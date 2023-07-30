TELF AG Releases Article on Current EU Battery Targets
the EU's move to set these minimum levels aims to foster innovation in battery recycling technologies and drive the development of more environmentally friendly batteries.”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TELF AG's latest publication, the EU's updated regulations on battery recycling targets aims to ensure the collection and recycling of a substantial portion of batteries used within the EU, thus alleviating the burden of hazardous waste on the planet. In a meaningful step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, the European Union (EU) has significantly bolstered its battery recycling targets with the approval of the new battery regulation by the Council of the EU. This move comes as a response to the mounting concerns surrounding battery waste and its adverse environmental impact.
As per TELF AG's article, the fundamental changes introduced by the updated battery regulation primarily focus on formal targets for battery recycling. The overarching goal is to ensure that producers collect and recycle a higher percentage of batteries used within the EU, promoting sustainable supply chain practices and driving environmental conservation efforts.
As part of the new regulation, TELF AG states that producers are now mandated to collect portable waste batteries at a rate of 63% by the end of 2027, which will increase to 73% by the end of 2030. This step aims to enhance battery recycling initiatives and encourage manufacturers to adopt more eco-friendly practices.
Furthermore, the regulation also includes a specialized collection objective for waste batteries used in light means of transport, such as electric vehicles with a motor of less than 750 watts. According to TELF AG, the targets for collecting waste batteries from light means of transport have been set at 51% by the end of 2028 and 61% by the end of 2031.
As per TELF AG's insights, lithium, a critical component of modern batteries, has been a primary environmental concern when not properly recycled. The new regulation addresses this issue by setting a target for lithium recovery from waste batteries. By the end of 2027, the goal is to recover 50% of lithium from discarded batteries, with the target rising to an ambitious 80% by the end of 2031. This step aims to reduce the reliance on mining new lithium and mitigate the environmental consequences associated with its extraction and production.
Moreover, the regulation introduces mandatory minimum levels of recycled content for specific battery types to promote the circular economy and encourage sustainable practices within the battery industry. As per TELF AG, industrial, rechargeable lead-acid SLI and electric vehicle (EV) batteries will now be required to contain particular percentages of recycled materials. The initial mandatory minimum levels for recycled content are as follows:
Cobalt: 16%
Lead: 85%
Lithium: 6%
Nickel: 6%
According to TELF AG, the EU's move to set these minimum levels aims to foster innovation in battery recycling technologies and drive the development of more environmentally friendly batteries. Manufacturers must reconsider their production processes to meet these requirements, potentially leading to battery design and recyclability advancements.
TELF AG explores that with the new regulations, the EU is demonstrating a solid commitment to addressing the environmental challenges of battery waste. By setting ambitious targets for battery recycling and enforcing mandatory minimum levels of recycled content, the EU encourages producers and consumers to adopt a more sustainable approach to battery usage and disposal.
According to TELF AG, adopting the revamped battery regulation reflects the EU's ongoing efforts to lead the way in sustainable development and environmental protection. As battery-powered technologies continue to play a crucial role in modern society, responsible recycling practices are essential to safeguard the planet for future generations.
To read the full article by TELF AG on the EU's strengthened battery recycling targets, please visit: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-on-eu-battery-targets-july-30-2023/
