 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH613 Stockwork Hill 592800 4877742 1283 0 -90 573.6 KHDDH614 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877846 1295 0 -60 175.0 KHDDH615 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877755 1295 0 -60 200.0 KHDDH616 White Hill 591501 4877401 1304 0 -60 150.0 KHDDH617 White Hill 591501 4877300 1307 0 -60 231.0 KHDDH618 White Hill 591501 4877101 1307 0 -60 444.3 KHDDH619 White Hill 591501 4877000 1309 0 -60 634.1 KHDDH620 White Hill 591626 4877452 1303 0 -60 175.0 KHDDH621 Stockwork Hill 592900 4877901 1282 0 -70 420.7 KHDDH622 Target 10 593518 4874425 1289 315 -60 221.8 KHDDH623 White Hill 591626 4877353 1304 0 -60 250.0 KHDDH624 White Hill 591626 4877247 1306 0 -60 423.6 KHDDH625 Target 10 594030 4874188 1290 315 -60 259.4 KHDDH626 White Hill 591626 4877149 1306 0 -60 596.0 KHDDH627 White Hill 591626 4877051 1308 0 -60 672.8 KHDDH628 Stockwork Hill 592250 4878102 1289 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH629 Stockwork Hill 592126 4877950 1291 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH630 Target 10 594218 4874708 1290 315 -60 201.0 KHDDH631 White Hill 591626 4876953 1310 0 -60 705.6 KHDDH632 White Hill 592819 4877517 1274 160 -60 350.0 KHDDH633 White Hill 591751 4877477 1302 0 -60 375.6 KHDDH634 White Hill 591751 4876901 1310 0 -60 826.5 KHDDH635 Target 10 594460 4874441 1302 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH636 Target 10 594794 4874708 1290 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH637 White Hill 591751 4877255 1303 0 -60 360.1 KHDDH638 White Hill 591751 4876800 1313 0 -60 817.4 KHDDH639 White Hill 591751 4877080 1307 0 -60 600.5 KHDDH640 Target 11 595385 4873935 1293 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH641 595991 4875418 1290 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH642 White Hill 591877 4877030 1307 0 -60 625.0 KHDDH643 596431 4874228 1303 315 -60 218.6 KHDDH644 White Hill 591876 4877532 1301 0 -60 200.0 KHDDH645 White Hill 591876 4876849 1310 0 -60 715.6 KHDDH646 597073 4874708 1305 315 -60 200.0 KHDDH647 Stockwork Hill 592432 4877696 1289 0 -60 564.5 KHDDH648 591207 4876617 1318 30 -70 2400.0 KHDDH649 Stockwork Hill 592535 4877686 1287 0 -60 560.0 KHDDH650 Stockwork Hill 592533 4877777 1287 0 -60 460.1 KHDDH651 White Hill 592006 4877113 1304 180 -60 415.0 KHDDH652 Stockwork Hill 593000 4877670 1284 0 -60 350.0 KHDDH653 Stockwork Hill 593063 4877630 1284 0 -60 275.0 KHDDH654 Stockwork Hill 592854 4877599 1285 0 -60 522.5 KHDDH655 Stockwork Hill 592647 4877603 1288 0 -60 735.0 KHDDH656 White Hill 591876 4876747 1311 0 -60 420.6 KHDDH657 White Hill 592000 4877501 1301 0 -60 250.4 KHDDH658 White Hill 592126 4877404 1303 0 -60 550.0 KHDDH659 White Hill 592001 4876900 1305 0 -60 721.6 KHDDH660 Stockwork Hill 592535 4877686 1287 357 -60 576.6 KHDDH661 White Hill 592001 4876800 1310 0 -60 897.1 KHDDH662 White Hill 592500 4877122 1300 90 -60 250.0 KHDDH663 White Hill 592126 4877501 1299 0 -60 305.5 KHDDH664 White Hill 592039 4876821 1307 170 -70 350.0 KHDDH665 White Hill 592126 4876908 1303 0 -60 700.0 KHDDH666 White Hill 592126 4876785 1307 0 -60 473.6 KHDDH667 White Hill 592250 4876867 1304 0 -65 450.0 KHDDH668 White Hill 591561 4877271 1309 270 -60 225.0 KHDDH669 White Hill 592250 4877166 1301 0 -65 525.0 KHDDH670 White Hill 592250 4877036 1301 0 -65 625.0

