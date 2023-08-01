OneDigital teams up with Gig Worker Solutions to Empower Gig Workers and Companies that Depend on Them
"Revolutionizing Gig Worker Support: OneDigital's Strategic Partnership with Gig Worker Solutions Sets New Standards in Benefits Access and Career OpportunitiesTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a monumental partnership, OneDigital, a nationally recognized insurance, financial services and HR platform, is joining forces with Gig Worker Solutions, an industry pioneer specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of gig economy workers. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap that gig workers have traditionally faced between pursuing their passions and securing group benefits typically reserved for W2 employees.
Gig Worker Solutions, led by Ryan Leggett, provides gig workers with unprecedented access to essential benefits and resources. Its offerings include Worker's Compensation, Group Health Insurance, retirement planning, opportunities for tax savings, and a pathway to verifiable W2 income, a significant milestone for those working in the gig economy.
"OneDigital's commitment to fostering growth and unlocking human potential aligns seamlessly with our mission at Gig Worker Solutions," said Ryan Leggett. "We're excited to join forces with OneDigital to create a more inclusive, equitable future where all workers can thrive, regardless of their employment status."
This revolutionary approach promises to not only positively impact gig workers but also benefit the companies that rely on the expertise and flexibility of the estimated 74 million gig workers across the United States.
Jeremy Enns, Client Executive and Florida Market leader for OneDigital, echoed the enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to leverage the incredible platform Gig Worker Solutions has built. This collaboration will allow us to further support the 100,000+ companies we provide benefits for while simultaneously exposing gig workers to the extensive support and resources OneDigital has to offer. It's a win-win situation, and we look forward to seeing the transformative impact this will have on the gig economy."
OneDigital's industry-leading, tech-enabled solutions and its culture of caring provide a perfect match to Gig Worker Solutions' mission. This partnership signifies a substantial step towards a more equitable future where all workers can access the benefits they need and deserve.
To learn more about OneDigital and Gig Worker Solutions, visit their websites at https://www.onedigital.com/ and https://gigworkersolutions.com/.
About OneDigital
OneDigital is a steward of business growth and people potential. Its insurance, financial services, and HR platform provide personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. More than 100,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on OneDigital for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors.
About Gig Worker Solutions
Gig Worker Solutions stands as an industry pioneer, embodying a Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) designed specifically to cater to the unique needs of gig economy workers. Its mission is to bridge the chasm that gig workers have traditionally faced between pursuing their passions and securing the vital group benefits often reserved for W2 employees.
