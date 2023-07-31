Coconut Sugar Market to Garner USD 408.7 million Revenue by 2031 – Report by AMR

Coconut Sugar Market

Growing trend toward veganism serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global coconut sugar market

Rise in innovation in the product line and increase in the influence of advertisement are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the coconut sugar market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coconut sugar market garnered $243.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $408.7 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global coconut sugar market based on form, end user, application, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

The players operating in the global coconut sugar market have adopted various developmental strategies including but not limited to product launch, geographical expansion and acquisitions to increase their market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key playersincluded in the Coconut Sugar Market Analysis are The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd, The Divine Foods, Franklin Baker, Coco Sugar Indonesia, Big Tree Farm, NOW Foods, Nutiva Inc, Madhava Ltd., AGRIM PTE LTD, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Koperasi Nirasatria, Singabera, Treelife, Groovy Food Company Ltd, Connecticut Coconut Company, Betterbody Foods, and Wholesome Sweetener Inc.

Based on application, the personal care segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global coconut sugar market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cosmetics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The demand for coconut-based beverages has been growing in the past, owing to the growth of vegan and health-conscious consumers. These products are primarily prepared from ingredients such as coconut sugar and coconut milk. Players have Coconut Sugar Market Opportunities to manufacture coconut sugar and milk beverages such as refreshment drinks, energy drinks, and milkshakes with enhanced taste and flavor. A new flavor can be added to beverages which leads to product innovation. Food & beverage manufacturers have been investing in R&D to enhance the characteristics, taste, or nutritional value of coconut products and coconut-based food & beverage products. This helps gain consumer attraction with an increased Coconut Sugar Market demand. The new taste and flavor would join new consumers in the coming years.

The coconut sugar market is segmented into form, end user, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis of form, the Coconut Sugar industry is categorized into organic coconut sugar and conventional coconut sugar. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetic, and personal care products. Based on sales channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online sales channels and business-to-business. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Based on sales channel, the B2B segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global coconut sugar market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