Table 2. Significant drill results from the quarter (KH prefix = Kharmagtai, OU prefix = Red Mountain)

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH607 Stockwork Hill 9 19 10 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.30 and 106 112 6 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.26 and 121.7 149 27.3 0.07 0.10 0.14 0.27 and 159 193 34 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 214.2 222 7.8 0.10 0.06 0.12 0.23 and 234 238 4 0.09 0.07 0.11 0.22 and 252 284 32 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 296 307 11 0.06 0.09 0.12 0.23 and 330.85 434.9 104.05 0.08 0.27 0.31 0.61 including 411 433 22 0.12 0.95 1.01 1.98 including 426.9 431 4.1 0.24 3.82 3.94 7.71 and 445 449 4 0.14 0.08 0.14 0.28 and 492.9 501.3 8.4 0.35 0.18 0.35 0.69 including 492.9 497 4.1 0.53 0.26 0.53 1.04 and 512 568 56 0.11 0.18 0.23 0.46 including 524 542 18 0.11 0.25 0.30 0.59 and 578 586.2 8.2 0.04 0.14 0.16 0.32 KHDDH608 Stockwork Hill 0.35 112.5 112.15 0.27 0.21 0.35 0.68 including 59 112.5 53.5 0.49 0.31 0.56 1.09 including 99 110.2 11.2 1.26 0.56 1.21 2.36 and 129.7 148 18.3 0.13 0.17 0.23 0.46 including 129.7 135.87 6.17 0.29 0.31 0.46 0.89 and 166 270 104 0.12 0.13 0.19 0.38 including 224 230 6 0.28 0.30 0.44 0.86 and 282 400 118 0.07 0.13 0.16 0.32 including 318 322 4 0.11 0.27 0.32 0.62 KHDDH609 Stockwork Hill 10 18 8 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.21 and 28 322 294 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.27 including 81 89 8 0.06 0.21 0.24 0.46 including 207 237 30 0.18 0.15 0.24 0.46 and 334 350 16 0.32 0.08 0.24 0.48 including 336 348 12 0.39 0.08 0.28 0.54 and 378 394 16 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.16 KHDDH610 Stockwork Hill 3.5 46 42.5 0.06 0.10 0.13 0.25 and 55 88 33 0.08 0.11 0.15 0.29 and 204 212 8 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 294 325 31 0.08 0.10 0.13 0.26 KHDDH611 Stockwork Hill 3 115 112 0.10 0.09 0.14 0.28 and 125 137 12 0.13 0.06 0.12 0.24 and 171.85 214 42.15 0.07 0.09 0.12 0.23 and 255 275 20 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.26 KHDDH612 Stockwork Hill 8 98 90 0.10 0.13 0.18 0.36 including 58 68 10 0.14 0.30 0.37 0.73 KHDDH613 Stockwork Hill 17 25 8 0.19 0.12 0.22 0.43 and 39 111.35 72.35 0.08 0.13 0.17 0.34 including 70.9 87.8 16.9 0.18 0.20 0.29 0.57 including 97.6 106 8.4 0.14 0.26 0.33 0.64 and 121 495.6 374.6 0.25 0.26 0.40 0.77 including 141 149 8 0.14 0.18 0.25 0.49 including 159 180.6 21.6 0.25 0.31 0.44 0.86 including 199 471 272 0.30 0.31 0.46 0.90 including 237 285 48 0.47 0.45 0.69 1.36 including 409 419 10 0.57 0.56 0.85 1.66 including 409 413 4 0.80 0.80 1.21 2.37 including 441 451 10 1.14 0.37 0.96 1.87 including 443 451 8 1.25 0.38 1.02 1.99 and 506 548 42 0.47 0.41 0.66 1.28 including 507.6 548 40.4 0.48 0.42 0.67 1.31 including 510 544 34 0.53 0.45 0.72 1.41 including 540 544 4 1.42 1.29 2.01 3.94 KHDDH614 Stockwork Hill 2.85 39 36.15 0.09 0.09 0.14 0.27 and 138 174 36 0.08 0.10 0.14 0.28 KHDDH615 Stockwork Hill 2.4 16 13.6 0.08 0.06 0.10 0.20 and 28 173.8 145.8 0.15 0.13 0.21 0.40 including 46 68 22 0.30 0.18 0.33 0.65 including 84.1 102 17.9 0.22 0.21 0.32 0.63 KHDDH616 White Hill 25 150 125 0.08 0.13 0.17 0.33 including 25 38 13 0.20 0.17 0.28 0.54 KHDDH617 White Hill 0 231 231 0.08 0.15 0.19 0.37 