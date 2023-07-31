Author and AOD Counselor Jean Manthei Releases New Book, Photography and Schizophrenia

Manthei’s latest book offers readers a unique perspective on mental illness and creativity, encouraging them to think differently about schizophrenia.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Manthei, a distinguished author and experienced AOD counselor, is proud to announce the release of her latest book, Photography and Schizophrenia. Drawing from her personal struggles with schizophrenia and her profound interest in photography, Manthei offers readers a unique perspective on mental illness and creativity, encouraging them to think differently about schizophrenia.

Photography and Schizophrenia delves into the author's journey of coping with schizophrenia and how photography became an integral part of her healing process and creative expression. By skillfully posing thought-provoking questions, Manthei challenges traditional notions surrounding schizophrenia and emphasizes the importance of embracing creativity and artistic vision, regardless of one's diagnosis.

“Sometimes, a diagnosis shouldn’t define us, and I believe that an eye for composition and creativity can transcend the boundaries of mental illness,” said Jean Manthei. “Through this book, I aim to inspire others to find solace and self-expression in photography, just as I did."

Photography and Schizophrenia goes beyond mere words by showcasing a stunning array of photographs, capturing the author's evolution as an artist over the years. Through this visual journey, readers will gain insight into Manthei's creative process and her profound connection with photography as a form of therapy.

Regarding the book's impact, Jean Manthei added, "My goal was to offer light and hope instead of dismal images and thoughts. Photography and Schizophrenia has the power to save lives, bringing peace and truth to those living with this illness."

To learn more about Jean Manthei or to order Photography and Schizophrenia, visit Amazon or https://jeanmanthei.com/.