American Pacific Mining Appoints Joness Lang as President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / OTCQX: USGDF / FWB: 1QC) (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Director, Joness Lang as President of the Company, with Eric Saderholm transitioning to the role of Managing Director of Exploration. This transition will free up time and allow Mr. Saderholm to focus on project development and advancement as well as generating and evaluating new projects for the Company.



“We are delighted to have Mr. Lang take on a leadership role as President of American Pacific as we continue to grow our portfolio of western US precious and base metals exploration and development projects,” commented CEO, Warwick Smith. “Joness has been an integral member of our Board of Directors for several years, and with his robust experience in the mineral resources sector, we will benefit immensely from his expertise as he takes on a more active leadership role on our team. Current President, Eric Saderholm, who has done a phenomenal job of identifying and advancing the high-quality projects in our portfolio, continues to be a key member of the team.”

Joness’ appointment comes at an exciting time for the Company as partner funded project expenditures are expected to total approximately CAD $30 million for 2023, which includes a 9,000 metre drill program at the Company’s Palmer Project, which commenced last month (see June 19, 2023 news release).

About Joness Lang

Mr. Lang is an experienced executive leader with nearly 15 years of corporate growth strategy and capital markets experience within the natural resource sector. Mr. Lang has an established track record of securing and managing joint-venture and strategic partnerships with major mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Lang served as the Executive Vice President of Maple Gold Mines Ltd., where he played an important role in bringing Agnico Eagle in as a strategic partner, increasing institutional ownership and research coverage and leading or co-leading property acquisitions and equity financing transactions for the company. He was previously Vice President, Corporate Development with Riverside Resources Inc. where he served as a key member of the leadership group when the company generated income as a prospect generator exploration company through all of the joint-venture and strategic alliance partnerships that Mr. Lang helped secure. In addition to his Leadership: Inventing the Future (George Mason University) and Canadian Securities Course certificates, Mr. Lang received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University, graduating with distinction. Mr. Lang also graduated with honours from the British Columbia Institute of Technology where he received his Marketing Management Entrepreneurship diploma.

About Eric Saderholm

Mr. Saderholm is a professional Senior Geologist and former Newmont Exploration Manager for the Western US. He has worked on numerous large mines and projects, including Bingham Canyon, Carlin, Midas, Gold Quarry, Twin Creeks, Lonetree, Mule Canyon, Black Pine, Genesis and Yanacocha. He has over four decades of experience in the minerals industry.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company has two flagship assets: the Palmer Project, a Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project in Alaska, under joint-venture partnership with Dowa Metals & Mining, owner of Japan’s largest zinc smelter; and the Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana partnered with Kennecott Exploration, a division of the Rio Tinto Group. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for ‘Deal of the Year’ at the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific’s asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggerat Gold project, partnered with Centerra Gold; the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Warwick Smith, CEO & Director

¹Amended NI 43-101 Technical Report Palmer Project Alaska, USA, JDS Energy and Mining Inc. 2019