including 94 112 18 0.12 0.24 0.30 0.59 including 144 154 10 0.13 0.20 0.26 0.52 including 168 172 4 0.31 0.23 0.38 0.75 KHDDH618 White Hill 67 444.3 377.3 0.07 0.17 0.21 0.41 including 232 275.2 43.2 0.08 0.25 0.29 0.57 including 304 328 24 0.10 0.22 0.27 0.52 including 342 350 8 0.15 0.26 0.34 0.66 including 374 379 5 0.12 0.32 0.38 0.74 including 391 397 6 0.09 0.25 0.30 0.59 KHDDH619 White Hill 135 634.1 499.1 0.07 0.18 0.22 0.43 including 313.9 349 35.1 0.10 0.28 0.33 0.65 including 387 405.3 18.3 0.18 0.36 0.45 0.89 including 417.2 435.9 18.7 0.12 0.25 0.32 0.62 including 495 503 8 0.10 0.28 0.32 0.63 including 523.2 531 7.8 0.13 0.28 0.34 0.67 including 621 625 4 0.07 0.33 0.36 0.71 KHDDH620 White Hill 0.5 175 174.5 0.05 0.14 0.16 0.32 KHDDH621 Stockwork Hill 202 214 12 0.07 0.03 0.07 0.13 KHDDH622 Target 10 9 51 42 0.01 0.08 0.08 0.16 and 61 94 33 0.01 0.12 0.12 0.24 and 127 142 15 0.09 1.26 1.31 2.56 including 132.05 138 5.95 0.21 2.97 3.08 6.02 and 215 219 4 0.03 0.48 0.50 0.98 KHDDH623 White Hill 0 250 250 0.11 0.18 0.24 0.46 including 28 34 6 0.37 0.22 0.41 0.80 including 72 116 44 0.16 0.27 0.35 0.69 including 230 246 16 0.17 0.24 0.33 0.64 KHDDH624 White Hill 0 397 397 0.10 0.18 0.24 0.46 including 85 139.2 54.2 0.15 0.26 0.33 0.65 including 149 166.7 17.7 0.17 0.24 0.32 0.63 including 183 212.6 29.6 0.22 0.31 0.42 0.82 including 229 238.1 9.1 0.14 0.27 0.35 0.68 including 321.6 330 8.4 0.18 0.32 0.41 0.81 including 340 362.7 22.7 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.79 and 411 423.6 12.6 0.08 0.14 0.18 0.35 KHDDH625 Target 10 1.4 10 8.6 0.03 0.16 0.17 0.34 and 28 48.3 20.3 0.01 0.29 0.30 0.59 including 32 40 8 0.01 0.45 0.46 0.90 and 64 70 6 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 and 80.2 140 59.8 0.02 0.15 0.16 0.32 including 90 99.54 9.54 0.02 0.19 0.20 0.39 and 150 220 70 0.03 0.15 0.17 0.32 including 184 194 10 0.12 0.24 0.30 0.58 and 238 250 12 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 KHDDH626 White Hill 3 596 593 0.14 0.25 0.32 0.63 including 119 241 122 0.16 0.30 0.38 0.75 including 256.9 400 143.1 0.17 0.28 0.37 0.72 including 364 370 6 0.23 0.43 0.55 1.07 including 412 501.98 89.98 0.16 0.25 0.33 0.64 including 512 596 84 0.18 0.32 0.41 0.80 KHDDH627 White Hill 13 672.8 659.8 0.11 0.21 0.26 0.52 including 37 42.7 5.7 0.12 0.38 0.45 0.87 including 65 71 6 0.06 0.25 0.28 0.54 including 201 222 21 0.12 0.25 0.31 0.60 including 232 294.6 62.6 0.23 0.43 0.55 1.07 including 246 272 26 0.29 0.57 0.71 1.40 including 331 337 6 0.16 0.26 0.34 0.67 including 347 376 29 0.17 0.27 0.36 0.70 including 426 464 38 0.15 0.26 0.34 0.66 including 523 546 23 0.13 0.21 0.27 0.53 including 577 599 22 0.12 0.23 0.29 0.58 including 629 645.4 16.4 0.13 0.27 0.33 0.65 including 663 667 4 0.16 0.30 0.38 0.73 KHDDH628 Stockwork Hill 10 22 12 0.67 0.06 0.40 0.79 including 10 18 8 0.93 0.07 0.55 1.07 and 32 50 18 0.15 0.03 0.10 0.20 KHDDH629 Stockwork Hill 3.3 125 121.7 0.07 0.14 0.17 0.34 including 3.3 13 9.7 0.18 0.14 0.24 0.47 including 49 53 4 0.16 0.44 0.51 1.01 including 111 121 10 0.09 0.29 0.34 0.66 KHDDH630 Target 10 7 68 61 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.24 and 99.1 116 16.9 0.03 0.10 0.11 0.22 KHDDH631 White Hill 97 705.6 608.6 0.09 0.20 0.24 0.48 including 270.9 281 10.1 0.15 0.38 0.46 0.90 including 