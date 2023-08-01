Newbuilds are the Key to UK Expat and Foreign National Investor Success.

Newbuilds are much more energy efficient than traditional homes so are a great way to comply with new energy regulations.

Zoopla found that new-build homes consume, on average, 55% less energy. This amounts to an average saving of £135 a month in energy bills.

The recent government regulation means that all privately rented properties in the UK will need to have an EPC rating of a C or above – a standard that newbuild properties will easily meet.