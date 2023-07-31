ExtractoDAO's Groundbreaking Project at Blockchain Life Dubai 2023

The world's first DeFi to bring the real economy of physical products to the blockchain

Tokens & DeFi, like Luna & FTX, raised concerns with price manipulation. Our focus: a market tied to real-world assets.” — Joel Almeida -CEO

PETERBOROUGH, HAMPTON VALE, REINO UNIDO, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ExtractoDAO's Disruptive Project Takes the Spotlight at Blockchain Life Dubai 2023, the World's Premier Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Event.

"We are excited to announce ExtractoDAO's participation in the prestigious 11th International Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, and Mining Forum - Blockchain Life 2023, to be held in Dubai, Festival City, from October 24th to October 25th. With its reputation as a meeting ground for industry pioneers, government representatives, corporate leaders, international funds, investors, promising startup teams, and newcomers, this event is a prime opportunity for ExtractoDAO to showcase its visionary project."

ExtractoDAO's cutting-edge platform stands at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, aiming to reshape the landscape of cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications.

Unveiling Unparalleled Potential:

At Blockchain Life 2023, we will unveil our revolutionary concept that empowers users and fosters inclusive and transparent financial systems. By integrating blockchain technology, smart contracts, and state-of-the-art decentralized applications, ExtractoDAO ensures enhanced security, efficiency, and accessibility." Joel Almeida

Prepare to witness a paradigm shift in futures trading on Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) as ExtractoDAO introduces a diverse range of non-commodity products to the market. This cutting-edge platform offers a groundbreaking alternative to tokenization, revolutionizing the global time-share industry and garnering support from industry giants like Microsoft and Huawei. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Joel Almeida, ExtractoDAO's revolutionary approach has attracted major players from the time-share and agribusiness sectors, seeking listing opportunities for intelligent contracts that surpass their expectations.

"While tokenization has been a dominant force in the industry, ExtractoDAO dares to challenge the status quo. By providing a disruptive alternative, our platform addresses the limitations of tokenization, delivering unparalleled opportunities and transformative value to users.

At the forefront of our accomplishments is the transformative impact on the global time-share industry. ExtractoDAO's forward-thinking solutions provide a seamless, transparent, and secure environment, ensuring an unprecedented level of trust and efficiency for time-share stakeholders." Concluded Almeida."

Pioneering Conversations with Global Regulators:

ExtractoDAO is actively engaging in conversations with global regulators to establish a new market for physical products on the blockchain. This proactive approach demonstrates our commitment to regulatory compliance and our vision for shaping a future-proof marketplace.

Inspired Leadership

Under the dynamic leadership of CEO Joel Almeida, ExtractoDAO is fueled by a relentless drive to push the boundaries of possibilities. His motivation and unwavering dedication inspire the team to achieve greatness and make a lasting impact on the industry. The founder of ExtractoDAO is a highly accomplished technology entrepreneur with expertise in diverse fields, including blockchain, streaming media, and cryptocurrency mining. Having successfully sold a financial education company and established Extracto Bank, he is known for his visionary leadership. With a strong background in trading and CEO positions in various sectors, his experience is vast.

Enthusiastic Interest from Time-Share and Agribusiness Players:

The unique value proposition of ExtractoDAO's intelligent contracts has attracted significant interest from prominent players in the time-share and agribusiness sectors. These industry giants are eager to embrace this transformative technology, recognizing its potential to reshape their markets fundamentally.

As we embark on this groundbreaking journey, ExtractoDAO is poised to redefine the world of futures trading, time-share industry, and global product markets. With the support of illustrious partners like Microsoft and Huawei, and the visionary leadership of Joel Almeida, ExtractoDAO is primed to lead the charge in revolutionizing the decentralized trading landscape.

As ExtractoDAO prepares to showcase its project at Blockchain Life 2023, I extend a warm invitation to all investors and potential partners to join this transformative journey. Those interested in investing in the project through venture capital, equity capital, or angel investment should send an email to contact@extractodao.com and arrange a meeting with the creators during Blockchain Life to become a partner-investor in the platform.

ExtractoDAO has already gathered a queue of timeshare projects worth over $1 billion for listing their global negotiations in the coming months. This is the opportune moment for investors who do not believe in tokens and cryptocurrencies to invest through venture capital and other means in a platform that will revolutionize the billion-dollar industry of timeshare, agribusiness, luxury cars, yachts, precious gemstones, and others with high profit potential to be listed on the DEX. Investors will benefit from the profits generated through transaction fees received by ExtractoDAO.

With a focus on collaboration and innovation, ExtractoDAO believes it will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of finance and blockchain technology