339 407.5 68.5 0.13 0.28 0.35 0.68 including 357 361 4 0.22 0.66 0.77 1.51 including 432.4 516.4 84 0.14 0.26 0.33 0.64 including 527 544.6 17.6 0.12 0.28 0.34 0.66 including 554.8 575 20.2 0.12 0.24 0.30 0.59 including 609 613 4 0.19 0.36 0.45 0.88 including 639 655 16 0.13 0.30 0.36 0.71 including 669 673 4 0.11 0.26 0.32 0.62 including 685 705.6 20.6 0.12 0.31 0.37 0.72 KHDDH632 White Hill 255 259 4 0.06 0.27 0.30 0.58 KHDDH633 White Hill 0 271 271 0.08 0.16 0.20 0.39 including 4 15.4 11.4 0.26 0.38 0.51 1.00 including 4 13 9 0.25 0.37 0.50 0.98 including 35 68 33 0.11 0.24 0.29 0.57 including 88 98.5 10.5 0.07 0.24 0.27 0.54 and 283.3 321 37.7 0.03 0.09 0.11 0.21 and 333 375.6 42.6 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.21 KHDDH634 White Hill 126 160 34 0.03 0.11 0.12 0.24 and 172 826.5 654.5 0.11 0.28 0.34 0.67 including 352 360.09 8.09 0.14 0.25 0.32 0.63 including 392 410.32 18.32 0.14 0.27 0.34 0.67 including 426 567.5 141.5 0.18 0.39 0.48 0.94 including 494 502 8 0.29 0.63 0.78 1.53 including 512 544 32 0.25 0.48 0.61 1.19 including 556 567.5 11.5 0.19 0.54 0.63 1.24 including 617 675 58 0.23 0.59 0.71 1.38 including 651 659 8 0.50 1.17 1.43 2.79 KHDDH635 Target 10 3 7 4 0.01 0.13 0.14 0.27 and 21 127.65 106.65 0.03 0.19 0.20 0.40 including 31 35 4 0.22 0.85 0.95 1.87 including 85 90.05 5.05 0.07 0.78 0.82 1.60 and 157.7 200 42.3 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.23 KHDDH636 Target 10 5.3 32.6 27.3 0.03 0.10 0.12 0.23 and 49 58 9 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 90 200 110 0.05 0.09 0.12 0.23 KHDDH637 White Hill 2.7 360.1 357.4 0.13 0.24 0.31 0.61 including 25 31 6 0.20 0.31 0.41 0.80 including 42 186 144 0.15 0.30 0.38 0.74 including 123 129 6 0.33 0.46 0.63 1.23 including 222.6 359 136.4 0.14 0.25 0.32 0.62 KHDDH638 White Hill 203.8 208 4.2 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.24 and 273.4 817.4 544 0.12 0.34 0.40 0.79 including 360 364 4 0.12 0.28 0.34 0.67 including 422 525 103 0.16 0.32 0.40 0.78 including 541.1 588 46.9 0.12 0.27 0.33 0.65 including 600 815 215 0.15 0.52 0.60 1.17 including 634 697 63 0.23 0.92 1.03 2.02 including 645 673 28 0.32 1.45 1.61 3.15 including 711 723 12 0.19 0.44 0.54 1.05 including 736.5 747.8 11.3 0.16 0.66 0.74 1.45 KHDDH639 White Hill 8 600.5 592.5 0.09 0.20 0.25 0.49 including 30 36 6 0.12 0.33 0.39 0.77 including 48 58.4 10.4 0.16 0.33 0.41 0.81 including 72.4 94 21.6 0.15 0.21 0.29 0.56 including 168 177.4 9.4 0.11 0.24 0.30 0.58 including 195.7 304 108.3 0.13 0.29 0.36 0.71 including 314.4 354 39.6 0.10 0.23 0.29 0.56 including 480.7 487.2 6.5 0.13 0.25 0.32 0.62 including 497 511 14 0.14 0.25 0.33 0.64 including 558 599 41 0.12 0.26 0.32 0.62 KHDDH641 84 112 28 0.02 0.09 0.10 0.21 KHDDH642 White Hill 2 454 452 0.12 0.20 0.26 0.51 including 100 104 4 0.20 0.36 0.46 0.90 including 120 129.2 9.2 0.19 0.28 0.37 0.73 including 165 187 22 0.11 0.21 0.27 0.53 including 205 341.8 136.8 0.19 0.30 0.40 0.79 including 261 272 11 0.39 0.44 0.64 1.26 including 385 413 28 0.15 0.21 0.28 0.55 and 470 552 82 0.06 0.15 0.18 0.34 including 503.5 509 5.5 0.10 0.26 0.31 0.61 including 521 525 4 0.09 0.30 0.34 0.67 and 562 625 63 0.17 0.28 0.37 0.73 including 580.8 625 44.2 0.20 0.35 0.45 0.88 KHDDH644 White Hill 0 200 200 0.09 0.16 0.20 0.40 including 102 106 4 