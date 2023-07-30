U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Projected to Show Strong Growth By 2030 | Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in number of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. However, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding and concerns regarding food safety hinder the market growth. On the contrary, preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The U.S. baby infant formula market was valued at $3,889.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,784.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the carbohydrate segment accounted for 56.4% of the market share.

Physician recommends infant formula as an alternative to breastmilk. As many working mothers resume their jobs shortly after giving birth, infant formula serves as a healthy and nutritious alternative that can be fed at convenience. Thus, increase in participation of women in labor force has led to rise in preference for infant formula for their babies. This acts as a key driving force of the baby infant formula market in the U.S. Furthermore, high nutrition contents in baby infant formula, change in lifestyle, rise in middle-class population, and increase in disposable income are expected to propel the market growth during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

In 2020, the infant milk segment garnered the largest share, and is likely to maintain this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that infant milk contains vitamins and nutrients, such as iron that can help prevent anemia. Some types of infant formulas are supplemented with a probiotic bacteria called Bifidobacterium lactis, which helps to prevent diarrhea, ease colic, and lower the risk of food allergies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞:

The key players studied in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods Amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Dana Dairy Group Ltd, Danone Sa, D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, Hipp Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb Kg, Holle Baby Food Ag, Kabrita Usa, Nature’s One, Llc, Nestle S.A, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, And The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

By distribution channel, the pharmacy/medical stores segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to unawareness about the ingredients in infant formula and issues related to baby food safety. However, the hypermarkets segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the U.S. baby infant formula market, owing to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, change in demographic profile, and consumer inclination toward infant health.

By point of sale, the OTC segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the U.S. baby infant formula market, as most of the babies are hypoallergenic and require no special attention with the consumption of infant formula. However, the prescription-based segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to the unawareness regarding the ingredients and their health effects.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> In 2020, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula market, in terms of value, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The carbohydrate segment is generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

-> The vitamins segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

-> The hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

-> The pharmacy/medical store distribution channel acquired prominent U.S baby infant formula market share in 2020, and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

