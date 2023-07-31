Submit Release
Hiker Rescued from Mt. Lafayette

Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
July 31, 2023

Franconia, NH – At approximately 5:45 p.m. on July 30, 2023, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker that was having a medical issue between the summit of Mt. Lafayette and AMC’s Greenleaf Hut in Franconia. Members of the AMC crew from Greenleaf Hut volunteered to hike towards the summit to locate the ailing hiker. The hiker was identified as Mary Ervin, age 42, of Gorham, ME. With the assistance of the hut crew she was able to reach Greenleaf Hut at approximately 7:10 p.m. Unfortunately Ervin’s medical conditioned worsened and it was determined she should be evacuated as quickly as possible. The NH Army National Guard were called to see if they could assist in the rescue efforts. The guard arrived at the Greenleaf Hut at approximately 10:20 p.m. By 10:42 p.m. the Guard had hoisted Ervin into the helicopter where she was then brought to the Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation and treatment.

No additional information is available at this time.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