0.14 0.30 0.37 0.72 KHDDH645 White Hill 75 79 4 0.09 0.06 0.11 0.21 and 153.8 171 17.2 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.21 and 180.6 279 98.4 0.04 0.14 0.16 0.32 and 313 715.6 402.6 0.14 0.32 0.40 0.77 including 337 580 243 0.15 0.32 0.40 0.78 including 512 536 24 0.21 0.57 0.68 1.33 including 592 658 66 0.19 0.45 0.55 1.07 including 609 615.1 6.1 0.26 0.53 0.67 1.31 including 625 658 33 0.23 0.54 0.66 1.28 including 668.3 706 37.7 0.14 0.37 0.44 0.86 including 668.3 682 13.7 0.24 0.54 0.66 1.29 KHDDH646 147 151 4 0.33 0.02 0.19 0.38 KHDDH647 Stockwork Hill 5 21 16 0.18 0.05 0.15 0.28 and 94 104 10 0.11 0.07 0.13 0.25 and 142 164 22 0.08 0.07 0.11 0.22 and 174 211 37 0.18 0.15 0.24 0.46 including 184 211 27 0.20 0.16 0.26 0.52 and 258 367 109 0.12 0.25 0.31 0.61 including 258 278 20 0.23 0.43 0.55 1.07 including 258 274 16 0.24 0.47 0.59 1.16 including 290 304 14 0.12 0.21 0.28 0.54 including 317 332 15 0.12 0.33 0.39 0.76 including 349 363 14 0.15 0.25 0.33 0.65 and 381 389 8 0.04 0.20 0.22 0.44 and 403 409 6 0.07 0.16 0.20 0.38 and 423 435 12 0.09 0.12 0.17 0.33 and 467 560 93 0.23 0.12 0.23 0.46 including 471 485.7 14.7 0.19 0.18 0.28 0.55 including 534 546 12 1.04 0.17 0.70 1.38 KHDDH648 29 123 94 0.08 0.14 0.18 0.35 including 99 111 12 0.10 0.18 0.23 0.45 and 139 221 82 0.04 0.12 0.14 0.28 and 241 269 28 0.02 0.07 0.08 0.16 and 287 311 24 0.03 0.09 0.10 0.19 and 325 345 20 0.03 0.13 0.14 0.28 and 423.2 479 55.8 0.05 0.16 0.18 0.36 including 423.2 439 15.8 0.07 0.23 0.27 0.53 including 451 457 6 0.08 0.26 0.31 0.60 and 491 1072 581 0.07 0.20 0.23 0.46 including 509 527 18 0.07 0.27 0.31 0.60 including 619 707 88 0.08 0.28 0.32 0.63 including 627 635 8 0.17 0.64 0.73 1.43 including 717 798 81 0.09 0.29 0.34 0.66 including 759 763.4 4.4 0.19 0.63 0.73 1.43 including 824 836 12 0.07 0.20 0.24 0.47 including 848 872 24 0.10 0.30 0.35 0.69 including 964 976 12 0.09 0.22 0.27 0.52 including 1004 1020 16 0.18 0.22 0.32 0.62 Assays pending KHDDH649 Stockwork Hill 26 38 12 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 50 60 10 0.08 0.09 0.13 0.26 and 108 112 4 0.14 0.11 0.18 0.36 and 126 550 424 0.21 0.26 0.36 0.71 including 126 198.2 72.2 0.60 0.41 0.72 1.40 including 134.3 154 19.7 0.83 0.51 0.93 1.82 including 168 198.2 30.2 0.76 0.50 0.89 1.73 including 186 198.2 12.2 1.10 0.69 1.25 2.44 including 220 226 6 0.61 0.31 0.62 1.22 including 276 296 20 0.28 0.30 0.45 0.88 including 318 382 64 0.15 0.41 0.48 0.94 including 348 378 30 0.16 0.51 0.59 1.16 including 348 354 6 0.19 0.86 0.96 1.88 including 396 452 56 0.12 0.27 0.33 0.64 including 400 404 4 0.16 0.62 0.70 1.37 including 466 484 18 0.23 0.54 0.66 1.29 including 470 484 14 0.25 0.60 0.73 1.42 including 504 514 10 0.13 0.18 0.24 0.47 KHDDH650 Stockwork Hill 6 282 276 0.36 0.33 0.52 1.01 including 6 137 131 0.67 0.35 0.70 1.36 including 26 102 76 1.00 0.45 0.96 1.88 including 58 96.5 38.5 1.44 0.51 1.24 2.43 including 161 169 8 0.11 0.29 0.35 0.68 including 185 214 29 0.14 0.92 1.00 1.95 including 187 207.3 20.3 0.16 1.16 1.24 2.43 including 187 205 18 0.17 1.23 1.31 2.57 including 264 282 18 0.04 0.36 0.38 0.74 and 292 419 127 0.33 0.28 0.46 0.89 including 297 320.65 23.65 0.16 0.33 0.41 0.80 including 315 319 4 0.36 0.72 0.90 1.76 including 347 388.7 41.7 0.81 0.53 0.94 1.85 including 349 