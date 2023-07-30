Organic Tea Market: Growing Consumer Preference for Natural and Sustainable Beverages Propels the Demand By 2031

Organic Tea Market

The expansion of the global organic tea market is fueled by the benefits of organic tea for health, such as weight loss & maintenance, high nutritional content

Rise in the working population across the world, growing retail channels, and increase in demand for products that are ready to use drive the global organic tea market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic tea market was estimated at $905.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global organic tea market is analyzed across sample type, packaging, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The major players analyzed for global organic tea industry are Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Associated British Foods PLC, Vadham Teas Private Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd., Stash Tea Company, R.C. Bigelow, Inc., Barrys Tea, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., ITO EN, Ltd., Numi, Inc., Organic Tea, Hlssen & Lyon GmbH, Tazo Tea Company, Newman's Own, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Shangri-La Tea Company, Inc., and Yogi Tea GmbH.

By packaging, the plastic containers segment held around one-third of the global organic tea market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The paper boards segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period. The aluminum tin segment is also analyzed in the report.

By distribution channel, the convenience stores segment contributed to nearly half of the global organic tea market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The drug enforcement agencies segment is also assessed through the study.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores. The convenience stores segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Convenience stores are types of retail establishments that offer a moderate selection of food, drinks, and everyday things like tea. In residential areas, there are conveniently located convenience stores that are open for extended hours.

The region that dominated the global organic tea market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Health-related products are becoming more popular among consumers in China, India, Indonesia, and Japan. Compared to regular tea, organic tea is seen as being healthier. Herbal and green tea are becoming more and more popular as ways to enhance one's health and appearance.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly three-fifths of the global organic tea market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. North America, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

