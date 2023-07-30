Poe: Hold accountable those responsible for Rizal boat mishap

Sen. Grace Poe asked the authorities to pursue a thorough and airtight investigation on the capsizing of a boat off the waters of Binangonan, Rizal to make those responsible accountable.

Poe issued the statement even as she announced that the Senate committee on public services, which she heads, is prepared to open its own probe on the incident.

"Nakakagalit at nakakalungkot itong nangyaring ito. Hindi biro ang pagkawala ng ganung karaming buhay dahil lang sa kapabayaan o baka sa pangungurakot, kaya dapat nating alamin sa imbestigasyon," Poe said.

"Dapat mapanagot kung sinuman ang responsable sa trahedyang ito," she added.

The senator said the investigation must shed light on crucial questions such as why the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) allowed the motorboat to sail despite the strong winds and heavy rains.

Poe said the boat's owner and the PCG should also explain why there were more passengers on the vessel than its allowed capacity. She pointed out reports that the passengers had no life vests.

"Required ang life vest sa bawat isang pasahero na maglalayag sa tubig. Kailangan nila ito para mabigyan sila ng pagkakataong maisalba ang sarili nila," she added.

Poe said the probe should determine liability and mete out punishment for those to blame.

"Hindi lang dapat i-relieve o paalisin sa pwesto ang mapapatunayan na may kasalan, dapat ay kasuhan," she said.

"Kasi okay lang sige tanggal tayo sa trabaho ngayon pero makakahanap tayo ng ibang trabaho na walang repercussion," she added.

Poe said the investigation may also include the victims of past sea tragedies to determine the outcome of their case and whether their families have been properly compensated.