388.7 39.7 0.84 0.54 0.97 1.91 including 353 386 33 0.89 0.55 1.01 1.97 and 437 446.29 9.29 0.10 0.06 0.12 0.23 KHDDH651 White Hill 2 316 314 0.07 0.17 0.20 0.39 including 54 74 20 0.07 0.24 0.27 0.54 including 102 106 4 0.17 0.24 0.33 0.64 including 118.15 130 11.85 0.15 0.29 0.37 0.72 including 156 160.85 4.85 0.11 0.24 0.29 0.57 and 326 416 90 0.06 0.17 0.20 0.39 including 374 388 14 0.10 0.31 0.36 0.71 KHDDH652 Stockwork Hill 127.4 132 4.6 0.64 0.13 0.46 0.89 and 194 230 36 0.13 0.10 0.16 0.32 including 194 202 8 0.26 0.11 0.25 0.48 and 256 280 24 0.25 0.12 0.25 0.48 and 298 326 28 0.29 0.07 0.21 0.42 KHDDH653 Stockwork Hill 134 142 8 0.12 0.06 0.12 0.23 and 156 160 4 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 183.8 190 6.2 1.31 1.42 2.08 4.08 and 202 216 14 1.32 0.15 0.83 1.62 including 210.3 214.8 4.5 3.91 0.36 2.36 4.61 and 269 275 6 0.23 0.02 0.14 0.27 KHDDH654 Stockwork Hill 144 158 14 0.11 0.41 0.47 0.92 including 146 158 12 0.11 0.46 0.52 1.01 including 154 158 4 0.21 0.92 1.03 2.01 and 198 218 20 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.15 and 232 242 10 0.04 0.11 0.13 0.25 and 256 501.1 245.1 0.11 0.23 0.29 0.56 including 272 279.3 7.3 0.27 0.14 0.28 0.56 including 299 351 52 0.13 0.28 0.35 0.68 including 361 439 78 0.10 0.29 0.34 0.66 including 367 371 4 0.20 0.96 1.06 2.06 including 455.2 478 22.8 0.14 0.18 0.25 0.48 including 488 501.1 13.1 0.08 0.27 0.31 0.60 KHDDH655 Stockwork Hill 72 78 6 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.25 and 178 210 32 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.21 and 236 606 370 0.28 0.41 0.55 1.08 including 242 590 348 0.29 0.43 0.58 1.13 including 250 254 4 0.70 0.30 0.66 1.29 including 296 300 4 0.16 0.63 0.71 1.38 including 346 350 4 0.41 0.44 0.65 1.27 including 364 376 12 0.65 0.52 0.85 1.66 including 386 492 106 0.48 0.56 0.80 1.57 including 392 396 4 0.58 1.15 1.44 2.82 including 426 450 24 0.71 0.80 1.16 2.27 including 522 534 12 0.10 0.45 0.50 0.97 including 544 590 46 0.32 0.69 0.85 1.66 including 548 554 6 0.23 1.09 1.21 2.36 including 578 590 12 0.69 1.00 1.35 2.63 and 616 650 34 0.10 0.16 0.21 0.41 including 642 648 6 0.24 0.34 0.46 0.91 and 672 696 24 0.14 0.13 0.21 0.41 including 678 682 4 0.17 0.26 0.35 0.68 and 724 734 10 0.05 0.10 0.12 0.24 KHDDH656 White Hill 85.4 91.25 5.85 0.30 0.06 0.21 0.42 and 114.85 122.18 7.33 0.07 0.07 0.11 0.21 and 224 420.6 196.6 0.07 0.16 0.20 0.38 including 280 296 16 0.11 0.28 0.34 0.66 including 346 362 16 0.08 0.19 0.24 0.46 KHDDH657 White Hill 1 233 232 0.10 0.14 0.20 0.39 including 1 19 18 0.26 0.23 0.36 0.70 including 87 103 16 0.20 0.18 0.28 0.55 KHDDH658 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH659 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH660 Stockwork Hill Assays pending KHDDH661 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH662 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH663 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH664 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH665 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH666 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH667 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH668 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH669 White Hill Assays pending KHDDH670 White Hill Assays pending

