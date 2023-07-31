Chime Seamlessly Integrates ChatGPT Functionality to Streamline Content Creation, Boost Efficiency, and Improve Agent Productivity

Set of new features bolster platform’s generative AI capabilities

PHOENIX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate tech innovator, today announced newly integrated ChatGPT functionality to eliminate the time consuming yet essential process of content creation for real estate marketing and communications. Widely recognized as an innovator, Chime is the first real estate technology company to deliver a practical application leveraging the power of ChatGPT to boost both efficiency and agent productivity. With nearly five years of experience humanizing the platform’s existing AI and continuous product development, this latest integration underscores Chime’s commitment to delivering innovative tech purpose built for the real estate community. To learn more about Chime’s ChatGPT functionality, click HERE.



A market leader, Chime recognized the transformative power of AI nearly 5 years ago and was the first real estate technology company to leverage Google’s machine learning algorithm to power its intuitive chatbot AI Assistant. New ChatGPT features are a natural extension of the platform’s existing AI that more than 40% of Chime customers rely on daily to help close more deals faster. Designed to help save agents time, easily generate new ideas, improve the quality of content, reduce costs, and scale effectively, new ChatGPT features are infused throughout the platform to ensure a seamless user experience. Learn more about the power of Chime’s AI HERE

"Chime’s integration with ChatGPT is going to change the future of real estate marketing. Agents will now be empowered to automate their business in ways they've never dreamed of," noted Tommy Mutchler, Managing Broker at the REAL Broker and longtime Chime customer.

Key features include:

Auto-generated content for individual and mass communications via email and text

Auto-generated content for marketing communications including blogs and social media posts

Robust library of templated, popular prompts

Opportunity to develop bespoke prompts based on specific customer needs

Intuitive editing capabilities to improve marketing content and messages with simple commands



Agents are under intense pressure to identify, nurture, and convert leads in less time than ever. Effective marketing has never more important to differentiate and attract buyers and sellers. Chime’s ChatGPT features help alleviate the pressure of time-consuming content development to ensure agents stay focused on delivering the essential human touch in the real estate process. Relying on new ChatGPT functionality, agents can rest assured knowing the database they have worked so hard to build is regularly engaged with relevant and meaningful content, carefully curated to fuel the pipeline with sales ready leads.

“While ChatGPT is gaining media attention, many companies are quick to claim they offer the benefits of this fast-growing technology, but most are not equipped to deliver the functionality agents need to be successful in today’s competitive market,” said Henry Li, CTO, Chime. “Our platform has been powered by AI for years, giving our training team the benefit of thousands of real conversations to coach the AI and improve outcomes. We are uniquely positioned to naturally integrate ChatGPT features and continue to enhance our platform with practical applications to support agents evolving needs.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (NYSE: MTBL) (formerly Renren Inc.). For more information, visit www.chime.me/.