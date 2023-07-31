Students competing for Indiana FFA State Officer positions

INDIANAPOLIS (June 12, 2023) — Twenty four Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. After a week of FFA engagement opportunities, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

During the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 22.

“Indiana FFA students always go above and beyond, and it is an honor to work closely with the State FFA Officers each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I look forward to seeing who is selected to lead this group of outstanding students for the next year, and I wish everyone competing the best of luck.”

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 13,000 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

This year, due to the large number of candidates, a preliminary selection round was held on May 27 at the Indiana FFA Leadership Center. Twenty-four candidates participated in four selection rounds. Indiana FFA state staff announced the 16 state officer candidates proceeding to the final candidate interviews at the state convention.

“It is such a joy to see so many leadership driven students wishing to represent all Indiana FFA members on the state level,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “With such an outstanding and large group of candidates, the student–led organization will have a trying time choosing just seven students. I wish them all the best of luck on representing Indiana FFA.”

The following list includes the 24 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates:

*denotes moving forward to the final round

Brenden Blosser, NorthWood FFA*

Alexis King, Elkhart Community FFA

Caylee James, Prairie Heights FFA*

Conner Keeslar, Prairie Heights FFA*

Lucas Hartman, Prairie Heights FFA

Logan Forbing, Carroll @ Ft. Wayne FFA*

Caden Sixberry, Southmont FFA*

Kayla Vandenberg, Wm Henry Harrison FFA

Tanner Weakley, Western Boone FFA*

Maddax Stewart, Rossville FFA

Carson Rudd, Carroll @ Flora FFA*

Grace Allee, Hamilton Heights FFA*

Brodie Carr, South Putnam FFA*

Kenzie Slough, Shakamak FFA*

August Whitman, Sullivan FFA

Kailee Cooper, Owen Valley FFA*

Jayden Simpson, North Putnam FFA*

Camille Thopy, Southwestern Shelby FFA*

Ella Jones, Indiana Ag & Tech FFA

Kelby Roberts, Rushville FFA*

Madalyn Denton, Blue River Valley FFA*

Katelynn Larrimore, Salem FFA

Blaine Wagner, North Decatur FFA*

Erica Weaver, Franklin County FFA

“As a past state officer myself I know the stress that comes with running for a State Officer position,” said Skylar Clingan, Assistant Director of the Indiana FFA Association. “This year we have a great group of students who want this role and wish to give back to their communities and to FFA. That is truly a privilege for our organization. I wish all contenders the best.”

The 2023-2024 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 22 on inffa.org and on Indiana FFA’s social media channels.

###