APPENDIX 5: STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

The JORC Code, 2012 sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012.

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES

Previously reported Mineral Resource Estimates for Kharmagtai have not changed. There are no reported Ore Reserves.

MINING ACTIVITIES

There were no mine production or development activities during the June 2023 Quarter.

LIST OF TENEMENTS

Xanadu held licenses for the following tenements during the June 2023 Quarter. No new farm-in or farm-out agreements were entered into during the quarter.

Project Name Tenement Name Beneficial Ownership Start of Quarter Beneficial Ownership End of Quarter Location Red Mountain

Red Mountain 100% 100% Mongolia, Dornogobi province, Saikhandulaan soum Kharmagtai Kharmagtai

38.25%24 38.25% Mongolia, Umnugobi province, Tsogttsetsii soum

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENTS

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource Estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code, 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

RELATED PARTIES

As set out in section 6.1 of the attached Appendix 5B, Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report, payments made to related parties and their associates was approx. $435,000 in the June 2023 Quarter. The amounts relate to salary, superannuation and bonus payments to Directors; legal fees paid to HopgoodGanim Lawyers (a company associated with Xanadu Non-Executive Director Michele Muscillo) for legal services; rent paid to Xanadu Executive Director Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren in relation to Xanadu’s Ulaanbaatar office; and rent fees paid to Colin Moorhead & Associates (a company associated with Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Colin Moorhead) in relation to a share of Xanadu’s Melbourne office.

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information, please visit the Xanadu Mines web site www.xanadumines.com.

