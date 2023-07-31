Motivational Speaker, Dawn Mattera Corsi Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Dawn Mattera Corsi - Best Selling Author

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Motivational Speaker, Dawn Mattera Corsi has collaborated with Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Corsi's chapter titled "Five Keys to a Dolce Vita in Your 50's and Beyond" has been instrumental in propelling the book to optimal best-seller placement. Her insights and guidance provide readers with invaluable tools to unlock similar success in their personal pursuits.

About Dawn:

For over twenty-five years, Dawn has helped people create a dolce vita by connecting to their purpose and by continuing their legacy.

A former engineer, Dawn is also a best-selling author, a certified coach, and a motivational speaker. Her coaching style offers proven techniques, heartfelt empathy, and a dash of tough love!

Within the span of a few years, she was divorced, laid off twice, moved three times, and faced her most challenging emotional and financial difficulties of her life. Rather than sink into old patterns of depression, Dawn overcame despair to design a life of passion, peace, and purpose.

Dawn has been a been a presenter and keynote speaker for the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, WeightWatchers, and a defense industry contractor. A regular guest on CBS and Fox News, she has been featured in numerous media outlets. Dawn and her husband, Bob, have taken gladiator lessons in Rome and driven vintage Vespas through Tuscany. Her research for the best gelato continues.

Website: www.DawnMattera.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawnmatteraauthor/

Facebook: Dawn Mattera Author & Speaker | Facebook

