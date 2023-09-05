Geordy Murphy, President & Founder of Fobesoft, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Geordy Murphy, President & Founder of Fobesoft, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Geordy’s entire career has been dedicated to the hospitality industry. FobeSoft is a gamechanger, and it was an honor to have Geordy on the show!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Geordy Murphy, President & Founder of Fobesoft for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Geordy Murphy joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Fobesoft
FobeSoft is a user-friendly restaurant software solution meticulously crafted by Geordy Murphy, an esteemed professional in the hospitality industry with over three decades of practical experience.
Efficiency is crucial in the fast-paced restaurant business, and delayed access to financial information can impede your progress. To address this, FobeSoft has been designed to provide daily analysis of your restaurant operations. With FobeSoft, you can swiftly generate a daily Profit and Loss (P&L) statement, promptly identify areas for improvement, and make well-informed decisions based on accurate figures.
Our solution ensures secure access through any web browser or mobile device, allowing you to stay connected wherever you are. It is remarkably easy to set up, simple to navigate, and effortless to act upon. FobeSoft: serving you fresh P&L statements every day!
Geordy Murphy joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Geordy Murphy discusses the newest offerings of Fobesoft, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Geordy Murphy joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Geordy Murphy, President & Founder, Fobesoft, A DotCom Magazine Interview