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Xanadu Mines Ltd ABN Quarter ended (“current quarter”) 92 114 249 026 30 June 2023





Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter



$A’000 Year to date

(6 months)

$A’000 1. Cash flows from operating activities -



-



1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for -



-



(a) exploration & evaluation (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (991 ) (1,425 ) (e) administration and corporate costs (1,380 ) (2,434 ) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 0 1 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (10 ) (23 ) 1.6 Income taxes paid 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives 1.8 Other (JV Operator Overhead Recoveries) 1,001 1,001 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (1,380 ) (2,880 )





Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter



$A’000 Year to date

(6 months)

$A’000 2. Cash flows from investing activities -







-







2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a) entities (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment (7 ) (7 ) (d) exploration & evaluation 10 (87 ) (e) investments (144 ) (288 ) (f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: -



-



(a) entities (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - - (d) investments - - (e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities 419 - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities 278 (382 ) 3. Cash flows from financing activities -



8,296



3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities - - 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - (75 ) 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 8,221 8,221





4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period Current quarter



$A’000 Year to date

(6 months)

$A’000 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,177 118 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (1,380 ) (2,880 ) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) 278 (382 ) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) - 8,221 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held - - 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,077 5,077





5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$A’000 Previous quarter

$A’000 5.1 Bank balances 5,077 6,177 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 5,077 6,117





6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 435 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.





7. Financing facilities

Note: the term “facility’ includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.



Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility

amount at quarter

end

$A’000 Amount drawn at

quarter end

$A’000 7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - - 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end - 7.6



Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.





8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A’000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (1,380 ) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) 10 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (1,370 ) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 5,077 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 5,077 8.7



Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 3.71 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as “N/A”. Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: Funding available for in excess of 2 quarters so no response required.



8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: Funding available for in excess of 2 quarters so no response required.



8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: Funding available for in excess of 2 quarters so no response required.



Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 31 July 2023 Authorised by: The Board of Directors (Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4) Notes 1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity’s activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. 2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. 4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the board”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: “By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]”. If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: “By the Disclosure Committee”. 5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

___________________________

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

2 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 July 2023 – New High-Grade Copper-Gold Zone Emerging at White Hill

3 ASX/TSX Announcement – 8 December 2021, Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1 Billion Tonnes, Containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au

4 ASX/TSX Announcement 5 July 2023 – Shallow Drilling Confirms Kharmagtai Discovery Potential

5 ASX/TSX Announcement 29 December 2022 – Investment Deal Signed with Zijin

6 ASX/TSX Announcement 16 May 2023 – RIU Sydney Resources Roundup Presentation

7 ASX/TSX Announcement 4 May 2023 – Sustainability Report 2022

8 ASX/TSX Announcement 29 May 2023 – Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

9 ASX/TSX Announcement 16 May 2023 – RIU Sydney Resources Roundup Presentation

10 ASX/TSX Announcement 16 May 2023 – RIU Sydney Resources Roundup Presentation

11 ASX/TSX Announcement 4 May 2023 – Sustainability Report 2022

12 ASX/TSX Announcement 29 May 2023 – Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

13 ASX/TSX Announcement 19 June 2023 – Response to Price Query

14 ASX/TSX Announcement 20 June 2022 - NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report.

15 ASX/TSX Announcement 20 June 2022 – NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

16 ASX/TSX Announcement – 8 December 2021, Kharmagtai Resource Grows to 1.1 Billion Tonnes, Containing 3Mt Cu and 8Moz Au

17 ASX/TSX Announcement 16 May 2023 – RIU Sydney Resources Roundup Presentation

18 ASX/TSX Announcement 23 May 2023 – High Impact Drilling Program for New Discoveries at Kharmagtai

19 ASX/TSX Announcement 5 July 2023 – Shallow Drilling Confirms Kharmagtai Discovery Potential

20 ASX/TSX Announcement 5 July 2023 – Shallow Drilling Confirms Kharmagtai Discovery Potential

21 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

22 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

23 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

24 38.25% represents 50% of Khuiten Metals via the Khuiten JV with Zijin. Khuiten Metals controls Kharmagtai and holds 76.5% of the Kharmagtai mining lease.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fe465fc-6811-4af8-803f-8e326e372f1d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a7d735e-783d-4d8b-99da-8ecd9da42010

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a5953cf-94c3-4539-b944-8ae88da942e9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c855deb-649a-405d-ae0b-332e26f47bbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/694f26f1-eed6-4bdd-b53a-0a0e42d72f05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b749613e-4ece-4a73-b9ca-1a7398ba04d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddccfcda-67f4-41f8-8f30-6c4f3aec9b3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69a77ddf-8147-4bcb-8a52-493127868a33