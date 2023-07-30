ADB commits to accompanying Việt Nam's development: country director

VIETNAM, July 30 - HÀ NỘI — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to quickly and effectively implement its Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Việt Nam and accompany the country in its development process, new Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty has affirmed.

Making the remarks at his July 28 meeting with Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng in Hà Nội, he told his host that the bank’s CPS in Việt Nam for 2023-2026 aimed to promote comprehensive, green development and the growth of the private sector to help the Southeast Asian nation become an upper middle-income country by 2030 and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The new ADB country director said that during his tenure, he would continue to prioritise support activities for Việt Nam.

Việt Nam is currently the most dynamic growing country in the region, and the ADB was eager to assist the nation in effectively addressing current challenges and achieving set goals, said Chakraborty.

In response, Dũng expressed his wish for the maintaining and fostering of the fruitful cooperation between the bank and Việt Nam and spoke highly of ADB's support priorities with the CPS framework, which align with Việt Nam's development orientations, especially concerning infrastructure development, human resources training, institution improvement, and climate change response.

He proposed that the ADB continue to support Việt Nam in accessing concessional funding and accelerate the progress of its project implementation ensuring compliance with Vietnamese laws. Additionally, he said he hoped that the bank would support Việt Nam in accessing more non-refundable grants.

On this occasion, Dũng also proposed that the ADB continue to consider and support Việt Nam in accessing green financial sources to achieve its ambitious goals in the transition to a fair energy system and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as well as in establishing an international financial centre in HCM City. — VNS