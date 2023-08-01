Taazaa CEO Yasir Drabu Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasir Drabu, CEO of custom software development provider Taazaa Inc., has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Drabu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Yasir Drabu into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Drabu has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.
Drabu will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Drabu will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I’m greatly looking forward to collaborating with the Forbes Technology Council,” Drabu said. “I hope to contribute the insights gained throughout my career in custom software development and learn as much as I add to this knowledgeable community.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT TAAZAA
Taazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.
Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.
Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We’re agile. We’re high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.
For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com.
Naveen Joshi
Drabu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Yasir Drabu into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Drabu has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.
Drabu will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Drabu will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I’m greatly looking forward to collaborating with the Forbes Technology Council,” Drabu said. “I hope to contribute the insights gained throughout my career in custom software development and learn as much as I add to this knowledgeable community.”
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT TAAZAA
Taazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.
Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.
Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We’re agile. We’re high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.
For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com.
Naveen Joshi
Taazaa Inc
+1 330-249-1179
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube