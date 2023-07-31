Egg Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers -2026 | Kewpie Corporation, Rose Acre Farms

Egg Protein Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer awareness regarding healthy diet, and rise in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients have boosted the growth of the global Egg Protein Market. However, surge in demand for plant-based proteins hampers the market. On the contrary, innovations in products and introduction of protein supplements in the untapped markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global egg proteins market size was valued at $26,587.1 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $ 38,905.9 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $12,300 million from 2018 to 2026.

The egg white protein segment held the largest share

Based on type, the egg white protein held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global egg protein market, owing to increase in adoption of protein ingredients in nutritional foods and cosmetics products. However, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to its multi-functionalities such as thickening, leavening, binding, preservatives/antimicrobial, emulsifying, and crystallization.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

Cargill

Rose Acre Farms

Kewpie Corporation

Bouwhuis Enthoven Wulro BV

Rembrandt foods

Sanovo Egg Group

Igreca

Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.

Interovo Egg Group BV

The growth of the egg proteins market is driven by increase in consumption in preparation of food products such as bakery, confectionery, snack products, processed meat, and seafood products. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Owing to increase in awareness about the benefits offered by nutritional and health food products, consumers are shifting their focus toward healthy diets and are increasing their intake of protein to gain extra nutrition from the egg-based protein supplements, which significantly contributes toward the global egg protein market growth.

According to Roshan Deshmukh, Assistant Manager, Food and Beverages at Allied Market Research, “Surge in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of consumption of protein supplements and protein-based food products is expected to drive the growth of egg proteins market in the near future.”

On the basis of form, the solid segment held a significant share in the global market in 2018, and is likely to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to its easy handling & dosage properties and prolonged shelf life. However, the liquid segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR, owing to increase in inclination of consumer toward the ready-to-drink protein supplements.

The egg proteins market is segmented on the basis of types, application, form, and region. On the basis of type, the egg white protein has been the most preferred choice of egg proteins among consumers, due to its high protein content and multifunctionality. Thus, the egg white protein segment was valued at $ 13,419.1 million, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $ 18,774.8 million by 2026. However, the egg yolk protein segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for egg yolk protein powder from consumers wanting to gain weight.

In the region wise egg protein market analysis, Europe led the egg protein industry. This is attributed to high per capita consumption of protein supplements in majority of the countries in Europe, including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain and high demand for food products processed with egg protein ingredients. In addition, rise in preference for egg proteins over other protein ingredients in various food & beverage products due to their multifunctionalities propels the Europe market growth. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to rise in awareness about the functional benefits of egg protein ingredients and surge in demand for nutritional supplements in developing countries.

