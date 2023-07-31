Renowned Creative, Dr. Helen Kagan, Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Dr. Helen Kagan - Best Selling Author

STUART, FL, USA, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Helen Kagan, a scientist, psychologist, holistic therapist, and pioneer creating HealingArts™, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Kagan's captivating chapter, "Authenticity: Re-inventing a Vehicle or our new Normal?" has played a pivotal role in positioning the book as a best-seller, offering readers invaluable guidance to achieve similar success in their own endeavors.

About Dr. Helen Kagan:

Helen Kagan was selected to be a contributor to the "The Keys to Authenticity" book because of her commitment to professional success and willingness to share her vast knowledge. Her professional expertise in different fields makes her an asset to the publication and will surely benefit a wide range of readers.

A scientist, psychologist, holistic therapist, artist, a pioneer in creating art to heal, a creator of her unique concept, HealingArts™ of 30 years, Dr. Kagan is dedicated to bringing her art to Healthcare & Hospitality markets to encourage healing and enhance wellbeing.

Her “HealingArts” won awards, named "Collectible Artist", shown in multiple International online venues, physical galleries, magazines, and major Art Fairs, including Artsy.net, Fox40 News, Star Tribune, ArtExpo New York, Spectrum ArtBasel Miami, Healing Path, Winner’s Journey podcasts and many others. Dr. Kagan was recently nominated and awarded with 2 pages and a cover by Passion Vista, a Luxury Lifestyle Business International Magazine, to be one of 40 Women-Leaders world-wide, to look up to in 2023.

Helen is a member of ISFP (International Society of Female Professionals), a PRO member of VoyageMia, Artrepreneur, FineArtAmerica, VT Art Guide, and other Platforms. As an Internationally recognized author, Dr. Kagan is an executive contributor to Brainz and Passion Vista Magazines, and has been published in several other magazines including, Authority, ThriveGlobal, Published!, Insights. She has co-authored a Bestseller, We’re All In This Together, and is now working on her own two books.

Dr. Kagan believes that now, more than ever, our world needs positive energy, spiritually based intentions, beliefs, values, living authentically, and in gratitude. Her passionate vibrant HealingArts called “symphony of colors” and a “vehicle for joy and well-being” is a statement of all her beliefs.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.