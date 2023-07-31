Stewart, Wald & McCulley, LLC Announces Name Change to Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stewart, Wald & McCulley, LLC, focuses its practice on Rails-to-Trails litigation. The firm announced today that it has changed its name to Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC. Landowners whose property is taken for recreational trails can rely on Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC to recover money for them from the federal government. The firm has recovered more money in Rails-to-Trails litigation than any other law firm: $390 Million and counting.
Jackie Tebbe
Stewart, Wald & Smith, LLC
+1 3147200220
tebbe@swslegal.com
