Stewart, Wald & McCulley, LLC Announces Name Change to Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart, Wald & McCulley , LLC, focuses its practice on Rails-to-Trails litigation . The firm announced today that it has changed its name to Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC. Landowners whose property is taken for recreational trails can rely on Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC to recover money for them from the federal government. The firm has recovered more money in Rails-to-Trails litigation than any other law firm: $390 Million and counting.

What is Rails-To-Trails Litigation?