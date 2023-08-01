Mononoke Launches its Nature-Inspired Genesis Collection, Now Available for Purchase

The Hong Kong-based digital fashion start-up’s one-of-a-kind Genesis Collection is inspired by nature and the Japanese film Princess Mononoke.

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mononoke Digital Fashion Lab Limited, a Hong Kong-based digital fashion start-up, announced today that its innovative Genesis Collection, a one-of-a-kind line of digital couture pieces inspired by nature and the Japanese film, Princess Mononoke, are now available for purchase as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). From the Genesis Collection's Ashitaka Dress to the Toki Jumpsuit, each piece features feminine and floral designs, with warrior-esque silhouettes, perfect for collectors searching for a distinctive, yet timelessly beautiful look.

"The Mononoke Genesis Collection draws inspiration from the enchanting world of "Princess Mononoke," a Japanese animated film that explores the delicate yet complex relationship between humans and nature," said Wendy Zhang, Founder of Mononoke. "Like the story in the film, our collection represents a powerful fusion of mysticism, sustainability, and digital innovation." “In addition to owning the NFTs, collectors can choose to redeem a Metaverse compatible version of the outfit, or a physical piece custom-made for the collector.”

The Genesis Collection was designed by Frederick Tremblay, an exceptional fashion designer with more than 25 years of industry experience, having worked with brands including Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and Michael Kors. Using Tremblay's sketches, Mononoke's digital team created 3D models of each design, with one of each available as an exclusive NFT. Through the purchase of each NFT, collectors have the option to redeem a digital version of the outfit compatible to one open-Metaverse of choice, allowing for style exploration whilst reducing the environmental impact of physical production, or a tangible custom made piece.

Upon request after sale, custom tailoring is then executed by BPE Studio, Inc., a New York City-based product development studio. A trusted name in the luxury fashion world, BPE Studio has an extensive client list, including Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Burberry USA, and more. They have even collaborated with designers to dress celebrities such as Michelle Obama and Victoria Beckham for some of the world’s most prestigious events, from the Oscars to the Met Gala.

To learn more about Mononoke or to purchase items in its Genesis Collection, visit https://mononoke.io.