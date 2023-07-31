Nelson announced as Deputy Director of State Department of Agriculture

INDIANAPOLIS (June 15, 2023) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today that Katie Nelson has been selected as Deputy Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

“We are so excited to promote a longstanding public servant, like Katie, to second in command for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I have worked alongside Katie for over six years now and she has been a strong advocate for farmers and agriculture in Indiana. I am sure that she will continue to push this industry forward in the coming years. Congratulations, Katie.”

As deputy director of the department, Nelson will support the director in achieving ISDA’s mission and strategies. Among many responsibilities, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department, represent ISDA at events, engage with producer organizations and identify opportunities to grow the state’s agriculture sector.

Nelson has served and will continue to serve as a liaison between agricultural businesses, state agencies and local units of government.

“We are excited to see Katie flourish in this role within our department,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “Katie has a passion for agriculture, public service and supporting staff. I am hopeful this role will continue to support her as a public servant and bring our staff and department great success.”

Nelson has been with the department since 2017. She was previously Director of Legislative Affairs within the department, a role she has held since 2020. Prior to that she was the program manager of policy and regulatory affairs at ISDA.

Nelson's past work at ISDA has included evaluating the legislative and regulatory landscape at all levels of government while positioning the department to support Indiana's agricultural industry. She also served as executive director of the Indiana Land Resources Council, which was created to assist state and local decision-makers with land use tools and policies.

“Working for ISDA over the last several years has provided me with numerous opportunities for personal and professional growth, and allowed me to support my favorite industry, agriculture,” said Nelson. “I am looking forward to this new challenge of supporting our outstanding staff and continuing to pursue the ISDA mission of bettering Indiana agriculture within policy work, growing economically and enhancing our stewardship of natural resources.”

Nelson graduated in December of 2016 from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in political science. In 2019, Nelson graduated from the Agribusiness Council of Indiana’s Emerging Professionals Leadership Program. Nelson also is a 2021 graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series. In the summer of 2024, she will become a graduate of the AgriInstitue’s Agriculture Leadership Program, Class 20.

Nelson resides in Franklin with her husband, two children and beloved dog.