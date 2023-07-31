Indiana Grown highlights Hoosier products at one-day event

INDIANAPOLIS (June 3, 2023)— Today, Indiana Grown, the state’s agriculture branding initiative, held its first annual June Marketplace. This event welcomed hundreds Hoosiers to the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center to sip, sample and shop from over 50 Indiana Grown member businesses.

“It was a wonderful experience to welcome so many Hoosiers and over 50 Indiana Grown members to the Indiana State Fairgrounds today,” said Caroline Patrick, director of Indiana Grown. “We are so excited for this event to continue to grow alongside our program.”

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s Indiana Grown initiative was created to promote products that are grown or made by Hoosiers, for Hoosiers! From fresh food grown from our soil to artisan goods crafted with care, this program is here to help Hoosiers discover what Indiana has to offer.

Mary Hobbs owner of Beehive Body Company from Mount Summit, Indiana was thankful for the community support.

"We're thankful for the community coming out and embracing new things," said Hobbs. "Without the community we couldn't do what we do everyday. We live a dream."

Indiana’s diverse agricultural landscape spans nearly 19 million acres of farms and forests. More than 56,000 farming operations make Indiana the eighth largest farming state in the nation.

By allowing members to use the Indiana Grown logo on their products, the initiative aims to form a clearer designation of which products truly come from Indiana. Additionally, the Indiana Grown logo also helps Hoosiers easily identify and buy these local products.

June Marketplace visitor Cuauhtemoc Gomez from Westfield, Indiana said, "This was a great experience for a first time event. I loved the variety."

The June Marketplace was a one-stop shop for finding Hoosier-produced jams and jellies, wine, body care, plants, art, pottery and more.

To see photos from the event click here or visit flickr.com/photos/isda_gov/.

Visit IndianaGrown.org for more information about Indiana Grown and its members.