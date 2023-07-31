Paradise 101 Langkawi Achieves MyTQA Platinum Award, Recognized by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture
This extraordinary achievement is a reflection of our tireless efforts to exceed expectations and continuously redefine the concept of luxury leisure in Langkawi”LANGKAWI, KEDAH, MALAYSIA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise 101 Langkawi, the renowned destination for unparalleled leisure experiences, is thrilled to announce its recent accolade of the prestigious MyTQA Platinum Award. This esteemed recognition, bestowed upon the company by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Malaysia, validates Paradise 101 Langkawi's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and experiences in the tourism industry.
The MyTQA Platinum Award is a testament to Paradise 101 Langkawi's continuous pursuit of excellence and the highest quality standards. It signifies the company's commitment to providing visitors with remarkable and unforgettable moments in Langkawi's picturesque tropical landscape.
"This extraordinary achievement is a reflection of our tireless efforts to exceed expectations and continuously redefine the concept of luxury leisure in Langkawi," said Ms. Marissa A. Ramirez, Island Experience Manager of Paradise 101 Langkawi. "Receiving the MyTQA Platinum Award not only validates our commitment to outstanding service, but it also recognizes our team's hard work and passion to create extraordinary memories for every guest who visits us."
MyTQA, or Malaysian Tourism Quality Assurance, is a nationally recognized initiative that aims to uplift the tourism sector's industry standards by recognizing exceptional organizations in Malaysia's tourism and culture landscape. The Platinum Award signifies the highest level of achievement presented to only the most outstanding entities that consistently exceed the stringent criteria and benchmarks set forth by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.
Paradise 101 Langkawi offers an extensive range of attractions and experiences that captivate visitors from around the world. From thrilling water sports adventures to serene sunset cruises, Paradise 101 Langkawi ensures that every guest experiences the ultimate tropical getaway. With luxurious facilities, a dedicated team, and a commitment to sustainability, the destination promises to provide nothing less than an indulgent and memorable experience.
As an awardee of the MyTQA Platinum Award, Paradise 101 Langkawi demonstrates its commitment to promoting Langkawi as a premier tourist destination while showcasing its potential to elevate Malaysia's overall tourism industry.
EDITOR'S NOTE
For more information about Paradise 101 Langkawi and its captivating offerings, please visit www.paradise101.com.
About Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MyTQA)
Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MyTQA) is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia to enhance the service and quality of tourism products in Malaysia. It is a recognition of the tourism product and acts as a tactic to instill the culture of prioritizing service quality among the tourism industry players. It aims to:
Increase customer confidence by accrediting only top quality tourism related products and services.
Classifying tourism products that are up to standards of excellence
Increasing tourists’ awareness that values quality tourism products and services.
To classify tourism products that raise the standard for tourist’s satisfaction.
To improve tourist’s trust and confidence towards Malaysian tourism products by being certified through MyTQA
To instill the culture of prioritising the usage of products of quality by honest and genuine tourism operators and industry players.
About Paradise 101 Langkawi
Located on the beautiful island of Langkawi, Paradise 101 is a world-class leisure destination that offers an array of delightful experiences to visitors. From thrilling water sports activities to exquisite dining options and breathtaking sunset cruises, Paradise 101 Langkawi ensures that every guest leaves with unforgettable memories. With its stunning natural surroundings and commitment to exceptional service, Paradise 101 Langkawi is a must-visit destination for discerning travelers.
