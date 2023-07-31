[Latest] Global Lamination Systems Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 650.1 Mn By 2032, At 4.2% CAGR
The Global Lamination Systems Market was estimated at USD 380.5 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 650.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Lamination Systems Market was estimated at USD 380.5 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 650.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Lamination Systems Market: Overview
Lamination systems are utilized in various industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics to create laminated products with improved durability and visual appeal. The Lamination Systems market is characterized by the integration of machinery, materials, and expertise to deliver efficient lamination processes. It requires precision, customization options, and adherence to quality standards to meet diverse industry requirements.
The market involves manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers who offer innovative solutions for lamination, catering to the specific needs of different industries. Key trends in the Lamination Systems market include the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly lamination solutions, advancements in technology for enhanced automation and efficiency, the integration of digitalization and Industry 4.0 technologies, and a focus on product innovation for improved performance and customization.
Global Lamination Systems Market: Growth Drivers
Growing Popularity of Digital Printing: The rise of digital printing technologies in various industries, such as advertising, packaging, and signage, contributes to the growth of the Lamination Systems market. Lamination protects and enhances the visual appeal of digitally printed materials, resulting in increased adoption of lamination systems.
Increasing Demand for Laminated Products: The growing demand for laminated products in various industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics drives the growth of the Lamination Systems market. Lamination provides enhanced durability, protection, and aesthetic appeal to materials, leading to increased adoption.
Technological Advancements: Advancements in lamination technologies, such as improved adhesives, automated systems, and energy-efficient processes, contribute to market growth. These advancements enhance efficiency, reduce production time, and offer customization options, driving the adoption of lamination systems.
Expansion of Packaging Industry: The rapid expansion of the global packaging industry is a major growth factor for the Lamination Systems market. Packaging materials, such as flexible packaging, require lamination for protection, branding, and extended shelf life. The increasing demand for packaged consumer goods fuels the need for lamination systems.
Growing Construction Sector: The construction industry’s growth, particularly in emerging economies, boosts the demand for laminated products such as decorative panels, flooring, and furniture. Lamination systems enable the production of durable, moisture-resistant, and visually appealing materials, driving their adoption in the construction sector.
Regulatory Standards: Stringent regulations regarding product safety, quality, and labelling drive the adoption of lamination systems. Compliance with regulatory standards ensures that laminated products meet industry-specific requirements, creating market opportunities for manufacturers offering compliant lamination systems.
Increased Investment in Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure development projects, such as transportation, healthcare, and commercial facilities, drive the demand for laminated materials. Lamination systems enable the production of durable and hygienic surfaces for flooring, wall panels, and interior decor, supporting market growth.
Increased Focus on Product Innovation: Continuous product innovation plays a crucial role in the growth of the Lamination Systems market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce advanced lamination systems with features like faster speed, higher precision, multi-layer lamination capabilities, and improved energy efficiency. Innovative solutions that meet evolving customer requirements and address industry challenges drive market growth and provide a competitive advantage.
Growth in E-commerce: The booming e-commerce sector creates opportunities for lamination systems. With the increasing demand for protective packaging, laminated materials are essential for ensuring product integrity during shipping. Manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by offering customized packaging solutions for e-commerce businesses.
Focus on Lightweight Materials: The demand for lightweight materials in industries such as automotive and aerospace provides opportunities for lamination systems. These systems can combine lightweight materials like composites with protective laminates, offering both strength and weight reduction advantages.
Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between lamination system manufacturers, material suppliers, and end-user industries can lead to innovation and market expansion. Partnering with packaging companies, construction firms, or research institutions can facilitate product development, knowledge sharing, and the exploration of new applications, creating opportunities for growth and diversification in the market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Lamination Systems Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Lamination Systems Market size was valued at around USD 380.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 650.1 Million by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Bobst Group SA and Flat Die Ltd: In 2018, Bobst Group acquired Flat Die Ltd, a manufacturer of extrusion coating and laminating equipment. This acquisition expanded Bobst’s product portfolio and strengthened its position in the lamination systems market.
D) Nordmeccanica Group and KDX Europe Composites Material Co. Ltd: Nordmeccanica Group acquired KDX Europe Composites Material Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of laminating machinery, in 2019. The acquisition allowed Nordmeccanica to expand its presence in the Asian market and diversify its laminating solutions.
E) D&K Group and Protective Packaging Corporation: D&K Group acquired Protective Packaging Corporation in 2019. This acquisition enabled D&K Group to enhance its product offerings and expand its market presence in protective packaging laminates.
F) Renz Group and Marbach Group: Renz Group acquired a majority stake in Marbach Group, a provider of die-cutting technology and tooling, in 2021. This acquisition aimed to integrate die-cutting and lamination solutions, offering customers a comprehensive package for print finishing applications.
Regional Landscape
North America: In North America, the Lamination Systems market is driven by trends such as the demand for sustainable lamination solutions, technological advancements in automation and digitalization, and the integration of lamination with digital printing technologies. Dominant players in this region include Bobst Group SA, Nordmeccanica Group, and Drytac Corporation.
Europe: Europe’s Lamination Systems market is characterized by trends such as the focus on eco-friendly laminating materials and processes, the integration of lamination with advanced printing technologies, and the emphasis on customization and personalization. Key players in Europe include GBC (General Binding Corporation), Renz Group, and Mactac.
Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, the Lamination Systems market witnesses trends such as the increasing demand for laminated packaging solutions, the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, and the growth of the construction and automotive industries. Dominant players in Asia-Pacific include Fuji Seal International, Inc., COSMO Machinery Co., Ltd., and Lami Corporation.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): The LAMEA region exhibits trends such as the focus on cost-effective and compact lamination systems, the integration of lamination with traditional craftsmanship, and the growth of the packaging and construction sectors. Key players in LAMEA include D&K Group, Black Bros. Co., and Marbach Group.
Key Players
Bobst Group SA
Nordmeccanica Group
GBC (General Binding Corporation)
D&K Group
Fuji Seal International Inc.
Renz Group
COSMO Machinery Co. Ltd.
Drytac Corporation
Lami Corporation
Black Bros. Co.
Others
The Global Lamination Systems Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Hot Pouch Laminating Machine
Cold Pouch Laminating Machine
Roll Laminating Machine
By Technology
Liquid Lamination
Low Temperature Lamination
High Temperature Lamination
Pressure Sensitive Lamination
Thermal Lamination
By Application
Printing Factory
Printing Shop
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
