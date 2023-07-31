Allergic Rhinitis Market Size To Hit US$ 4,975.5 Million By 2033 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Allergic Rhinitis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033”, the 7 major allergic rhinitis markets reached a value of US$ 3,496 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 4,975.5 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.28% during 2023-2033.

Industry Definition and Application:

Allergic rhinitis is an immunological overreaction to airborne allergens that leads to nasal inflammation. This immune response prompts the nasal mucous membrane to secrete chemicals, resulting in nasal swelling and excessive mucus production. Symptoms include frequent sneezing, a congested nose, clear nasal discharge, itching, and postnasal drip. Those afflicted may also display signs like conjunctival and eyelid swelling, venous stasis in the lower eyelid, middle ear fluid buildup, and nasal turbinate swelling. The identification of allergic rhinitis comprises evaluating the patient's history, conducting a physical examination, and performing allergy tests. The medical history and examination provide insight into symptom duration, frequency, and associated conditions like asthma. Allergy tests, such as skin pricks or blood tests, help pinpoint specific allergen triggers. Further explorations, like nasal endoscopy, may be undertaken to exclude other possible symptom origins.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

Rising incidences of allergies to a range of allergens, like dust mites, are primarily fueling the growth of the allergic rhinitis market. An increase in the use of topical nasal corticosteroids, which lessen nasal inflammation and related symptoms, further strengthens the market. The adoption of rhinomanometry to detect nasal blockages or narrowing also contributes to market growth. The market is propelled by ongoing enhancements in drug delivery systems such as nasal sprays and inhalers, which increase treatment efficacy and convenience. The use of the basophil activation test, which negates the need for in vivo procedures and precisely identifies IgE and allergen characteristics, positively affects the market. Moreover, the emerging preference for sublingual allergen immunotherapy, recognized for its ease of administration and lowered systemic reaction risk, is anticipated to spur the allergic rhinitis market in the future.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the allergic rhinitis market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the allergic rhinitis market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current allergic rhinitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the allergic rhinitis market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2033)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

