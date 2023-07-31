Taiwan startup ChoozMo got AI product orders via TW-ID Startup Exchange Program
Taiwan startup ChoozMo got AI product orders via TW-ID Startup Exchange ProgramZHUBEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ChoozMo is selected to participate in the Taiwan-Indonesia Startup Exchange Program, a program jointly held by Startup Terrace Kaohsiung, Raintree Innovation, and Indonesia Prima, with the aim of connecting Taiwanese startups with Indonesia and expanding the startups’ presence to the Indonesian market.
ChoozMo released its latest iteration of its AI Spokesperson, the AI Spokesperson V5, which adds prompt-to-video technology, an improvement to the prompt-to-image technology which has become trending recently. It is a sponsoring project of Taiwan Ministry of Digital Affairs, for Industrial AI Implementation.
AI Spokesperson V5 can be used to create virtual influencers from text prompts, and the output produced has temporal coherence and is continuous from start to finish. AI Spokesperson V5 is used in ChoozMo’s partnership with SET iNEWS, a leading news TV channel in Taiwan with over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube, from which ChoozMo and SET iNEWS collaborated to create a virtual influencer named Jenny based on the appearance and likeness of Mrs. Ariel Chen, the director of SET iNEWS as well as one of the most welcomed hosts in said TV channel. Since July 2023, Jenny has appeared in several episodes of a program in SET iNEWS hosted by Mrs. Ariel Chen.
ChoozMo’s participation in the Taiwan-Indonesia Startup Exchange Program is fueled by the vast population and market size of Indonesia, which presents an exceptional opportunity for ChoozMo in its overseas expansion. ChoozMo aims to expand its cutting-edge AI Spokesperson V5 technology to the Indonesian market and form strategic partnerships with partners and distributors in Indonesia, focusing on promoting AI Spokesperson V5 for use by e-commerce businesses and media, tapping into the substantial market potential within these sectors in Indonesia. Additionally, ChoozMo aims to promote this innovative technology for use by local celebrities, influencers, and politicians to further amplify the reach and impact of the technology in diverse spheres of influence across Indonesia.
Aside from the Taiwan-Indonesia Startup Exchange Program, ChoozMo is also selected as one of the companies participating in Microsoft for Startups program also held by Startup Terrace Kaohsiung, 2023 StarFab Accelerator program held by StarFab from which ChoozMo is the sole company selected by NVIDIA for mentoring, and AI Landing Program held by the Ministry of Digital Affairs, Taiwan.
ChoozMo and the startups from Taiwan, as well as Startup Terrace Kaohsiung, and Raintree Innovation, visited Indonesia for a 9-day trip from July 19 to 27, 2023. The delegation toured around three cities namely Jakarta, Bandung, and Depok, and visited businesses in fields such as gaming, logistics, farming, F&B, and fisheries, government incubators (SMESCO and Indonesia Design Development Center), and university incubators (University of Parahyangan and University of Indonesia). The trip also included a startup gathering and demo day, as well as meetings with the Representative of Taiwan to Indonesia Mr. John C. Chen and the Deputy Mayor of Depok Mr. Imam Budi Hartono. Visits to some of the locations in Indonesia were covered by local media, and ChoozMo is featured in the media coverage of the delegation’s visit to SMESCO.
ChoozMo received exposure in Indonesia with the abovementioned media coverage and attracted the attention of some partners met during the visits, including Ms. Riana Setia, Head of the Good Design Indonesia 2023 Organizing Committee, and Ms. Qifa Rahmadhany, a local influencer with over 16,000 followers on Instagram and 10,000 followers on TikTok, who also appeared on a popular local shampoo TV commercial which gained over 42 million views on YouTube. ChoozMo will be making demos of AI presenters using the appearances and likenesses of these partners.
During the trip, ChoozMo CEO Mr. Jared Liang signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia Prima, which was represented by CEO Mrs. Diah Yusuf and COO Mr. Budiman Goh, with the hopes of being able to go further in expanding ChoozMo’s AI Spokesperson technology into the Indonesian market. Also noteworthy is that the MoU signed with Indonesia Prima marks the first ever overseas MoU signed by ChoozMo, which will be a stepping stone on ChoozMo’s expansion to the international market.
